Source Says Askarov Injury “Not Serious”, Sharks Recall Brossoit

MONTREAL — The San Jose Sharks have recalled Laurent Brossoit.

On Thursday, before morning skate at TD Garden, Yaroslav Askarov suffered a lower-body injury. It was bad enough, the Sharks opted to sign University of New Hampshire goalie Kyle Chauvette to serve as an EBUG for starter Alex Nedeljkovic.

Now, to cover the San Jose Sharks at the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday, they’ve recalled veteran Brossoit.

On Askarov, San Jose Hockey Now is hearing that his injury is “not serious or long-term”. That’s good news, but it remains to be seen if Askarov will be ready for either Saturday at Montreal or Sunday at the Ottawa Senators. Best guess, Brossoit gets one of those starts.

After this weekend back-to-back, the San Jose Sharks will close this five-game road trip at the Edmonton Oilers on Mar. 17.

Brossoit, 32, was acquired from the Chicago Blackhawks in January, along with prospect defenseman Nolan Allan. The long-time back-up has appeared in 140 NHL games with the Edmonton Oilers, Winnipeg Jets, and Vegas Golden Knights. He won the Stanley Cup with Vegas in 2023.

The 6-foot-3 netminder, however, hasn’t appeared in an NHL game since Apr. 2024, when he came on in relief for Connor Hellebuyck in Round 1 of Jets-Colorado Avalanche. Since then, he’s dealt with multiple injuries and had hip surgery over the summer.

Brossoit’s game appears to be on the upswing though: He’s 11-2-1 with a .915 Save % on the Cuda, stabilizing the net for a team that has eyes on the Calder Cup.

But first, will he help the Sharks in their quest for the playoffs?