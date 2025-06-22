Frondell Over Misa? Chris Peters Talks Sharks’ 2025 Draft Buzz

The San Jose Hockey Now Podcast is sponsored by Bring Hockey Back!

Chris Peters shares the latest Draft buzz. Could the San Jose Sharks opt for Anton Frondell over Michael Misa at No. 2? (32:08)

But before Chris jumps on, what’s the latest Sharks’ free agency and Draft buzz?

A note of remembrance about Chris Collins, the founder and GM of the China Sharks. (2:28)

There’s a little Mitch Marner to San Jose smoke? (I still don’t think it’s going to happen.) (4:32)

When does Mike Grier feel the heat? (8:15)

What’s going on with the San Jose Sharks’ quest to improve their defense? Is a trade coming? (10:12)

On the increasing Frondell at No. 2 rumors…what’s going on? (21:21)

I still think the pick will be Misa.

And now, Chris Peters! (32:08)

Is the Matthew Schaefer to the Sharks’ dream dead?

Peters just had Frondell going to San Jose in his latest mock draft. What’s he been hearing about Frondell over Misa? (34:35)

Is Frondell over Misa just a smokescreen? (38:40)

Who benefits from letting this type of information (or misinformation) slip out? (41:46)

What’s the argument for Frondell over Misa? (43:48)

Discussing the perceived public gap between Frondell and Misa. (47:10)

What does Chris think of a potential trade between the San Jose Sharks and Chicago Blackhawks for No. 2? (53:26)

What could the Sharks do with their No. 30 and 33 picks? A defenseman and another power winger? (57:18)

Thoughts on Cameron Reid, Benjamin Kindl, Semyon Frolov, William Horcoff, and Kristian Epperson? (1:03:35)

