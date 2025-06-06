Bill Hoppe on What Sharks Can Learn From Sabres’ Rebuild, Latest Combine Gossip

The San Jose Hockey Now Podcast is sponsored by Bring Hockey Back!

Hello from Buffalo!

Sheng is at the Draft Combine and we talk about what the San Jose Sharks can learn from the Buffalo Sabres’ forever rebuild with Bill Hoppe. Hoppe has covered the Sabres since 2002, check out his work at Buffalo Hockey Beat! (43:38)

But before we chat with Bill, Keegan and Sheng talk about Sam Dickinson and Kasper Halttunen winning the Memorial Cup, and the increased chatter about Dickinson making the San Jose Sharks full-time next year. (05:30)

Why was a one-year contract for Shakir Mukhamadullin ideal for both sides? But could the Sharks regret it? (10:55)

William Eklund and the San Jose Sharks have begun contract extension talks. Why is that a good sign? (15:00)

With the Dallas Stars getting eliminated, we know the Sharks have the No. 30 pick of the 2025 Draft.

What’s the latest Combine gossip? (22:30)

And now, Bill! (43:38)

Looking back at the 14 years out of the playoffs, what can the San Jose Sharks learn about what not to do in a rebuild from the Buffalo Sabres? (50:40)

What went wrong in the Jack Eichel era?

Before Eichel was drafted in 2015, the Sabres had missed the playoffs with more competitive teams…what went wrong there? (59:30)

How did the Sabres lose Sam Reinhart’s loyalty?

Breaking down the Sabres’ 14 years in the wilderness, the first stage out of the playoffs was the last stages of an older, formerly winning team…the second stage was the Eichel era…the third era of the rebuild was post-Eichel and Reinhart, the Kevyn Adams era.

How does Bill see the San Jose Sharks’ rebuild coming along? (1:17:30)

Speaking of the Sabres today, what’s going on with defenseman Bo Byram? Why did Buffalo put him on the trade block? (1:30:10)

Is there a chance that defensemen Rasmus Dahlin or Owen Power could be made available? (1:37:10)

What would the Sabres want in a trade for a Byram, are the San Jose Sharks a good trade partner?

What’s the importance of stability in management and behind the bench? Bill thinks Mike Grier is the man for the Sharks’ job…if they stick with him.

