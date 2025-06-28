Connect with us

San Jose Sharks

Morehouse on What Sharks Thought of Day 2 of 2025 Draft (+)

Published

51 minutes ago

on

Credit: Dean Tait/Sport Shots

LOS ANGELES — What did the San Jose Sharks think of Day 2 of their 2025 Draft?

Director of amateur scouting Chris Morehouse shared his thoughts on Haoxi (Simon) Wang, Cole McKinney, Teddy Mutryn, Ilyas Magomedsultanov, Zack Sharp, Max Heise, and Richard Gallant.

He was also asked about whether or not the Sharks tried to trade up for Victor Eklund, Sam Dickinson’s future, and more.

Membership Required

You must be a member to access this content.

View Membership Levels

Already a member? Log in here
Related Topics:

Sheng’s Travel Fund

Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.


Click here to contribute to Sheng's travel pool!

Get SJHN in your inbox!

Enter your email address to get all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.

Sports Shots

Extra Hour Hockey Training

Cathy’s Power Skating