Connect with us

San Jose Sharks

Preview/Lines #68: Barabanov, Labanc Scratched? Blackwood Close to Return

Published

5 hours ago

on

Credit: Dean Tait/Hockey Shots

NASHVILLE – The San Jose Sharks might be running an interesting line-up tonight against the Nashville Predators.

First, Jan Rutta is back. The veteran defenseman has been out with a lower-body injury since Mar. 7, but he’ll draw in tonight.

Otherwise, San Jose Sharks head coach David Quinn didn’t run full lines at morning skate, but we did get a look at the power play units.

The first group was no surprise – Calen Addison at point, along with Mikael Granlund, William Eklund,Fabian Zetterlund, and Thomas Bordeleau – it’s a unit that has found a lot of success recently.

The second group, however, was noteworthy in its omissions. Henry Thrun was up top, Luke Kunin was net front, with Jacob MacDonald, Filip Zadina, and Klim Kostin rounding things out.

That leaves Kevin Labanc, no surprise, and Alexander Barabanov out of the line-up. Labanc, Barabanov, and Mike Hoffman, still recovering from an upper-body injury, were the last Sharks skaters on the ice for this full morning skate.

Labanc has been in and out all season, while Barabanov has gone from the first line after the Trade Deadline to the fourth line in Columbus, and now, perhaps out of the line-up.

Quinn didn’t confirm all this, but it looks like he’s shaking things up a bit to get the Sharks out of their latest skid, a four-game losing streak.

San Jose Sharks (16-44-7)

Magnus Chrona will start, Devin Cooley will back up.

Quinn said Mackenzie Blackwood was close to starting tonight, which Blackwood confirmed. Perhaps Thursday at home?

If what I saw at morning skate holds, this is my guess for Sharks lines:

Kostin-Granlund-Zetterlund
Zadina-Eklund-Kunin
Bordeleau-Sturm-Bailey
Smith-Carpenter-MacDonald

Ferraro-Burroughs
Thrun-Rutta
Vlasic-Addison

Nashville Predators (39-25-4)

Predators Defense Dealt Another Blow With Jeremy Lauzon Injury

Where to Watch

Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and Nashville Predators is 5 PM at Bridgestone Arena. Watch it live on NBC Sports California. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.

Welcome to your new home for San Jose Sharks breaking news, analysis and opinion. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and don't forget to subscribe to SJHN+ for all of our members-only content from Sheng Peng and the National Hockey Now network plus an ad-free browsing experience.
Related Topics:
8 Comments
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

8 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Bring Back Celebrini!

Thanks for the scoop Sheng!

I wonder how a Kostin-Eklund-Bordeleau line would look, at least in the offensive zone. Kostin banging, Eklund picking up the puck, and finding Bords for a one timer! Wooooo.

1
Reply
SJShorky

Those 2 Lilliputians should probably never play on the same line except the PP. this is still a contact sport.

-1
Reply
Fin Coe

I always say, every line needs a digger, a disher, and a finisher

1
Reply
Zeke

if Labanc and Barabanov aren’t going to be here next season, why play them now?

I’ll note the trade deadline has passed, but trades can still be made. The catch? A traded player is ineligible for playoff games. Which might mean a team on the bubble will take a chance at a player who can help them get into the playoffs. Even if he can’t help during the playoffs.

Maybe there still a way out for Barabanov?

0
Reply
jamnjon

One trade I could see making some sense happening now rather than waiting for the offseason is the Sharks trading for Jack Campbell from Edmonton. The reason it makes sense for them to do it now is it saves them additional space on next year’s cap. With him buried and about 17% of the season remaining, they’d save about 650-700k in cap space this year by getting rid of him. With Connor Brown’s performance bonus there’s going to be significant carryover on the cap hit next year so dumping Campbell’s contract now would save them that additional 650-700k on next… Read more »

0
Reply
Zeke

Grier said he was going to weaponize cap and perhaps this is one way he’ll do it.

Said it before, cap space is a lesser asset in the post flat-cap era. Its still valuable, just not as much. He needs to make moves to do that.

0
Reply
SJShorky

No trade like that’s gonna happen. Never does and I’m not sure you’re even correct about it being allowed. Either way no one is trading for Barbie only to sit him for the playoffs.

0
Reply
Zeke

https://hockeyanswered.com/when-can-nhl-teams-make-trades/

that said, I can’t recall any trade of a player to a contender just to help them make the playoffs. Usually its between teams out of contention. And even then, not many.

0
Reply

Sheng’s Travel Fund

Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.


Click here to contribute to Sheng's travel pool!

Get SJHN in your inbox!

Enter your email address to get all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.

Hockey Shots

Extra Hour Hockey Training

Cathy’s Power Skating

Sharks Team & Cap Info

SJHN on Facebook

All the San Jose Sharks news that's fit to print

Enter your email to get the best Sharks coverage delivered straight to your inbox.

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously