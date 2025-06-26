How Sharks Are Scouting Russian Draft Prospects From Afar (+)

The San Jose Sharks still haven’t hired a scout in Russia…and they seem perfectly happy with that.

It didn’t stop them, for example, from plucking Igor Chernyshov from the top of the second round last year.

Chernyshov missed the first half of the season with shoulder surgery, but dominated the OHL when he got healthy, dropping 55 points in just 23 games for the Saginaw Spirit.

They also grabbed goaltender Yaroslav Korostelyov in the seventh round. The 19-year-old flourished in the MHL, going 20-3-0 with a .936 Save %.

So how is San Jose Sharks’ amateur scouting getting by in Russia, where travel access in is still limited because of Vladimir Putin’s war against Ukraine?