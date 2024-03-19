Preview/Lines #68: Barabanov, Labanc Scratched? Blackwood Close to Return

NASHVILLE – The San Jose Sharks might be running an interesting line-up tonight against the Nashville Predators.

First, Jan Rutta is back. The veteran defenseman has been out with a lower-body injury since Mar. 7, but he’ll draw in tonight.

Otherwise, San Jose Sharks head coach David Quinn didn’t run full lines at morning skate, but we did get a look at the power play units.

The first group was no surprise – Calen Addison at point, along with Mikael Granlund, William Eklund,Fabian Zetterlund, and Thomas Bordeleau – it’s a unit that has found a lot of success recently.

The second group, however, was noteworthy in its omissions. Henry Thrun was up top, Luke Kunin was net front, with Jacob MacDonald, Filip Zadina, and Klim Kostin rounding things out.

That leaves Kevin Labanc, no surprise, and Alexander Barabanov out of the line-up. Labanc, Barabanov, and Mike Hoffman, still recovering from an upper-body injury, were the last Sharks skaters on the ice for this full morning skate.

Labanc has been in and out all season, while Barabanov has gone from the first line after the Trade Deadline to the fourth line in Columbus, and now, perhaps out of the line-up.

Quinn didn’t confirm all this, but it looks like he’s shaking things up a bit to get the Sharks out of their latest skid, a four-game losing streak.

San Jose Sharks (16-44-7)

Magnus Chrona will start, Devin Cooley will back up.

Quinn said Mackenzie Blackwood was close to starting tonight, which Blackwood confirmed. Perhaps Thursday at home?

If what I saw at morning skate holds, this is my guess for Sharks lines:

Kostin-Granlund-Zetterlund

Zadina-Eklund-Kunin

Bordeleau-Sturm-Bailey

Smith-Carpenter-MacDonald

Ferraro-Burroughs

Thrun-Rutta

Vlasic-Addison

Nashville Predators (39-25-4)

#Preds morning skate lines. D-pairs mixed & matched. Glass was in for Fil. Forsberg – O'Reilly – Nyquist

Beauvillier – Sissons – Zucker

Jankowski – Novak – Evvangelista

Smith – McCarron – Sherwood McDonagh – Josi

Del Gaizo – Carrier

Barrie – Schenn Saros

Lankinen — Nick Kieser🏒 (@KieserNick) March 19, 2024

Where to Watch

Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and Nashville Predators is 5 PM at Bridgestone Arena. Watch it live on NBC Sports California. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.