Sharks’ Trade Deadline Reaction! | Grier Did the Right Thing, On Eklund-Nemec Rumor

What did we think of what Mike Grier did (or didn’t do) at the Trade Deadline?

All of us — San Jose Sharks legend Dan Boyle, insider Sheng Peng, and prospects guru Keegan McNally — actually like how Grier approached March’s silly season!

There are two reasons why keeping pending UFAs like Mario Ferraro and company was a good idea: Boyle discusses the value of playing meaningful games for a young team. That includes, a short trip to the playoffs.

Why aren’t the San Jose Sharks calling up Luca Cagnoni?

What was up with that left field Sergei Bobrovsky rumor?

Finally, our thoughts on the William Eklund-for-Simon Nemec rumor: Was it realistic? What’s Nemec’s ceiling? Could Grier be holding on to Eklund for a bigger move?

Subscribe to the San Jose Hockey Now YouTube channel!

Listen to the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast — it’s a new link — on Apple Podcasts and Spotify and more.