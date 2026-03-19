San Jose Barracuda
Sharks’ Top-10 Prospects, Smith’s Confidence, Mukhamadullin Debate
Should we be concerned with Will Smith’s confidence and Shakir Mukhamadullin’s development?
Also, Sheng and Keegan share their post-Trade Deadline San Jose Sharks’ top-10 prospects!
It was a fascinating road trip, full of highs and lows.
We discuss San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky’s controversial comments after the Edmonton Oilers’ loss, benching Will Smith, and playing Nick Leddy over Shakir Mukhamadullin.
What’s the latest on Igor Chernyshov’s concussion? And why isn’t Sheng worried about Smith’s confidence?
We also talk about Yaroslav Askarov’s injury, recalling Laurent Brossoit, and re-signing Ty Dellandrea.
And now, Sheng and Keegan’s top-10 San Jose Sharks’ prospects!
10) Haoxi (Simon) Wang / Carson Wetsch
9) Cole McKinney / Kasper Halttunen
8) Eric Pohlkamp / Cam Lund
7) Luca Cagnoni / Leo Sahlin Wallenius
6) Sahlin Wallenius / Cagnoni
5) Lund / Pohlkamp
4) Filip Bystedt
3) Quentin Musty
2) Josh Ravensbergen
1) Igor Chernyshov
Also, we discuss a handful of honorable mentions!
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Sheng’s Travel Fund
Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.
Still can’t get over Snarky saying Will Smith can cherry pick all he wants because 99 did. 🤡
That’s what you took from that? Lol! Ok buddy…🤣 another one with nothing to offer but straw man arguments…
You literally used Wayne Gretzky as a comparison. Cmon man! you walked right into that one. Tonight is going to be the line of demarcation, if we get rag dolled again and don’t chip pucks in and battle for every inch of ice and hang on against a bigger better team we’re not making the playoffs. And I’m not even saying we have to win, we just have to dig deep and compete. Can’t wait.
if we get rag dolled again and don’t chip pucks in and battle for every inch of ice and hang on against a bigger better team we’re not making the playoffs. And I’m not even saying we have to win, we just have to dig deep and compete. Can’t wait.
Thats exactly what I told myself before the Edmonton game ….and the 65 games before that. 😂😵💫😂
Honestly though, expectations are being exceeded. Let’s see how this all plays out.
I said he always had the puck so he didn’t have to play defense. So you’ve never heard the saying “the best defense is a good offense”? 😉 as long as Smith develops into a guy that dominate possession and actual points I’m fine with that. He has the vision and the puck skills. He’s just young and some of you have ridiculous expectations for a guy with as many NHL games under his belt as he has. No, this game is not any bigger than the rest. They will most certainly lose tonight but the schedule gets much easier… Read more »
Please quote exactly what Snarky said. I must have missed that comment from him.
It was a dandy.
There have been plenty of great offense only centers. Shit the guy with the most point ever was horrific defensively. He just always had the puck so no one could score on him. -SJ Snarky
When you decide in advance what you’re going to choose to believe and then have to construct arguments for your unsupported position, you have to say a lot of stupid shit and hope nobody is really paying attention.
Not long ago he said he didn’t like Pierre Turgeon because he was all offense. Some days he likes one thing, sometimes another, just aimlessly meandering between dumb things.
Hey you’re back! You’re supposed to play your theme song before you comment. I think it’s in your contract, right?
https://youtu.be/PcGwkyzmPmA?si=K8Jvh8RBBav1Er8T
anyway, good job taking something random completely out of context. 🤣 I think I got a new tagline for you buddy…
“No one says stupid shit, like Al Colagnic!”
I think I’m going to get t-shirts made. So awesome if that’s your real name. 🤣
I realize the Sharks are chasing a playoff spot, but to the extent that the organization is still in development mode I’d love to see Bystedt and/or Musty get a cup of coffee with the big team before this season ends. Then send them back down so the Cuda can make a run at the Calder Cup.
As long as there’s a chance for a playoff spot I just don’t see anyone from the Cuda getting a call up unless the team gets hit with a bunch of injuries.
As soon as you pull Chernyshov off that prospect list — the list becomes quite modest.
Pohlkamp was the other guy on Button’s list, along with Igor, Sahlin Wallenius and Ravensbergen
https://www.tsn.ca/nhl/article/iginla-no-1-habs-among-nhl-leaders-in-buttons-top-50-prospects-ranking/
No Zack Sharp?
Just wanted to point out Kantserov at 10 who was taken right after Wang last year. That will be a pick to watch and just kinda shows how picking for position and upside can sometimes have some ramifications. We will see how it goes
Wang was a reach. An absolute project. That said, projecting d-man is always error prone, Wang more than most. Its still really early with him, probably 2 years away from having an idea if he might become something.
Agree that it will be interesting to see how things play out with him. One thing I heard about him (and this was a little bit ago – not sure if anything has changed over the last little while) was that his shooting percentage was quite a bit higher than what can be expected in the NHL and that this is a particularly weak season over there for goaltending. So there is a thought that some of his impressive numbers may not translate as well to the NHL as some are expecting them to. But yeah, we’ll see…
Zack Sharp, 6’2″ LHD at Western Michigan (top 5 team in the NCAA). Turns 21 this month
He’s +19, with 19 pts in 35 games. +19 is tops on the team among d-men, 19pts is second. Again, this is for a top 5 ranked team
Last season, it was 9 pts in 42 games. A meaningful jump in offense
Thanks for that! Yes it was Pohlkamp. That’s why I was excited to do this top-10 list, I wanted to see in particular if Pohlkamp and LSW’s seasons had raised their reputations among my sources much
Let’s see what they end up with this year for draft picks. If they don’t trade them, they’re gonna have two new first round picks to add to the prospect list.
I’m perfectly fine with Will Smith being demoted and benched. I’ve always had issue with watching him and felt he exudes the “skilled beer leaguer” style of play. Limited backchecking, half assed defense. Lately his effort has been severely lacking and he doesn’t have the ability to win a single 50/50 puck battle.
I see the offensive mind and he has a great shot, but the rest of his game is severely lacking. If you wanna play top line minutes in today’s NHL then floating around waiting for someone else to get the puck ain’t gonna cut it.
I’m of the opinion that missing the playoffs and getting a higher pick is probably best for the organization so I’m not making the following points based on trying to make the playoffs. Shakir has earned a spot in the lineup over two guys in particular. Even if it is close, what is being gained by benching him in favor of someone who doesn’t have a future here? the goal at the beginning of the season was to play important games in March right? Presumably for player development and experience in playoff push games. Isn’t this the time to play… Read more »
I commented this on the pregame article: I think this benching was an attempt to “coach” Muk. The coaches must be trying to get him to do something that he is not doing. Maybe this was a last resort after weeks of frustration behind the scenes. (Personally I think vs the oilers was the wrong game to sit Muk)
It’s unfortunate Dan wasn’t on for this debate. This seems like a perfect example of someone that needs to be given a chance to “play their game” for an extended period of time.
If you guys are going back through games with a focus on a specific player like you did for Muk (and props for doing that), then it would be great if you did the same for Dickinson. He has, in my eyes (and I don’t think I am the only one) had some really rough games of late. I would be interested in hearing an honest assessment of some of his rough games being compared to Muk – and discussion on why Dickinson never sits when he has bad games. Yes, I get the point about utility, but let’s not… Read more »
Warsofsky says he wants to find someone who can keep up with Celebrini, but now puts Toffoli on his line for tonight? Seriously? I’m losing patience with Warsofsky and his decision making lately.
Toffoli-Celebrini-Graf
Smith-Wennberg-Regenda
Eklund-Misa-Sherwood
Goodrow-Ostapchuk-Gaudette
Orlov-Desharnais
Dickinson-Ferraro
Mukhamadullin-Leddy
What Warso specifically said was somebody who can play with Macklin, not somebody who can keep up with his pace. Toffoli is slow but he’s still very good at finding soft ice and making smart plays. I’m sure if Smith starts well he can get bumped up and then Toffoli drops down to line 2