San Jose Sharks
Sharks Locker Room: KISS
ANAHEIM — When you’re losing, no one wants to talk about the lessons learned.
The San Jose Sharks may have received a different lesson than usual though, after a 6-1 loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday. This comes on the heels of a 5-2 defeat to the Edmonton Oilers the night before, losses which put San Jose’s playoff hopes on life support.
The lessons learned may be the only positive takeaway from all this losing.
The Sharks are now four points out of the last wild card spot in the West, held by the Los Angeles Kings, four games left, no games in hand on the Kings, three teams to leapfrog.
The different lesson tonight?
San Jose, curiously, has come out flat in back-to-back nights, in the biggest games of the season. Whatever the reason, pressure, fatigue, line-up decisions, youth, you name it, there’s a better way to handle a lack of energy to start a game, which is a fairly normal thing, especially in the second half of a back-to-back in an 82-game season.
“Everybody has these games this season, because the way the schedule is, no excuses,” 2018 Stanley Cup winner Dmitry Orlov said. “You have to still show up. You don’t feel great, but play short shifts, play simple and then during the game, you’re still gonna get to your game. Get a feel.”
The San Jose Sharks lead the NHL with 16 back-to-backs, tied with the Kings, Montreal Canadiens, New York Islanders, and Pittsburgh Penguins.
So when you don’t feel great? KISS: Keep it simple, stupid.
“That’s something that’s going to have to be worked on going forward, not just this year, but even into next year. Back-to-back’s aren’t good enough, and we need to learn how to play back-to-back’s in tough situations,” head coach Ryan Warsofsky said. “Every team goes through it. It’s not an excuse. We got to get in better shape. We got to have an understanding mentally, how to approach games and play the game the right way.”
This points to something that the Sharks haven’t quite learned to do, 78 games into the season. San Jose hasn’t figured out how to play when they’re off their A-game, when they’re not playing as fast as they want, when they’re not forechecking like they want, when they’re not getting the stops that they need.
As Orlov suggests, it’s possible to find your game in-game, even if you start slow, as long as you stay patient and don’t shoot yourselves in the foot.
“How hard it is to play right now, this time of year. How detailed you have to be, how competitive you have to be. And we’ve probably fully haven’t grasped that yet,” Warsofsky said. “So we’re learning that right now, and we’re getting punched in the face with it right now, in this moment, probably last night as well.”
The Sharks will now need some help to make their first playoff appearance since 2019: There’s still a chance, but it’s not all in their hands anymore, like it was before the loss to Edmonton.
“Let’s see if we can, we have four [games] left, if we can try to learn from it and move forward and try to find that extra little gear,” Warsofsky said.
Kiefer Sherwood
Sherwood: "It's not good enough this time of the year. We can't be outwilled or outworked, it's unacceptable. It doesn't matter if it's a back-to-back. You saw it last night. The other team wanted it more and same thing tonight. We have to learn from it, and we got to look…
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) April 10, 2026
Tyler Toffoli
Toffoli, on back-to-back disappointing efforts from the San Jose Sharks:
There’s nothing you can do now. You just got to go out and play. It is what it is. We put ourselves in this position. You can look at it, good or bad, and on Saturday, we have to be ready to go.
Dmitry Orlov
Orlov says when you don't have a lot of energy, you have to simplify your game, which Warsofsky agreed with: "Probably not a lot of energy, [you] probably can see. But everybody has these games this season, because the way the schedule is, no excuses. You have to still show up.…
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) April 10, 2026
Ryan Warsofsky
Warsofsky, on how the San Jose Sharks are hurting themselves:
We really complicate the game, I would say, with some execution, the way you have to play the game this time of year, especially. We make it difficult on ourselves. We really beat ourselves. That’s no disrespect to the Anaheim Ducks, they completely outplayed us tonight, but we make it really easy for teams to play against us.
Warsofsky spoke up for Dickinson: "Me going in there and screaming and yelling at him doesn't do any good. He understands. He's a smart hockey player. He's a smart kid. He's gonna have a long NHL career. We got to help him through his challenges that he's going through.
"We saw…
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) April 10, 2026
Warsofsky confirms that Chernyshov, Gaudette & Klingberg were all healthy scratches tonight.
Wouldn't be shocked to see a couple of these guys back in the line-up on Saturday
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) April 10, 2026
This is a good question, please don't mind the long explanation.
So at home, I'm one of a pool of reporters who selects them. On the road, same thing, unless I'm the lone Sharks reporter on the road, which I was tonight, and often am.
So relatively a lot goes into it, depending…
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) April 10, 2026
Sheng’s Travel Fund
Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.
It’s not lessons that need learning. It’s that they stink. During most of an NHL season, you can stay in games because your opponent doesn’t have their foot pressing gas to the floor. And if you’re a team like the Sharks, with more to prove, Game 37 means more to you than your opponent much of the time and you can even win a fair share of them. But whenever the game means something to the other team they get killed, because they stink. Lessons don’t need learning. They need better players. If the Western Conference is normal next year… Read more »
“Lessons don’t need learning.” Yes, they do. That is how you get better players for the long haul. You want to make the very young core into those better players. This is the rookie year for Misa, Dickinson, and Askarov. Year two for Celebrini, Smith. Ostapchuk and Mukh has had less than one full season’s worth of NHL games under their belts. In a hard salary cap league, you can’t just order a new team of better players off Amazon. You have to build them up. It’s also integrating the players you do have. Even the veterans here, except Ferraro,… Read more »
This reality seems to get ignored by some.
But, like most things he spews, he’s wrong. GM changes, ownership directives and behind the scenes conversations, shifting priorities, etc. facilitate player movement all the time.
So, yes, you can, to an extent, order players from other teams. Additionally, a hard cap makes player movement more common and UFA less common, especially in the NHL.
Grier has done that to the extent possible. Orlov may be not what he used to be in 2018, but he is an upgrade over a AHL caliber defense. Same goes for Wennberg and Sherwood, two of the better players on this last shot for a playoff spot.
But you can’t magic wand a better team into existence. If you could, you think there aren’t 31 other teams who would use the same magic wand? Edmonton keeps trying, and they just turn Stuart Skinner into Tristan Jarry.
To the extent possible? He picked up bargain, reclamation project, type players to fill holes with the exception of Dellandrea and Gaudette in the last couple of years. Orlov, Regenda, Skinner, Kurashev, Klingberg, etc. were either not getting NHL contracts or much smaller ones elsewhere. He paid little, to no, value from a draft perspective to get the players. If they play well, they help the team and maybe they’re part of the long-term; else, bye bye. You can waive a magic 1st round draft pick and/or prospect to acquire the more known commodity producers that you can have for… Read more »
If you think Grier has passed on real opportunities, I am genuinely curious on what to think those might be. But it seems to me his moves have always been logical While you are waiting to see what your prospect pool can turn into and finish clearing off big contacts, it makes sense to be a cautious buyer. Look for value moves that won’t hurt your future. Where it’s worth it take make a higher end trade or signing, Grier has shown that willingness. He did it with Askarov because that is a potential piece for the future. He did… Read more »
Oh yeah exactly this. Great comment.
I’m not sure what’s getting misconstrued from my comment above? That’s exactly the point I was making. He protected his assets while filling up a roster and if something “popped” then great; if not you cut bait after a year. I get the nuance. You get a team that wants to keep player X but player Y came out of nowhere so you either ship out player Y or player X but my point is that movement happens due to the salary cap whereas UFAs don’t because of it. Yeah, I never implied that a Makar type player would be… Read more »
Dobson was available
who says he wasn’t in on that deal and just didn’t want to give up the pieces it required? The Habs are a couple years ahead of the sharks in their rebuild too. Made more sense for them at the time.
True. We don’t know how deep Grier was in on the bidding. Also worth noting Dobson was an arb eligible RFA. So while he was technically under team control he had a good way to elbow his way out. Given how bad Sharks were, he might have indicated an unwillingness to sign. Part of why it worked for Montreal was Dobson signed long term.
Any deal like that for a guy that old requiring that cap commitment was premature for the sharks.
Grier didn’t go big game hunting yet because it’s too early. Also it’s doubtful any big time talents were willing to come to SK. I bet they were on every players no trade list in the NHL. Don’t know what we have for certain with many top prospects. Seems that Cele is the only sure thing.
I never said he tried to. I was stating that he picked up reclamation projects or people who weren’t getting picked up by other teams.
My other point was that he can start going after players with the draft capital and prospects acquired from sucking to grab known commodities that aren’t just reclamation projects.
Prospect value/worth differs from GM to GM and scouting dept to scouting dept. Sometimes it’s just a balance sheet type thing and/or GMs coming in that don’t like the player that another one did so you get movement plus the other variables I mentioned.
He picked those guys up because that’s the best he could do at this point without giving up valuable assets that hadn’t matured. Like selling a bond too early.
WW said that though and he’s not a spewer, he’s more what I consider the well reasoned commenter here. Maybe you thought it was Al that said that?
I agree and I don’t, 50/50. Firstly-all lessons MUST be learned, if they don’t, what’s the point of having a coach?? Secondly- I’ve been following NHL and the hockey news for over 40yrs. now and there are problems with the messages and coaches as well, outside of the personnel. Many, probably most, coaches get fired after 4 or 5 yrs, except Cooper in Tampa. It’s not because they suddenly forgot how to coach, it’s because the messages get old and players stop listening. Like some foods taste so good but when one eats it every day, it’s simply too much… Read more »
There’s no way you’ve been following the sport that long and post some of the things you do. Impossible.
that being said, overall great comment but you’re wrong about them tuning out Wario. Their opponents have been better all season and now teams are kicking it up into another level in a playoff race and this roster just isn’t guilt to have that in it yet. Most are too young, the rest aren’t good enough anymore or never were. They weren’t even supposed to be in this position.
Oh, Allllll…! It’ll be ok buddy. Going to have a fun offseason. 😘🫶
Both can be true? Of course, the Sharks need better and brand-new players. No one questions that. But players, especially the young ones, can learn to be better, too, which is what this article focuses on. Their improvement and learning lessons is probably the most essential thing to the Sharks’ continued improvement in the coming years. An in-game example yesterday, and not saying the Sharks lost because of this, but a minute into the game, Orlov finds Smith low, Smith all alone for a second, and yes, Dostal is tight against the post and not a great angle, but instead… Read more »
Not to mention that Smith is a pretty elite shooter so he might actually squeeze one over the shoulder short side on that one.
He’s def capable of sniping that, I was so disappointed he didn’t try to rip it there!
Part of his maturation process. He can’t go thru his career deferring. He’s gotta shoot.
Leo Carlsson sure showed why he went two spots ahead of Will Smith—holy shit, he looks like he should’ve gone before Bedard. We’re just going to have to wait for a wizard to give Will Smith a heart, Dickinson a brain, and the whole team courage. It’s going to be years. The Blues traded Brendan Shanahan for Chris Pronger when they were both very young. Personally, I don’t think Will Smith is a dog, and I don’t think he has much heart. If he’s not scoring, he’s absolutely useless, and you can’t have a cornerstone player be that way. He’s… Read more »
One player like Smith is not going to ruin our chances at getting a Cup one day. C’mon man, many offensive NHL players lack something in their game. Complete players are rare but necessary. You’ve got to admit that he does add ‘something’ to the Sharks and is Mack’s best pairing.
Smitty has contributed, for sure. There is always room for improvement though. Adding a bit more aggressiveness in his game like being more willing to go into a battle for pucks along the board or a more physical backcheck/forecheck could go a long way toward helping his linemates out.
Hopefully he gains some size and improved stamina over the Summer to help boost his confidence and willingness to add a bit more of that component to his game.
Ok but he’s up for a contract this summer and is RFA eligible in 27 I think but I’m not sure. So what kind of commitment do you make to him? Bridge deal I hope.
Stop it with this. Our defense is horrific, like worst in the NHL bad. Solve that problem and the team will contend. It’s simple. The team is probably 3 players and some young guy growth away from real contention on the defensive side, and closer than that on the forward side. Get our goalies so help so pucks aren’t flying at them from all sides and they will suddenly look a lot better too. It’s all connected. The D has been horrific the last two nights, and it just comes from having bad players on that side.
I would lock him up at a lower number for 8 seasons if you can. He’s only going to get more expensive and I believe he’s a 100 point player within the next 3 seasons.
Agreed!
I don’t know why you don’t want you best players to have heart and courage and guts. And most of all be a great competitor?
I do. That’s what I’m sticking with the guy who led college hockey in scoring. 😜😘
Call Smitty what you will but from what I have learned about him as a multi sport athlete the kid is competitive as all get out. He is also a natural athlete so there is shit he can learn to do for the first time as a hockey player (take the body, fight like a honey badger for contested pucks, play sound positional defense, etc) at the NHL level. He wants to win and he wants to be the best but I think right now his adolescent mind is a bit too preoccupied with showtime and he’s been eating well… Read more »
I’ve seen him play bro. Lmao he’s a cherry picking floater with excellent offensive skills don’t get it twisted ffs
clearly you’re blind. Blind AF.
Everyone looks tired except for Wennberg, Eklund and Sherwood. I wish that Smith would shoot more and stop always deferring to Mack. Those pretty passes are only successful (goals) about once every three games. Smith really needs to develop his “B” game.
Agree on Carlson. At the end of the season before Gregor decided to go on a scoring spree and take them out of last place I had hoped the Sharks would draft him. Gregor deserves to have feces thrown at him every time he’s in SJ for screwing up our draft position that season.
of course you’re still wrong about Smith. We’ll see what kind of an off season he has.
Warso needs to learn this lesson more than any player on the roster.
At first when they weren’t getting any shots, I questioned the lineups. Cherny, Gaudette, and Klingberg are some of the highest P/60 options, after generating almost zero offense (They did sub Muk for Kling, Muk substantially more P/60 than any other defensemen in the org). But as the game went on, seems we have much bigger problems than making lines.
Are you saying the lesson of simplifying? How can Warso do that?
We give up an ungodly amount of breakaways and odd man rushes a game, and can’t seem to grasp the concept of line changes. Also they come out completely flat and disinterested for the game half the time and have been plagued by loosing streaks all year. That’s all management shortfalls.
Yep, they’ve had many losing streaks this season. Let’s talk about last season, and the season before. That’s a lot of losing. In fact, they’ve won only 2 less games this season than the last two combined. Odd man rushes and breakaways are generally the direct results of giving the puck away at the blue line or in the NZ. There definitely has been too much of that, especially recently. Maybe there’s some recency bias at work with that one? Upgrade the D with players who don’t mindlessly kneejerk and send the puck along the boards or send soft backhand… Read more »
You don’t think Berube would be a huge upgrade? And not give a crap about who’s best friends with who and who was a 1st round pick. And bring that toughness and snarl to the team as whole 1-20. I think it’s time to bring someone in who doesn’t have any interest in anything but putting the best 20 guys on the ice who can cary out the prime derivative. It’s time to take the next step.
How did that work out for Berube? The dude caught lighting in a bottle with St. Louis and did what since then? Baldy is getting St. Louis close to the playoffs with half of the roster St. Louis had. Berube is going to get fired because this “tough coach” has coached one of the pussiest teams ever and his players have stopped playing for him.
Berube who just coached TOR out of a playoff spot while having a far more experienced roster to work with, and whose team sits in 27th? The same Maple Leafs that I think SJ has swept the last two seasons? That Craig Berube? No, I don’t believe he’d be a huge upgrade. Maybe not even a minor upgrade. “…cary out the prime derivative.” I don’t think that word means what you might think it means. Maybe directive is the word you intended to use? Lastly, YES, it’s time to take the next step. Upgrade the D. Strong off season for… Read more »
Didn’t he just oversee that disaster in Toronto? No thanks…
It’s youth.
When you’ve gone 5-1-1 in your last seven and then make a lineup change for reasons other than injury, you’ve overthought the game.
Or maybe he’s privy to info we aren’t? Maybe he sees something in the tape we don’t from our comfy couches?
Or maybe he’s over his head, which has been evident to most observers since the Olympic break.
“Most observers”? lol! Who, fans who have never coached shit in their life? “Most observers” you sound like “Faux News”. I listen to a ton of national podcasts by actual people in the sport and they almost unanimously rave about what Wario has done this season. Same with the studio guys on national broadcast games. Show your work buddy. It’s you guys (fans) with the ridiculous egos that think you somehow know better than a real NHL coach with a history of success actually working with players for a long time.
You have your ear to the ground with Boston stuff, how is New England feeling about Marco? I know he’s successful but are their any concerns about his strict defensive structure and gruffness at times?
He has a very good roster of hard workers. Not all kids like in SJ.
That team has worse inconsistency issues than the Sharks.
This – absolutely. The Sharks have been positively putrid over the past four games – including the win over Chicago. Slow starts indeed. Over these 4 games during period 1 they’ve been outshot 39-19, outscored 8-1 with a 38% PK%. Warso and the coaching staff need to step up here as well. The team needs a shoot first – heavy forecheck – crash the net mentality out of the gate. Too much overpassing.and laying back – especially in period one.
Who says they aren’t preaching that?
If they’re preaching it and the message isn’t eliciting a response from the players, that’s an even bigger problem. Any more excuses?
Awww someone’s upset they aren’t making the playoffs I see. All bitter and making up shit to support your narrative. I’ve already spelled out a far more plausible reason but you go ahead and believe it’s the coach who just over saw a massive points increase despite the cheapest roster in the NHL and the worst defensive core. 🤣
Well, unfortunately I think it’s time for Grier to overpay for a defenseman or two. The forward group was flat but we know they have nuclear potential, but I think an overperforming D corp has come back down to earth. Unfortunately we’re forward heavy and the back end needs life support level help and with the FA market so bleak the time for hoarding our picks is over. Definitely keep our 1st as there will likely be a top D prospect in our range but everything else needs to be on the table to pry loose something of value for… Read more »
I like Sherwood’s comment about fighting more. This team just doesn’t get after it much. They need to accelerate but they also need discipline. Even Mack looks like some crazed player chasing everything on the court. Watching McJesus the other night impressed me a lot. He has poise even when he is moving around the ice. I don’t get that from Mack. That is next level shit.
^^Different sport. 🙂
Macklin is trying to make a difference every time he’s on the ice. Yeah, he’s taken some ill-timed penalties, but I’d prefer to see his level of effort and engagement over a certain line mate of his.
Comparing Mack’s poise to McDavid’s is false equivalency level stuff. McD has 11 years of NHL experience. Mack has…2.
Yeah, suddenly the take has become “Celebrini is the problem.” I stopped listening to this nonsense a long time ago, but if the Internet has a rule that as soon as you bring up Hitler, you have instantly lost the argument (less true these days though), this board should have something similar when “Celebrini is the problem” comes up.
This roster has some issues. Give me 3 legit 2nd pairing defenders and I think we would see absolutely massive improvement even if that isn’t a true Cup contender. I’ll take it as part of the progression though
Upgrade half of the D corps. Asky needs a good Summer and progress as next season goes along. I mention elsewhere that all of the forwards need to buy into supporting the defensive players better with breakouts.
A 7-10 win improvement over this year would likely get them into the playoffs.
Damn Jeff. Great comment and insight. No notes.🫶
Agree 100%. IIRC they actually had a log jam of 9 guys at D for a good stretch. Grier may have to piece together some spare parts again, to some degree, but don’t make a log jam this time around please.
These types of players are rarely available, obviously, so we can only hope. Look at Edmonton with top forwards picks, and how long it took them to fill in the holes and become a contender.
I actually think that legit 3/4 D-men are a lot more common than top pair guys. Finding 3 2nd pair guys to cobble together a weak top pair (but still much better than this year), but competent 2nd and 3rd pairs would be a major improvement. They can likely sign a couple UFAs and make a reasonable trade, possibly 1 forward like Eklund and Edmonton’s 1st for a good 2nd pair D, and this gets us massive improvement. The Sharks’ top pair is getting destroyed every night. Like absolutely demolished in a shameful way. We see it happen and so… Read more »
I think you’ll see Misa become a big puck transporter like Cele and Wenny.
Agree 100%. And I believe that’s at the top of his agenda.
The team has not started on time all season. The tank was known for the Sharks jumping on them too start the game. It gets the crowd going and creates excitement right away. Almost all teams would mention getting through the first ten minutes. This like a lot of other things will get better as the team gets better. This is not a playoff team yet one day your a playoff contender and the next your getting the ninth pick in the draft. The season has been great last year 52 points and already 81 points. That’s a great improvement.… Read more »
Not true. They went thru multiple stretches where they took early leads. They’re just wearing down.
Missing the playoffs is not a good reason to fire Warsofsky. He didnt’t play the lineup you wanted isn’t either. What may be a good reason to fire Warsofsky is if there is a better option for head coach given where the Sharks are. But that’s a decision that will probably require a lot of behind the scenes information than we have on the outside. Is getting a name brand coach who has a track record of coaching structure worth it? Bruce Cassidy is on the market. Both Boston and Vegas had success with his system. That type of team… Read more »
Man, that would be some aggressive tactics, but dam that would plant a flag in the ground that we need to win soon
I actually don’t think it’s that aggressive in the modern NHL. Teams change coaches all the time. Unless your name is Cooper or Brind’amour, three years is considered a long tenure now and two is quite normal.
Head coach is kind of like player positions now. If you can make an upgrade in that spot, you do it. It’s not personal.
I think Warso has earned a chance to prove it with a roster that doesn’t feature the worst defensive talent in the league. I think firing him after a 30+ point improvement on the previous year would be exactly the message the team should not send to the locker room.
Jesus wouldn’t be able to coach this defense to better results and he can walk on water
Exactly. I’ll keep saying it until it sinks in for our other friends here… Wario has won at every level when given appropriate talent for that league. He has yet to have that in SJ in his 4 seasons involved with the team. I want to see what he does with an NHL level defensive core.
“That type of team defense with buy-in from everybody is what Warsofsky is going for but hasn’t been able to get his team to do. Would a different coach who has done it before successfully be a better choice to implement that?” Interesting question which begs the question: If Warso can’t get the team to play the same way Cassidy would, why would they respond any differently to Cassidy? There’s one thing I’ve noted with regard to how Vegas plays, and how they have played since coming into the league. It’s been independent of who their HC has been post… Read more »
Definitely not as an assistant. I expect Cassidy will have another head coaching gig soon. If not this summer then some time during the next season. He also got very good results from Boston with one trip to the Finals. You could argue he laid the foundation for the years since. NHL coaching seems like voodoo from the outside. Why would the team not listen to Warsofsky but listen to Cassidy? The credibility of a NHL track record? One coach knows which buttons to push? I honestly don’t know. So I’m not saying hiring Cassidy or some name brand coach… Read more »
More to do with talent than just buy in. Shitty players can buy in all day and it won’t make a difference.
It’s too early for a Cassidy. He’s a finisher not much for the intermediate era.
Like others, I’ve been harping on something as simple as focusing on improving the PK and where would this team be since the Olympic Break? They allowed two more PP goals last night which probably has them close to the 60th percentile PK since the Olympics. The talent level on the blue line is “below not good.” The talent up front is more physically talented than mentally strong. This of course is more likely attributable to their youth. However, I do wonder how u teach toughness in a player like Will Smith who is more like a star wide receiver… Read more »
My belief is Grier knew exactly what his talent level was at the blue line, and what was available as potential replacements at the TDL. He chose to treat all of the UFA blueliners as self rentals, and is willing to let them go to free agency. He already somewhat answered that question in one of the media availabilities.
Smith wasn’t alligator arming on the play that he was injured on. Dude put his health at risk trying to make a play. Maybe, just maybe your assessment of him is inaccurate.
Grier accurately assessed his team at the TDL. They weren’t good enough to win the cup so you don’t sell the farm for additions. And they played good enough to see it thru with some of the UFAs that likely (hopefully) won’t be coming back.
Unfortunatly thosee 2 loosing games are not a factor, started all before that.
4 games streak in October, 5 games in February, 6 games in March.
It all adds up, at this point, just tank.
Yup. Lose out and get the best pick possible. Give Misa 1C & Dickinson 1D minutes from here on out. Asky gets all the games. Sink or swim.
Yes, yes, and yes
Pohlkamp doesn’t win the Hobey Baker, final 3 were Pohlkamp, Max Plante (winner) and TJ Hughes.
Pohlkamp plays his (final?) NCAA game, the championship game, tomorrow before (hopefully) joining either the Sharks or ‘Cuda.
Also, welcome home Artemis 2!!