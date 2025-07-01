Misa, Dickinson & Marleau Highlight Sharks’ 2025 Development Camp Roster

Michael Misa is here.

The San Jose Sharks open development camp tomorrow and have released their development camp roster.

The roster is highlighted by first-rounders center Misa and goalie Josh Ravensbergen (2025), defenseman Sam Dickinson (2024), and winger Quentin Musty (2023).

The second round is represented by defenseman Haoxi (Simon) Wang and center Cole McKinney (2025), winger Igor Chernyshov (2024), and defenseman Mattias Havelid (2022).

Third-rounders include center Teddy Mutryn (2025), winger Carson Wetsch (2024), center Brandon Svoboda (2023), and defenseman Michael Fisher (2022).

Other San Jose Sharks picks coming to camp are forwards Richard Gallant, Max Heise, David Klee, Reese Laubach, and Joey Muldowney; defensemen Nate Misskey, Eric Pohlkamp, Colton Roberts, and Zack Sharp; and goalie Christian Kitsch.

San Jose Sharks or Barracuda-signed prospects attending are defenseman Noah Beck and goaltender Matt Davis.

Forward Landon Marleau, Patrick Marleau’s son, headlines the camp invites, which include forwards Nathan Lewis, Libor Nemec, and Ivan Zadvernyuk; defenseman Brendan Fitzgerald; and goaltender Jake Pilon.

Development camp runs from Jul. 1 to 3, culminating in a Prospects Scrimmage at 11 AM on Jul. 3.

The Prospects Scrimmage will be streamed at all Sharks’ digital channels and tickets can be purchased here.