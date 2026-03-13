San Jose Sharks
Source Says Askarov Injury “Not Serious”, Sharks Recall Brossoit
MONTREAL — The San Jose Sharks have recalled Laurent Brossoit.
On Thursday, before morning skate at TD Garden, Yaroslav Askarov suffered a lower-body injury. It was bad enough, the Sharks opted to sign University of New Hampshire goalie Kyle Chauvette to serve as an EBUG for starter Alex Nedeljkovic.
Now, to cover the San Jose Sharks at the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday, they’ve recalled veteran Brossoit.
On Askarov, San Jose Hockey Now is hearing that his injury is “not serious or long-term”. That’s good news, but it remains to be seen if Askarov will be ready for either Saturday at Montreal or Sunday at the Ottawa Senators. Best guess, Brossoit gets one of those starts.
After this weekend back-to-back, the San Jose Sharks will close this five-game road trip at the Edmonton Oilers on Mar. 17.
Brossoit, 32, was acquired from the Chicago Blackhawks in January, along with prospect defenseman Nolan Allan. The long-time back-up has appeared in 140 NHL games with the Edmonton Oilers, Winnipeg Jets, and Vegas Golden Knights. He won the Stanley Cup with Vegas in 2023.
The 6-foot-3 netminder, however, hasn’t appeared in an NHL game since Apr. 2024, when he came on in relief for Connor Hellebuyck in Round 1 of Jets-Colorado Avalanche. Since then, he’s dealt with multiple injuries and had hip surgery over the summer.
Brossoit’s game appears to be on the upswing though: He’s 11-2-1 with a .915 Save % on the Cuda, stabilizing the net for a team that has eyes on the Calder Cup.
But first, will he help the Sharks in their quest for the playoffs?
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Askarov’s injury not being serious is very good though maybe not so good for the Sharks playoff chances.
Oh man! Maybe there’s a way that they Sharks play this where Askarov goes to the Barracuda for a “rehab” assignment.
What? Ned has been the better goalie and is hot right now. Askarov “may” be the future but he’s not there yet.
That’s what he means. If Asky’s injury was longer term the Sharks playoff chances improve.
New PP1 QB??
The Brossoit era is gonna be legit!! If he comes in and plays great, we gotta give him an extended look.
I love Askarov, and I’m looking forward to him being a great goalie one day, but we can’t afford anymore soft goals this year. The potential development of our other future stars could suffer a bit if we don’t make the playoffs
So … does Matt Davis get recalled and get another game in for the ‘Cuda?
OK, I’m probably his only fan …
I feel you buddy. At least we aren’t shitting on you for it like I got for my Kostin fetish… 😜
That kind of scarring is going to take a while…..
lol! I’m good, I got Cherny now. ;P
I think he reaggravated a groin/lower body injury from his last game. There was a save he had made where he pushed off the right post and moved quickly across the crease to his left. Once the whistle blew, you could see him look down and kind of stretch to check that area of his body. He finished the game, but I bet that’s what he hurt again a bit more during the practice before the next game.
NHL insider Darren P. delivering as usual!
Hey Sheng, will there be another mailbag podcast EP soon? Seeing the news about the leafs and their lack of response from the Mathews/Gudas hit made me think about the Sharks’ rebuild. More specifically on how the Sharks are trying to create a team identity on playing with sandpaper + sticking up for each other, as opposed to where the Leafs may have gone wrong in focusing on a more talent-loaded roster minus a few culture-setters, or time spent on mentoring the team identity previously mentioned. Is this something most teams usually find out that they need when it is… Read more »