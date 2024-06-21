San Jose Sharks
Scouts Talk Sharks’ No. 14 Pick: Solberg Emerging As Favorite?
There’s no suspense with what the San Jose Sharks are doing with the first-overall selection of the 2024 Draft, but what about with the No. 14 pick?
San Jose Hockey Now spoke with four NHL scouts about four prospects who are likely to be there at No. 14 and three who probably won’t.
If you’re looking for more detailed scouting reports about the possible forwards and defensemen that the San Jose Sharks could be eyeing at No. 14, check these stories out:
Scouts Share 4 Defensemen Sharks Should Consider at No. 14 (+)
Should Be There?
Cole Eiserman is one of the most polarizing figures of the Draft, perhaps its best goal-scorer but with huge question marks otherwise.
“Best shot in the draft. Great instincts for scoring. A natural finisher,” Scout #1 said. “Everything else needs to come a long way.”
That’s putting it kindly, both on and off the ice.
“Think at the NHL, you have a below-average skating, one-dimensional shooter,” Scout #2 said.
“I don’t think he’s a bad kid,” Scout #3 said. “He’s just, he is on his own page.”
Do these scouts think that the San Jose Sharks will roll the dice on Eiserman?
This is my ideal draft:
1) Celebrini
2) Trade up get Buium
3) Take on cap dumps for another first round pick and take Solberg
4) If you can, get EJ Emergy or Alfons Freij
I would be really excited by this draft.
ps – the 4th-round-and-later picks so rarely pan out that I’d try to trade away all the 4th, 5th round, and 7th round picks. I think we really need more quality than quantity now.
Regarding getting more trade assets, if I am MG, I’d be flying to meet with Atkinson right now to pitch him how great I’d make it for him on the Sharks 🙂
Stolberg my be the best choice @ 14, I’d rather have Eiserman or Yakumchuk. But I think Stolberg may be a good bet to play in the top 4.
We need to use that Vegas #1 to move up or as ammo for a player I’m tired of waiting F them picks let’s go.
Unless we go way off the board at 14 then I really think we’re going to get a good player. Its easy to get attached to specific prospects and then get disappointed when they aren’t picked, but this year I feel like its a solid field and I’m excited to see what happens. I feel like every mock draft has someone different falling to 14! MBN and Stolberg both feel like they have responsible NHL style games and could end up having quicker paths to crack the roster. Eiserman has big high risk/high reward, same with Jiricek, but our prospect… Read more »
I hope dice-rolling went out with the Wilson era. Take Stolberg over Euserman and Yakemchuk.
I always wonder why these “scouts” are shrouded in darkness and secrecy?
It’s interesting that a couple of months ago the “book report” came out on Stian Solberg by a retired professional scout who watches the majority of the games. Almost immediately everyone was on this kid. With the internet these days, I actually wonder if these “scouts” actually watch anything other than what others write. Even the big guys at Athletic.
It’s like that Progressive commercial where the female emerges for nowhere to tell her “followers” “Hey Fam. I’m at this lake that I just discovered …”
fwiw, when I was putting together the list of players (again, I only know what I read — I have no expertise in this except what I can distill from other people’s analysis), some rankings came with real analysis.
The 2 I found most interesting were Chris Peters rankings (June 3rd version) and dobber’s rankings. both had a good amount of enlightening commentary.
https://dobberprospects.com/2024/06/16/2024-nhl-draft-rankings-dobberprospects-final-top-128/
For Chris Peters’rankings
https://www.flohockey.tv/rankings/12096723-2024-nhl-draft-rankings-from-chris-peters/50006-nhl-draft-rankings-2024-macklin-celebrini-leads-top-100-prospects-artyom-levshunov-comes-in-at-no-2