SJHN Daily: Brossoit for Masterton, Smith on Book Club, Pohlkamp To Play for Championship

Laurent Brossoit is the PHWA San Jose chapter‘s nominee for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy.

Every year, each team’s local Professional Hockey Writers Association chapter nominates one player who “best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to ice hockey.” Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now is among those who selected Brossoit.

We’re pleased to announce that goaltender Laurent Brossoit is the nominee for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy from the San Jose chapter of @ThePHWA — Curtis Pashelka (@CurtisPashelka) April 8, 2026

Laurent Brossoit missed the entire 2024-25 season with a hip injury that he thought might end his career. The goalie persevered, and has starred for the San Jose Barracuda this season, also appearing in one game with the San Jose Sharks.

Click here to check out each team’s nominee!

AT SAN JOSE HOCKEY NOW…

The San Jose Sharks have a feeling of belief back in the room.

Connor McDavid outdueled Macklin Celebrini.

The San Jose Sharks‘ backs are up against the wall after a devastating loss to the Anaheim Ducks.

Quentin Musty discusses his scoring uptick with the San Jose Barracuda.

Will Smith shares details about the Sharks book club!

OTHER SHARKS NEWS…

How are Sharks youngsters managing emotions amid their first playoff push?

ANOTHER MILESTONE FOR CELEBRINI 🤯 With point No. 108 on the season, Macklin Celebrini now has the third most points by a teenager in a single season in NHL history, trailing only Wayne Gretzky and Sidney Crosby! pic.twitter.com/7ZXc1HPcrG — NHL (@NHL) April 9, 2026

Ryan Reaves fires up Sharks with his starting line-up card reading.

Max Plante edges out Eric Pohlkamp for the Hobey Baker Award. Pohlkamp also spoke on the possibility of joining the Sharks after Saturday’s NCAA Championship game.

Eric Pohlkamp (@DU_Hockey | @SanJoseSharks) will play for a National Championship after a huge win yesterday! He spoke with @KathrynTappen about being nominated for the Hobey Baker Award. 📺: @HobeyBakerAward ceremony on NHL Network https://t.co/9tDFmVBlNg pic.twitter.com/VNn0MeADRc — NHL Media (@NHLMedia) April 11, 2026

Celebrini has the fourth-best goal scoring season in franchise history.

The Sharks made potential playoff tickets available.

This is not an email that I expected to receive in the year 2026 AD pic.twitter.com/7czieXNIzS — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) April 7, 2026

AROUND THE NHL…

James Hagens signs his entry-level contract!

After firing Tom Fitzgerald, who will the New Jersey Devils interview for general manager vacancy?

Ron Francis parts ways with Seattle Kraken.

Philadelphia Flyers control their own destiny in playoff push.

Working story on Pat Verbeek's new contract extension taking the Ducks general manager well into the future with the club he's rebuilt. #FlyTogetherhttps://t.co/Tygilr2WwV — Eric Stephens (@IcemanAthletic) April 10, 2026

Vegas Golden Knights have won four in a row, before last night’s loss to Seattle.

Who were the Pittsburgh Penguins‘ emergency backup goalie options?

The Protai have arrived @NHL 😈 Ilya Protas is ready for his NHL debut alongside his brother Aliaksei 🔥 pic.twitter.com/jPXS3IYms4 — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 8, 2026

Brad Marchand put up impressive effort this season, and was nominated for the Masterton.

What are the NHL standings’ tiebreakers?