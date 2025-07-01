San Jose Hockey Now Podcast
Grading Sharks’ 2025 Draft + Free Agency Preview
The San Jose Hockey Now Podcast is sponsored by Bring Hockey Back!
How did we grade the San Jose Sharks’ 2025 Draft? (46:54)
Before we get to our thoughts, we break down the latest Sharks’ news.
The San Jose Sharks buy out Marc-Edouard Vlasic…why? (3:18)
Congratulations, Joe Thornton! Jumbo is going to the Hockey Hall of Fame in November. (12:01)
We preview free agency…we each make a Sharks’ free agency prediction. Also, what are some realistic signings that San Jose should make? (15:45)
And now, our thoughts on the San Jose Sharks 2025 Draft! (46:54)
Michael Misa: Sheng describes what it was like in Los Angeles on Thursday, as all the Misa vs. Anton Frondell for No. 2 rumors were swirling. What are Keegan’s thoughts about Misa and Frondell? (53:14)
Josh Ravensbergen: Why does this pick make sense? (1:17:13)
Haoxi (Simon) Wang: Keegan gets why the San Jose Sharks opted for Wang over Blake Fiddler. (1:26:52)
Cole McKinney: Sneaky value pick? (1:40:34)
Teddy Mutryn (1:49:49)
Ilyas Magomedsultanov (1:58:13)
Zack Sharp (2:04:10)
Max Heise (2:08:41)
Richard Gallant (2:13:11)
Our San Jose Sharks’ 2025 Draft grades! Sheng is higher on the Sharks’ work than Keegan. (2:18:30)
Subscribe to the San Jose Hockey Now YouTube channel!
Listen to the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast — it’s a new link — on Apple Podcasts and Spotify and more.
Sheng’s Travel Fund
Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.
Sheng,
On your comment about how they didn’t buy out Vlasic when they had signed Hertl and they weren’t committing to a rebuild…
I could be wrong but I kind of remember it as Vlasic ended up injured and so wasn’t eligible to be bought out? Is that true or am I misremembering it?
That sound you heard when they got to the part about midnight movie screenings was Joseph slamming that fast forward button.
Anyway I’m watching all these extensions and trades already go through and genuinely starting to worry about how we’ll hit the cap floor.
Usually listen at 1.25x. The movie stuff was 2x and still took too long …
I think the Sharks draft should earn them an A. Getting Misa is obviously big for the rebuild and adding immediate help. However, most of the others will be future assets and will help very little with the upcoming season. What worries me is the lack of talk about going after free agents and bigger names. We need to land at least one major player to give hope to the Sharks rebuild and the credibility of our GM. If we are not able to attract high calibre players that see a real future building with the Sharks, it’s going to… Read more »
Gavrikov
Drouin
Perbix
There is a lot of talk connecting Gavrikov to the Rangers, but Sharks could probably use all three given how thin the D group is right now. Perbix is especially an important target given he is only 27 and a right-shot D.
The Sharks had a very nice draft. They still have a long way to go. Nothing this summer will affect the long term plan. It will be about filling holes to avoid malfeasance. That’s ok. Next year has always been the year. Protect the kids and crush 2026.
When I was a little kid my dad took me and my buddy’s night fishing for catfish, a couple hours in we were loosing interest sitting there watching or rods listening to KNBR, then out of the corner of my eye I saw him throw a big rock into the lake and yell “did you see that boys!” a big hog just jumped! And all my buddy’s got excited about fishing again for a while. I think that’s what was going on with the Frondell business. I expect the bait was for clicks.
Hope you’re not suggesting that was a ploy by Sheng because that ain’t fair, I think he’s earned the benefit of our doubt. National media? Maybe, who knows.
Hoaxi Wang has a tricky name to pronounce.
So I confirmed the correct pronunciation, based on the Chinese character used, its pronounced WONG.