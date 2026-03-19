Sharks’ Top-10 Prospects, Smith’s Confidence, Mukhamadullin Debate

Should we be concerned with Will Smith’s confidence and Shakir Mukhamadullin’s development?

Also, Sheng and Keegan share their post-Trade Deadline San Jose Sharks’ top-10 prospects!

It was a fascinating road trip, full of highs and lows.

We discuss San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky’s controversial comments after the Edmonton Oilers’ loss, benching Will Smith, and playing Nick Leddy over Shakir Mukhamadullin.

What’s the latest on Igor Chernyshov’s concussion? And why isn’t Sheng worried about Smith’s confidence?

We also talk about Yaroslav Askarov’s injury, recalling Laurent Brossoit, and re-signing Ty Dellandrea.

And now, Sheng and Keegan’s top-10 San Jose Sharks’ prospects!

10) Haoxi (Simon) Wang / Carson Wetsch

9) Cole McKinney / Kasper Halttunen

8) Eric Pohlkamp / Cam Lund

7) Luca Cagnoni / Leo Sahlin Wallenius

6) Sahlin Wallenius / Cagnoni

5) Lund / Pohlkamp

4) Filip Bystedt

3) Quentin Musty

2) Josh Ravensbergen

1) Igor Chernyshov

Also, we discuss a handful of honorable mentions!

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