How Did Misa Fare in 2025 Draft Combine Fitness Testing? Compared to Celebrini?

The fitness portion of the Combine has wrapped up ahead of the 2025 Draft on Jun. 27.

Potential San Jose Sharks’ No. 2 overall pick Michael Misa measured in at 6-foot-1 and 182 lbs, according to Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers. Misa didn’t rank in the top-25, however, in any of the fitness test categories.

Here are a few videos of his performances at the combine:

Misa’s Peak Power Output is 14.8 Watts/kg for his Wingate test. The current leader is Charlton Tretheway at 17, Frondell second at 16.8 pic.twitter.com/gXL3lFClIn — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) June 7, 2025

Misa with a solid 10 pull-ups. Victor Eklund, by the way, had 11 pic.twitter.com/GOJIhrdUXU — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) June 7, 2025

Misa is slightly more agile to his right than his left pic.twitter.com/tsxoUDE5vU — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) June 7, 2025

Don’t be too alarmed by Misa’s less-than eye-catching results though. Last year, Macklin Celebrini snuck onto just a few top-25 lists – the only notably high placement being his fourth-place in the VO2Max (63).

There are other potential picks for the San Jose Sharks at No. 2 who did factor into the Draft Combine leaderboards.

Per Scheig, Matthew Schaefer was recorded at 6-foot-2 and 185 lbs; Porter Martone at 6-foot-3 and 204 lbs; James Hagens at 5-foot-10.5 and 186 lbs; Anton Frondell at 6-foot-1.25 and 204 lbs; and Jake O’Brien at 6-foot-1.5 and 177 lbs.

Frondell topped the chart in the VO2 Max station (64.7), in addition to a third place in Peak Power Output (16.8) and a ninth place in Mean Power Output (11.8).

In the anaerobic fitness station, Schaefer’s 16.6 watts/kg Peak Power Output landed him fourth among prospects. Schaeffer also made it on the leaderboard in five other categories – Mean Power Output (11.4), Left hand Grip (151), Right Hand Grip (144), VO2Max (59.3), and Agility and Balance Right Side (4.43).

Schaefer doing agility workout. pic.twitter.com/GR0gs1jn7A — Stefen Rosner (@stefen_rosner) June 7, 2025

Porter Martone notched three top-25 spots, in the Peak Power Output, Horizontal Jump, and Vertical Jump Stations. Hagens (58.9) landed in 17th for VO2Max and Jake O’Brien (58.7) just behind him in 19th for the same station.

Celebrini’s lackluster results evidently didn’t affect how the San Jose Sharks saw him, so that shouldn’t affect Misa.

Historically, there isn’t any real correlation between Combine fitness tests and NHL results. The league actually recently released the history of fitness results, see where past San Jose Sharks picks like Artemi Kniazev, Josh Norris, Noah Gregor, Brandon Svoboda, and Michael Fisher have flourished.