Grading Sharks’ 2025 Draft + Free Agency Preview

How did we grade the San Jose Sharks’ 2025 Draft? (46:54)

Before we get to our thoughts, we break down the latest Sharks’ news.

The San Jose Sharks buy out Marc-Edouard Vlasic…why? (3:18)

Congratulations, Joe Thornton! Jumbo is going to the Hockey Hall of Fame in November. (12:01)

We preview free agency…we each make a Sharks’ free agency prediction. Also, what are some realistic signings that San Jose should make? (15:45)

And now, our thoughts on the San Jose Sharks 2025 Draft! (46:54)

Michael Misa: Sheng describes what it was like in Los Angeles on Thursday, as all the Misa vs. Anton Frondell for No. 2 rumors were swirling. What are Keegan’s thoughts about Misa and Frondell? (53:14)

Josh Ravensbergen: Why does this pick make sense? (1:17:13)

Haoxi (Simon) Wang: Keegan gets why the San Jose Sharks opted for Wang over Blake Fiddler. (1:26:52)

Cole McKinney: Sneaky value pick? (1:40:34)

Teddy Mutryn (1:49:49)

Ilyas Magomedsultanov (1:58:13)

Zack Sharp (2:04:10)

Max Heise (2:08:41)

Richard Gallant (2:13:11)

Our San Jose Sharks’ 2025 Draft grades! Sheng is higher on the Sharks’ work than Keegan. (2:18:30)

