3 Standout Qualities About Warsofsky

Newly-hired San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky has a daunting challenge before him.

This past season, the Sharks were the second-worst team of the salary cap era with a .287 Points %. Their -150 Goal Differential was the worst since 2005-06.

They’re arguably the worst NHL team of the last three decades.

This is the floundering group that Warsofsky will have to guide back toward the light.

A Sharks assistant coach under David Quinn over the past two seasons, Warsofsky doesn’t have any NHL head coaching experience. The 36-year-old, however, did lead the AHL’s Chicago Wolves to the 2022 Calder Cup and the ECHL’s South Carolina Stingrays to the 2017 Kelly Cup Final.

League-wide, he is regarded as a bright and up-and-coming coaching mind. There’s a reason why the San Jose Sharks interviewed him for the top job before opting for Quinn in 2022 and the New Jersey Devils interviewed him for their head coaching job this past summer.

Speaking with various sources about the Warsofsky hire, including Sharks defenseman Henry Thrun, Washington Capitals head coach Spencer Carbery, Wolves GM Wendell Young, and more, three things stand out about Warsofsky.

The San Jose Sharks are hoping these three keys unlock a bright future for a franchise that’s been in the dark for a half-decade.