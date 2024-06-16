San Jose Hockey Now Podcast
Henry Thrun on New Sharks Head Coach Ryan Warsofsky’s Coaching & Development Style
Welcome to the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast!
This week, we have defenseman Henry Thrun to talk all about new San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky. (56:00)
Warsofsky ran the defense last year and worked closely with all the defenders, Thrun included. Thrun shares his insights into Warsofsky’s coaching and development style, and how he thinks next year will be different than last year.
But first, Sheng and Keegan share their initial reactions to the hiring of Ryan Warsofsky and discuss some of the industry chatter about his reputation and coaching style. (02:15)
Why does Warsofsky, now the youngest coach in the NHL, make sense for a rebuilding San Jose Sharks team? (08:50)
Will they keep Brian Wiseman as a power play coach for next season? (12:00)
Who should they bring in to coach the defense? (15:05)
Why Warsofsky despite the Sharks having a terrible defense and penalty kill last season? (19:20)
Why not Marco Sturm? (22:30)
Lastly, we focus a bit on the upcoming 2024 NHL Entry draft, including adding a few more confirmed names to the Sharks’ Combine interview list. (38:00)
Now, it’s time for the Henry Thrun interview! (56:00)
We start off hot: Ryan’s a coach who was part of a staff that led the San Jose Sharks to just 47 points last year. What’s going to be different next season? (56:30)
How did Henry think he got better under Warsofsky? (57:32)
What makes Warsofsky a strong development coach? (1:00:45)
How does his coaching style compare to David Quinn’s? (1:02:20)
Thrun shares just how direct Ryan’s communication can be, and how that’s helpful to his development. (1:03:55)
Sheng asks about Warsofsky’s competitiveness and shares a story about Ryan knocking over former Shark Steven Lorentz in practice in the AHL. (1:08:21)
Finally, Henry shares his offseason plans and outlines some plans for late-summer scrimmages with Will Smith and Collin Graf. (1:10:22)
Holy moly! I had my comment of “can you try and push out an article on players’ takes on Warsofky’s relationship with them/his coaching style?”, ready to go, LOL… this is even better!!! You guys rock & looking forward to listening.
Interesting to hear Keegan’s take on Buium. I doubt Sharks can get him if he goes 4th or 5th. But as Keegan points out, 6’0″ LHD is a problem in today’s NHL. Of the 12 d-men in the final (most recent game), 2 are listed at 6’0″ (Forsling and Montour), 1 is listed at 6’1″ and the other 9 are 6’2″ on up. Biog d-,en are in vogue. I think in the final 4 (I’d commented about it before, don’t recall exactly), there was only 1 player under 6’0 and that was Adam Fox at 5’11”. So I think there… Read more »
There might not be many players Buium’s size left in the playoffs, but the two you mentioned – Forsling and Montour – are arguably the two most important defensemen in the finals. Forsling is one of the best shut down defensemen in the entire world, despite his height. Florida is almost certainly going to win the cup, and they’re going to do it with a top four defense that is made up of 50% guys under 6’1. If anything, I’m looking at this year’s champion and thinking “I need a Zeev Buium in my lineup to win.” Size of course… Read more »
It will be interesting to hear Warsofsky explain how the coaching staff lost the team last year and why they gave up 4 goals a game without using the players or Quinn as a scapegoat. I’m not being facetious, the sea of empty seats at the shark tank is undeniable proof that the fan base, who the vast majority of was ecstatic about Marco coming in is disenchanted.