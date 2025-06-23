The Case Against Picking Frondell No. 2 (+)

Anton Frondell’s stock is on the rise.

So much so, Frondell appears to be the leading alternative for the San Jose Sharks for No. 2 pick of the 2025 Draft, if not the expected Michael Misa.

“Everybody is waiting to see what San Jose is going to do,” Chris Peters told the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast on Saturday. “They’re not convinced that it’s absolutely Misa.”

That said, not everybody in the NHL is so high on Frondell.

San Jose Hockey Now checked in with an NHL scout for a team that doesn’t have Frondell in their top-five — and another league source not so high on him too.