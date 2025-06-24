Thornton’s Reaction To Hockey Hall of Fame Induction

Joe Thornton is going to the Hall of Fame.

The Hockey Hall of Fame announced its 2025 class on Tuesday afternoon. Thornton was inducted along with players Zdeno Chara, Duncan Keith, Alexander Mogilny, Jennifer Botterill, and Brianna Decker. Jack Parker and Daniele Sauvageau were also inducted as builders.

Thornton is the first player who played most of his career with the San Jose Sharks to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

The moment Jumbo Joe found out he’s in the Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2025. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Q6iC1QA7fj — BarDown (@BarDown) June 24, 2025

Quote from Joe Thornton: “Holy doodle, I can’t believe that I am receiving this honor. There are so many people I need to thank because I certainly couldn’t have done this alone.” — Curtis Pashelka (@CurtisPashelka) June 24, 2025

The first-overall pick of the 1997 Draft by the Boston Bruins, Thornton suited up for the Bruins, Sharks, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Florida Panthers over a 24-year career.

Overall, Thornton amassed 1,539 points (13th in NHL history) and 1,109 assists (seventh) in 1,714 games played (sixth).

On Nov. 30, 2005, the Bruins traded Thornton to the San Jose Sharks, a truly franchise-altering move.

“Jumbo” skated for the Sharks from 2005 to 2020, winning both the Hart Trophy and Art Ross Trophy in 2006, the first and only Shark to win either award. He also led San Jose to their lone Stanley Cup Final appearance in 2016, and four Western Conference Finals in 2010, 2011, 2016, and 2019.

Just in teal, he put up 1,055 points (second in franchise history), 804 assists (first), 251 goals (fourth), and 402 power play points (first) in 1,104 games played (third).

“He was the best, probably the best passer of the puck I’ve played with,” Sharks GM Mike Grier said this morning. “He just anticipated plays so well, saw plays happen a step before they did, and found lanes and through layers where you never really thought he was going to be able to get you the puck, and next thing, puck hits your stick, and you got an empty net all of a sudden.”

Grier played with Thornton on the Sharks from 2006 to 2009.

He was also selected to six All-Star Games (2002, 2003, 2004, 2007, 2008, 2009) and was named to the First All-Star Team in 2006, and the Second All-Star Team in 2003, 2008 and 2016.

It wasn’t just about on-the-ice accomplishments for Thornton either. He wasn’t called Jumbo just because of his 6-foot-4 frame, it was also because of his outsized personality.

“To see the passion he has, and he still has the passion. He loves being at the rink. He’s at the rink almost everyday here, talking with the guys and working out and just being on the ice and giving little pointers here and there. He just loves the game. And it’s infectious,” Grier said about Thornton, who still lives in the San Jose area. “Very generous, too. I’d always want to add with him, he was one of the most generous teammates I ever had about taking care of young players, buying them suits, taking them out to dinner, getting them whatever they needed. And you saw that again with having [Macklin Celebrini] at his house with his family this year.”

Hockey Hall of Fame Induction Weekend will be on Nov. 7-9, 2025 in Toronto, followed by the induction ceremony will be on Nov. 10.