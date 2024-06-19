San Jose Sharks
BREAKING: Sharks Claim Goodrow Off Waivers
“The future is teal” has been the San Jose Sharks’ marketing slogan since they won the 2024 Draft Lottery in May.
But to guide the future — incoming 2023 fourth-overall pick Will Smith and soon-to-be 2024 No. 1 selection Macklin Celebrini and youngsters like William Eklund — they’ve looked to the past, claiming Barclay Goodrow off waivers from the New York Rangers.
Ex-Shark Goodrow, 31, enjoyed a resurgent playoffs during the Rangers’ Eastern Conference Finals run, scoring six goals in 16 games. This was after a tough regular season where he was dropped to the fourth line and only potted four goals in 80 games.
Cap-strapped New York, staring at three more years of Goodrow’s contract at $3.642 million AAV, put him on waivers yesterday. The Sharks are now on the hook for the rest of Goodrow’s entire contract.
Despite his bloated contract and lack of production during the regular season, the two-time Stanley Cup winner is still considered a defensive stopper and a veteran’s veteran, the type of player that you want around to mentor your kids.
The San Jose Sharks signed Goodrow, an undrafted free agent, in 2014. Goodrow fashioned himself into a dynamic defensive forward and clutch post-season performer for both San Jose and the Tampa Bay Lightning, scoring the Game Seven OT winner for the Sharks against the Vegas Golden Knights in 2019 to cap off one of the greatest comebacks in playoff history, then hoisting back-to-back Cups with the Lightning in 2020 and 2021.
San Jose Sharks GM Mike Grier is clearly hoping that Goodrow’s can-do attitude and winning ways rub off on the future of the franchise.
We’ll see if there’s an accompanying move.
Interesting move. You have to think another trade is coming between the Sharks and NYR. Maybe a higher-priced contract plus a pick and prospect?
Maybe Othmann, Kaako and their 1st in ‘24 or ‘25? They need cap space desperately. Maybe Trouba if SJ isn’t on his list but you’d have to think trading their captain wouldn’t be in the cards.
Interesting move by MG. Dellandrea and Goodrow help fill out the bottom-6 but where does that leave Kunin? You don’t need two Goodrows and he’s better suited for bottom-6 and not middle 6
I hope there is an “accompanying move” that compensates SJ for taking on Goodrow’s entire cap hit. Would be cool if it was part of a bigger deal for Kakko, Chytil, Lindgren, or Trouba.
Goodrow is a great addition! Size, toughness, compete, leadership, defense, character. Hard to play against.
Dellandrea seems kinda meh. Could maybe have gotten the same or better in a capdump trade or free agency and kept our 4th round pick. Hope Dellandrea doesn’t take a roster spot away from a player with more upside like Gushchin or Bordeleau.
Goodrow could push out either Kunin or Sturm.
One would hope there’s a second piece in this. Goodrow is just too pricey and 3 years is just too long.
Really getting the feeling the cap floor is managing the Sharks, and not the other way around.
Could not have said it better. Must be another move coming
We also traded Winnipeg’s 2025 4th for Ty Dellandrea’s RFA rights.
I hope we didn’t pick him up just for free and the Rangers will send us some draft pick to save them the buyout $$$.
I love it, personally think it’s a move that does make a ton of sense for the Sharks
I think Goodrow is a fine fit and we’re obviously in need of reaching the cap floor but with that said, are we just going to help NY get out of this contract for free? Are Goodrow’s intangibles that much more valuable than a similarly skilled player we could sign later or take on in a cap dump?
Gotta put the right ppl around the young Sharks IMHO
Sure I get that. What I don’t understand is why we are taking him off NY for free. Rumor has it he won’t waive his NTC to come here and that is why we’re claiming him off waivers but if that’s the case then why claim someone who doesn’t want to be here? The other thing is that when we are the ones getting rid of problematic contracts it has cost us trade value, however here we are helping NY get out of a problematic contract for free. It seems like there is wasted leverage here. Maybe there is a… Read more »
It’s an incredibly small price to pay for only 3 seasons.
To us but not to them
It’s not about the price we are paying to have Goodrow’s contract on the books.
It’s about the price the New York Rangers should be made to pay for being able to rid themselves of Goodrow’s contract.
Naive. Sharks aren’t the team in a position to make them pay. Can’t ignore all the parameters of the situation. Sharks likely on his no trade list. If he’s bought out he signs with a playoff team. Sharks have a ridiculous amount of cap space and one of the richest owners and needed a guy to mentor the youth movement coming over the next few years. This is an easy win situation for the Sharks and a smart move by Grier. You have to ignore reality to look at this move negatively.
LOL. You have to totally ignore reality and the concept of how the cap works to even consider looking at this move positively. There is absolutely no net positive to taking on a contract where you are suffering a cap hit of 3.6 million for the next 3 years attached to a bottom 6 forward on the wrong side of 30. None whatsoever. If you want “veteran leadership”, or “intangibles”, or whatever other fairy dust you want to imagine Goodrow somehow has (which a legit cup contender like NYR somehow are desperate to get rid of), there are better options… Read more »
If you think veteran leadership is fairy dust you’re an idiot. Very happy dumb people like you aren’t in the player development business. Clearly you have no clue. Get it thru your thick head, there is no situation in this reality where the NYR wouldn’t even be in a position to give up an asset to the Sharks to move him. Guarantee they’re on his no trade list. The more likely option is he’s bought out in which case he wouldn’t sign in SJ unless they paid him probably close to 3mil anyway. A cap strapped cup contender likely give… Read more »
No, it’s not sinking in. Because none of it makes even the slightest bit of sense to people who are not clueless idiots who overrate whatever fairy dust people like you think Goodrow brings. You want something to get through someones’s thick head? Try this on for size with yours: Barclay Goodrow is not worth his current contract. That contract currently has negative value. That is why a Stanley Cup contender is desperate to get rid of him, and no other contender or rebuilding team other than the Sharks are willing to claim him from waivers. That is why it… Read more »
Like I said I’m fine with the player, just confused and a lot of my initial questions haven’t been answered including why Goodrow specifically and why off waivers? I still don’t get why we’re not asking for a sweetener in a trade. And again if we can’t trade for him because of his NTC then why claim him at all? My “to us but not to them” comment got downvoted and called naive but that is called leverage and it’s literally the GM’s job to make use of that. All of the parameters make this confusing. Like I said I… Read more »
This has been answered over and over in the comments of the last 3 articles. Read up. There was no leverage.
Pure guess, but I wonder if another team might have claimed Goodrow. There are other rebuilding teams with cap space that could use someone like him
Picking up BG feels sooo right. He was a rockstar in the playoffs. I’m stoked on Mike Grier’s decisions so far.
We better get some other compensation for saving NYR on his buyout costs. We could have signed him as FA after he clears waivers.
No they couldn’t have signed him. No way he signs in SJ if he’s a UFA. So much naivety in these comments about Goody. If they wanted him this was the only way. It’s that simple.
If it’s that simple, it’s a bad move from Grier and the Sharks.
You simply do not take on a contract with a significant cap hit and term attached (and alleviate the cap woes of another team) for free, with it not costing the other team anything.
There has to be another part to this. Goodrow is simply not the sort of player who is worth taking on a contract of 3 million plus for the next 3 years without there being some sort of beneficial asset acquired besides.
Google “Dubois.”
You mean the Dubois trade today? That was an exchange of 2 bad contracts, with one being admittedly longer and with more AAV than the other one. Washington were already on the hook for 5.25 million AAV for 3 years for their backup goaltender. They got rid of that albatross to take an admittedly big gamble on a potential top-6 forward. If their gamble works out, they will get a top-6 forward for only 3 million more than they would have been paying the next 3 years anyway. What upside or assets are we getting for taking on a contract… Read more »
Leadership & mentorship for the youth coming to the team. Invaluable.
It is nowhere near “invaluable”.
And there are better options to get leadership and “mentoring for youth” than Barclay Goodrow. And better uses of our cap room than taking on a contract like this off the waiver wire without NYR giving us an asset or benefit of any sort later.
It’s quite obvious that you have never had a “Mentor” to learn from.
Goody could likely “teach” you a few things.
You sound like the latest example of the Dunning-Krueger effect.
Spouting off like you are some subject matter expert on GM’ing an NHL team & you don’t know sh*t.
Do they have mentors at Taco Bell?
I wouldn’t know. Haven’t worked there a day in my life.
It wasn’t simply an exchange of bad contracts, it was a bad contract for one of the worst contracts in the entire league. LA was dealing from a position of total weakness, having just signed PL Dubois to a monster deal that runs for seven more years. Kuemper saves them $3M+ today, and his contract is off the books in three years. They didn’t have to give up so much as a seventh rounder to get that done. This is a pretty strong indicator that the value of cap space has plummeted. Competitive teams have been operating on a shoestring… Read more »
you think 3.6 mil is “signifigant” in the NHL? For a team with over $30mil in cap space? Not to mention it’s only 3 years. ends just in time to pay young guys on 2nd contracts. Dude… You’re just whining to hear your self squeal.
3.6 million a year over the next 3 years is significant, especially to a bottom 6 forward who his old team was desperate to get rid of.
Taking on that contract without making NYR pay for the luxury of getting rid of it is a bad move, simple as. Sorry.
You’re an idiot. Your comments are a waste of your internet service.
Yay, I love it when someone has no other argument other than to insult anyone who doesn’t agree with him.
Great way to present whatever point you are trying to make.
Really weird that there are no other news on additional related moves. I gotta guess that we must also be taking on Trouba, right?
Folks who are scratching their heads at this move should take a look at the Dubois trade that just went down. No retention for LA. Cap space isn’t worth what it was last summer. Not even close.
That’s not even a comparable. Cap space is always valuable. PLD is a 25 year old center. The Kings need a goalie and get off the hook for $3+ million dollars for 3 years and $8 million for 4 thereafter. Washington is gambling on PLD becoming that 1st line center he’s always been projected to be and feeding Ovi in his chase for Wayne and keeping their window open. When does a 25 year old first line center become available with lengthy term? The more I think about this move the more it doesn’t make sense. If they keep Kunin… Read more »
They grabbed a player who wouldn’t have signed with them (without giving up any assets) that can mentor their youth and keep them from being overwhelmed with responsibility. The term is short enough to not impact their future cap and it’s only 3.6mil when they have more than 30mil space. PLD his already on his 4th team and was also traded in juniors. Dudes a cancer. The Kings have some of the best leadership in the league and they couldn’t get him to play hard. They don’t need a goalie like that. That was a cap dump for washington too.… Read more »
You’re absolutely mad. Mad. Goodrow has 3-years left on his deal. 3. There was no buyout that was going to happen and he wouldn’t have signed here anyways. A player going on waivers is the last resort. They tried to trade him and he either nixed it due to his 15-team list and/or they couldn’t find anyone because that contract is terrible. Goodrow is a solid bottom-6 player but he is way overpaid. Sure, they don’t need the cap space but to take on $3.6 million, without getting anything, is TERRIBLE asset management. They just gave up cap space for… Read more »
You must not understand how any of this works. If he made it thru waivers the NYR were likely buying him out. You even admitted they don’t need the cap space. Then why are you whining? 😀 Cap space is not longer at the premium that it was. It just went up 4.5mil. Lots of teams have space now. PLD is not a 1st line center. He got dropped to 4C on the Kings because he has no motor. He’s an 25 year old 8 mil version of Hoffman who plays center. How are there so many commenting who don’t… Read more »
Maybe you should stop and consider that everyone else in the world isn’t the idiot.
Just you.
I don’t have much faith that the light will ever go on in your head on that score, though. Comprehension and reasoning seem to be in desperately short supply in your brain given your recent past commenting history here.
Cap goes up $4M and now cap space isn’t that valuable? That’s all it takes?
Goody Goody gumdrops!
Got to wonder how “effective” Goody will be when he never wanted to come back to SJ in the first place. Goody being forced to come here may not be the “Mentorship” the Sharks were looking for if he is so pissed off by how everything went down. Drury really raw-dogged Goody. Then Drury’s old college buddy from BU , Sharks GMMG, does his old roomie a solid & scoops him up. It’s a Win-Win-Lose scenario. NYR wins, SJS wins & Goody loses as he thought he would have some say/control over where he plays. Nope, not on Drury’s watch.… Read more »
Fair question, but there’s plenty of time between now and camp. Different circumstances, but like Brooks reminded us in his article about Goodrow, Boyle didn’t want to come to San Jose at first either. He got over it.
Winning has a way of convincing players to give a place a chance, Sheng. I have no doubt that the Sharks being a Cup contender helped Boyle warm to coming and staying here back over a decade ago. We won’t likely be doing much winning at all for the rest of Goodrow’s contract. Certainly not in the first year and likely not in the second year, with the only real hope being that maybe we develop quick enough to start winning in the third year. And Goodrow specifically seems to have wanted to avoid non-contending situations when he made up… Read more »
That’s what I said, “different circumstances”?
Point is, things can change. How Goodrow feels today can very well be different when camp rolls around. I’m curious what Grier and Goodrow have to say about all this.
I’m hoping for a positive comment from Goodrow or his agent. This acquisition seems fine as long as he’s cool.