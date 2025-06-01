Scout on Where Schaefer, Misa Might Go in 2023 & 2024 Drafts (+)

Where would Matthew Schaefer and Michael Misa go in the 2023 and 2024 Drafts?

It’s an interesting hypothetical for the San Jose Sharks, who own the No. 2 pick in the 2025 Draft. Schaefer is the consensus top defenseman and first-overall, Misa is the consensus top forward.

The NHL scout who recently spoke with San Jose Hockey Now about seven possibilities at No. 2 for the San Jose Sharks shared his thoughts.