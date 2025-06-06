San Jose Barracuda
Bill Hoppe on What Sharks Can Learn From Sabres’ Rebuild, Latest Combine Gossip
The San Jose Hockey Now Podcast is sponsored by Bring Hockey Back!
Hello from Buffalo!
Sheng is at the Draft Combine and we talk about what the San Jose Sharks can learn from the Buffalo Sabres’ forever rebuild with Bill Hoppe. Hoppe has covered the Sabres since 2002, check out his work at Buffalo Hockey Beat! (43:38)
But before we chat with Bill, Keegan and Sheng talk about Sam Dickinson and Kasper Halttunen winning the Memorial Cup, and the increased chatter about Dickinson making the San Jose Sharks full-time next year. (05:30)
Why was a one-year contract for Shakir Mukhamadullin ideal for both sides? But could the Sharks regret it? (10:55)
William Eklund and the San Jose Sharks have begun contract extension talks. Why is that a good sign? (15:00)
With the Dallas Stars getting eliminated, we know the Sharks have the No. 30 pick of the 2025 Draft.
What’s the latest Combine gossip? (22:30)
And now, Bill! (43:38)
Looking back at the 14 years out of the playoffs, what can the San Jose Sharks learn about what not to do in a rebuild from the Buffalo Sabres? (50:40)
What went wrong in the Jack Eichel era?
Before Eichel was drafted in 2015, the Sabres had missed the playoffs with more competitive teams…what went wrong there? (59:30)
How did the Sabres lose Sam Reinhart’s loyalty?
Breaking down the Sabres’ 14 years in the wilderness, the first stage out of the playoffs was the last stages of an older, formerly winning team…the second stage was the Eichel era…the third era of the rebuild was post-Eichel and Reinhart, the Kevyn Adams era.
How does Bill see the San Jose Sharks’ rebuild coming along? (1:17:30)
Speaking of the Sabres today, what’s going on with defenseman Bo Byram? Why did Buffalo put him on the trade block? (1:30:10)
Is there a chance that defensemen Rasmus Dahlin or Owen Power could be made available? (1:37:10)
What would the Sabres want in a trade for a Byram, are the San Jose Sharks a good trade partner?
What’s the importance of stability in management and behind the bench? Bill thinks Mike Grier is the man for the Sharks’ job…if they stick with him.
On losing too much during this rebuild — among the core Sharks players — exactly 1 has played more than 1 bad NHL season. The elite core is: Celebrini, Smith, (Misa) The high-end core is Eklund, Dickinson, Askarov, Chernyshov The good players in the middle of the core are: Graf, Mukh, Thompson The rest are promising prospects that could play important roles: Bystedt, Musty, Lund, Cagnoni, Ostapchuk, etc. This is the core of the playoff competitive Sharks. Outside of Eklund, they’ve had either 1 or 0 bad seasons in San Jose. There is no ‘losing culture’ that’s at risk of… Read more »
They only one I worry about losing too much is Askarov, especially with the D core the Sharks will most likely run out next year. High potential for the goalie position to shoulder blame and feel unsupported by the team during periods of lots of losing.
My one critique on the categories would be that 1st round pick Shak is part of the high end core.
obviously I vehemently disagree that they should try to take a significant step. They may not be able to but they should take there shot for guys on the right contracts.
Disagree that they “shouldn’t” take a significant step. Time to stop sucking. Let someone else draft McKenna.
I don’t think the worry is about creating a losing culture, it’s about creating a good learning environment. Steps are important and meaningful ones would still land the Sharks in the league’s lower third.
I feel like the most important takeaway from Buffalo’s forever rebuild is thank god it doesn’t snow 12 feet in one day in San Jose. Not having the Pegula clan involved is another big plus.