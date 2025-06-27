2025 Draft Buzz: Misa or Frondell at No. 2? Isles Offered Dobson to Sharks?

LOS ANGELES — “Gun to your head…” “For 500 million dollars…”

That’s how the question was introduced to me yesterday, from reporters and agents gathered in downtown Los Angeles for the 2025 Draft…who will the San Jose Sharks select at No. 2?

Anton Frondell was the name on everybody’s lips yesterday…but I still think it’s going to be Michael Misa.

“I think they considered [Frondell] extensively. They should. Turn over every stone,” a trusted source told San Jose Hockey Now this morning. “But it’s Misa.”

He believes that Frondell will go to the Chicago Blackhawks at No. 3.

How confident is this source?

“90 percent,” he said.

So stay tuned for the San Jose Sharks’ No. 2 pick! They also have the No. 30 selection. The Draft is at 4 PM PT today.

10:28 AM: Hearing that as of now, the Sharks aren’t in on UFA goaltender Jake Allen. A lot can change from now until Jul. 1, the official start of free agency, but that’s a surprise to me. Allen appears to be the perfect short-term complement for young starter-in-waiting Yaroslav Askarov, good enough to take the load if Askarov falters, a great teammate if Askarov takes the ball and runs with it.

As the top UFA goaltender, Allen will be expensive, but the 34-year-old appears amenable to a short-term contract, and the Sharks have plenty of money to throw around. Stabilizing your goaltending today and having the right guy around to mentor Askarov is the best way to improve your team now and for the future.

11:40 AM: Is the San Jose Sharks’ No. 2 pick available?

Chatter this morning that the San Jose Sharks are exploring the market on the 2nd overall pick. They want a young, established NHL talent as part of any return. — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) June 27, 2025

A source tells San Jose Hockey Now that the New York Islanders asked for the No. 2 pick for Noah Dobson, and were rejected by the Sharks.

Dobson was traded this morning to the Montreal Canadiens for the No. 16 and 17 picks, and Emil Heineman.

I could see the No. 2 pick being available for the right price, indeed young and established talent, but the bar is clearly high and probably won’t be met today.

How much available (emphasis on “available”) and established young talent out there is better than 25-year-old defenseman Dobson?

Anyway, it’s no discredit to the No. 2 pick, but the Sharks don’t appear to value it like they valued the No. 1 pick last year. Again, that’s nothing against Misa or Frondell or whomever, Macklin Celebrini is in a class of his own.

1:30 PM: There’s no doubt that the San Jose Sharks have to improve their defense, but it’s not clear how they will do it yet. Even though Dobson is off the table, a trade is still possible, though the trade fits aren’t clear. San Jose is armed with a war chest of futures to trade, but most teams are looking to get better immediately. The Islanders, I think, were an exception because they want to use the return for Dobson to try to snag Long Island native James Hagens high in the Draft.

The Buffalo Sabres are said to be dangling Bowen Byram, but as we saw with the J.J. Peterka trade, their focus is on getting help now.

There’s a middle-class of UFA defensemen out there who would be happy to join the Sharks’ rebuild and will be a big improvement on what they had to end last season, but as of now, it doesn’t sound like GM Mike Grier is really digging into this presumptive Plan B.

But like with Allen, we’re still a week away from free agency.