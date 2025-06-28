My Thoughts on Sharks Drafting Misa & Ravensbergen

The San Jose Sharks have a new star in town.

With the No. 2 pick, they selected 134-point centerman Michael Misa from the OHL’s Saginaw Spirit.

They also, perhaps surprisingly, grabbed a first-round goalie, Josh Ravensbergen with the No. 30 pick.

GM Mike Grier noted that the Sharks received trade offers worth considering for the No. 2 pick, but that nothing got close: “Michael was too special of a player for us to pass on.”

San Jose Hockey Now learned from a source that the New York Islanders offered star 25-year-old defenseman Noah Dobson to the San Jose Sharks for the No. 2 pick, which Grier declined.

The Islanders would trade Dobson to the Montreal Canadiens on Friday for the No. 16 and 17 picks in the 2025 Draft, and winger Emil Heineman.

League sources independent of the Sharks think that Misa is indeed special.

“Everything’s there to be a really good front-line NHL player,” a league source said about Michael Misa before the 2025 Draft. “He is a first-line center.”