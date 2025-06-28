Morehouse on What Sharks Thought of Day 2 of 2025 Draft (+)

LOS ANGELES — What did the San Jose Sharks think of Day 2 of their 2025 Draft?

Director of amateur scouting Chris Morehouse shared his thoughts on Haoxi (Simon) Wang, Cole McKinney, Teddy Mutryn, Ilyas Magomedsultanov, Zack Sharp, Max Heise, and Richard Gallant.

He was also asked about whether or not the Sharks tried to trade up for Victor Eklund, Sam Dickinson’s future, and more.