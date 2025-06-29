Teddy Mutryn on His Connections to Grier Family, Who He Models His Game After

The San Jose Sharks continued adding to their forward prospect pool, selecting Teddy Mutryn with the 95th overall pick in the 2025 Draft.

Mutryn, who is committed to Boston College starting in the 2026-27 season, spent most of last season with the Chicago Steel in the USHL. In 47 games, he had 17 goals and 30 assists.

Often categorized as a power forward, Mutryn said he models his game after Charlie Coyle and Chris Kreider. He’s the type of player who can play in all situations and just wants to contribute to his team in any way possible.

As a 6-foot-1 forward who can play both center and on the wing, his versatility will certainly benefit his development and make him a useful asset for the San Jose Sharks.

Teddy Mutryn, on his reaction to being selected by the San Jose Sharks:

I was watching on TV. Actually, we had two TVs going, and one was a little ahead of the other, and I was in the room that was a little behind. So everyone started going nuts, and I didn’t see anything for like 30 seconds. So I was just freaking out. It was [a] crazy experience.

Mutryn, on the Sharks’ ties to Massachusetts:

I think it’s exciting I get to see those guys get picked and have success. There’s obviously some pride being from Boston, being from Massachusetts. I think it’s exciting to get to show the world and show the league what we can do. So it’s a pretty cool thing to be able to get drafted by an organization with a lot of guys from the Boston area.

Mutryn, on if he knew he was on the San Jose Sharks’ radar:

I had a little bit. I talked to them a couple of times. But to be honest, I had no idea. I felt like it could have been anyone. So I was kind of just sitting there, kind of nervous. I was excited, but it felt like it could be anyone. You’re kind of living and dying by each pick. But it was awesome. San Jose’s obviously an awesome organization in California, which is super nice weather. The winter is warm, which is unlike here in Boston. So it’s nice.

Mutryn, on knowing Will Smith and Mike Grier:

I’ve met Will a couple of times. He’s friends with a lot of kids that I know, coming from St. Sebastian’s, and then Mr. Grier too. I played with his son, Jayden. My freshman year, Jayden was a senior, so I got to know Jayden well, and he’s an awesome kid. So yeah, just super blessed and fortunate that they took a chance on me and believed in me. So it’s exciting.

Mutryn, on his family’s role in his success:

Obviously, my parents. All the money, time, and energy they’ve spent and put into helping me play hockey and pursue my career. I hope I can repay half of what they’ve given me. My family in general, my siblings. I have three younger siblings. I think they all push me to be better, and I want to be a good role model for them. So I think trying to make them proud is also part of my why I push myself. Why I want to be the best I can be and succeed.

Mutryn on why he chose Boston College:

I think BC is historically a phenomenal program. I grew up around the school. My father played quarterback for BC. My mom went there as well. She played lacrosse. I’ve kind of grown up around the school, going to football games, going to hockey games. I explored other options college-wise. But when I stepped on BC campus, I knew it was home. They always bring in a great pool of players. James [Hagens] is a phenomenal player. Obviously, Will was there, Ryan Leonard, they always bring in great players. So you know, you’re going to go there and play with good guys.

