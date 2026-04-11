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SJHN Daily: Brossoit for Masterton, Smith on Book Club, Pohlkamp To Play for Championship

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Credit: San Jose Sharks

Laurent Brossoit is the PHWA San Jose chapter‘s nominee for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy.

Every year, each team’s local Professional Hockey Writers Association chapter nominates one player who “best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to ice hockey.” Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now is among those who selected Brossoit.

Laurent Brossoit missed the entire 2024-25 season with a hip injury that he thought might end his career. The goalie persevered, and has starred for the San Jose Barracuda this season, also appearing in one game with the San Jose Sharks.

Click here to check out each team’s nominee!

AT SAN JOSE HOCKEY NOW…

The San Jose Sharks have a feeling of belief back in the room.

Connor McDavid outdueled Macklin Celebrini.

The San Jose Sharks‘ backs are up against the wall after a devastating loss to the Anaheim Ducks.

Quentin Musty discusses his scoring uptick with the San Jose Barracuda.

Will Smith shares details about the Sharks book club!

OTHER SHARKS NEWS…

How are Sharks youngsters managing emotions amid their first playoff push?

Ryan Reaves fires up Sharks with his starting line-up card reading.

Max Plante edges out Eric Pohlkamp for the Hobey Baker Award. Pohlkamp also spoke on the possibility of joining the Sharks after Saturday’s NCAA Championship game.

Celebrini has the fourth-best goal scoring season in franchise history.

The Sharks made potential playoff tickets available.

AROUND THE NHL…

James Hagens signs his entry-level contract!

After firing Tom Fitzgerald, who will the New Jersey Devils interview for general manager vacancy?

Ron Francis parts ways with Seattle Kraken.

Philadelphia Flyers control their own destiny in playoff push.

Vegas Golden Knights have won four in a row, before last night’s loss to Seattle.

Who were the Pittsburgh Penguins‘ emergency backup goalie options?

Brad Marchand put up impressive effort this season, and was nominated for the Masterton.

What are the NHL standings’ tiebreakers?

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SnarkFan

It’s tough realizing they aren’t likely to make the playoffs, I get it. But for those chicken littles and pants poopers go ahead and watch this video. Might cheer you up a little to see what 2 of the leagues best competitors think about Cele and the team and their direction.

https://x.com/wingmenpod/status/2042316617158139974?s=46

Last edited 1 day ago by SnarkFan
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SnarkFan

The point of that nonsense is…?

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Finny Damphousse

The Athletic published their MVP and “biggest disappointment” for every team. The MVP for the Sharks is obvious, but the biggest disappointment? They said William Eklund.
idk about all dat.

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