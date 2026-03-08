San Jose Barracuda
Sharks’ Trade Deadline Reaction! | Grier Did the Right Thing, On Eklund-Nemec Rumor
What did we think of what Mike Grier did (or didn’t do) at the Trade Deadline?
All of us — San Jose Sharks legend Dan Boyle, insider Sheng Peng, and prospects guru Keegan McNally — actually like how Grier approached March’s silly season!
There are two reasons why keeping pending UFAs like Mario Ferraro and company was a good idea: Boyle discusses the value of playing meaningful games for a young team. That includes, a short trip to the playoffs.
Why aren’t the San Jose Sharks calling up Luca Cagnoni?
What was up with that left field Sergei Bobrovsky rumor?
Finally, our thoughts on the William Eklund-for-Simon Nemec rumor: Was it realistic? What’s Nemec’s ceiling? Could Grier be holding on to Eklund for a bigger move?
With two seasons of driving the best PP in the AHL I would hope Cags could fare pretty well on the Sharks PP2. If scouts think he’s deficient at that, his strongest point, then maybe his odds of a long NHL are small. Having seen a few Cuda seasons, I feel like he could succeed on the PP. He is extremely shifty, but not sure what his moves would look like against NHL skaters. He’s not Boyle, but he’s pretty friggin mobile. Don’t see him ever being physical, or edgy. But he’s goes into corners, and closes gaps, and tries… Read more »