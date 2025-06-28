San Jose Sharks
My Thoughts on Sharks Drafting Misa & Ravensbergen
The San Jose Sharks have a new star in town.
With the No. 2 pick, they selected 134-point centerman Michael Misa from the OHL’s Saginaw Spirit.
They also, perhaps surprisingly, grabbed a first-round goalie, Josh Ravensbergen with the No. 30 pick.
GM Mike Grier noted that the Sharks received trade offers worth considering for the No. 2 pick, but that nothing got close: “Michael was too special of a player for us to pass on.”
San Jose Hockey Now learned from a source that the New York Islanders offered star 25-year-old defenseman Noah Dobson to the San Jose Sharks for the No. 2 pick, which Grier declined.
The Islanders would trade Dobson to the Montreal Canadiens on Friday for the No. 16 and 17 picks in the 2025 Draft, and winger Emil Heineman.
League sources independent of the Sharks think that Misa is indeed special.
“Everything’s there to be a really good front-line NHL player,” a league source said about Michael Misa before the 2025 Draft. “He is a first-line center.”
Inject these Grier quotes into my veins.
I just love this from Grier “He was the best player available on our board,” Grier emphasized. “We’re not drafting for whatever other people might think our need is in the organization. We’re taking the best player here.”“For the most part, we’re trying to stay away from drafting for need,” Grier said. “It’s not the NFL or the NBA. These kids are all going to need some time I hope he keeps this mentality for as long as he is GM even if the Sharks are good. Drafting for need in the NHL draft feels so counter-intuitive because the vast… Read more »
Another thought with the Ravensburgen pick; he is 5 years younger than Askarov. The Average age of a rookie NHL goalie is 25 years old. Goalies also have the shortest career windows. So much rides on a goalie, as the wu tang clan famously proclaimed: “you gotta diversify yo’ bonds”. I was hoping for Fiddler at 30 & Ravensburgen @ 33 but hopefully they make both happen anyway.
It’s going to be a tough choice tomorrow between big RHD Fiddler and high motor Spence, who is Misa’s BFF. GMMG says he takes BPA so it will probably be Spence. Wish they had skipped Ravensbergen so they could draft both Fiddler and Spence. Surprised they passed on Brzustewicz.