BREAKING: Sharks Claim Goodrow Off Waivers

“The future is teal” has been the San Jose Sharks’ marketing slogan since they won the 2024 Draft Lottery in May.

But to guide the future — incoming 2023 fourth-overall pick Will Smith and soon-to-be 2024 No. 1 selection Macklin Celebrini and youngsters like William Eklund — they’ve looked to the past, claiming Barclay Goodrow off waivers from the New York Rangers.

Ex-Shark Goodrow, 31, enjoyed a resurgent playoffs during the Rangers’ Eastern Conference Finals run, scoring six goals in 16 games. This was after a tough regular season where he was dropped to the fourth line and only potted four goals in 80 games.

Cap-strapped New York, staring at three more years of Goodrow’s contract at $3.642 million AAV, put him on waivers yesterday. The Sharks are now on the hook for the rest of Goodrow’s entire contract.

Despite his bloated contract and lack of production during the regular season, the two-time Stanley Cup winner is still considered a defensive stopper and a veteran’s veteran, the type of player that you want around to mentor your kids.

The San Jose Sharks signed Goodrow, an undrafted free agent, in 2014. Goodrow fashioned himself into a dynamic defensive forward and clutch post-season performer for both San Jose and the Tampa Bay Lightning, scoring the Game Seven OT winner for the Sharks against the Vegas Golden Knights in 2019 to cap off one of the greatest comebacks in playoff history, then hoisting back-to-back Cups with the Lightning in 2020 and 2021.

San Jose Sharks GM Mike Grier is clearly hoping that Goodrow’s can-do attitude and winning ways rub off on the future of the franchise.

We’ll see if there’s an accompanying move.