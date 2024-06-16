Henry Thrun on New Sharks Head Coach Ryan Warsofsky’s Coaching & Development Style

Welcome to the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast!

This week, we have defenseman Henry Thrun to talk all about new San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky. (56:00)

Warsofsky ran the defense last year and worked closely with all the defenders, Thrun included. Thrun shares his insights into Warsofsky’s coaching and development style, and how he thinks next year will be different than last year.

But first, Sheng and Keegan share their initial reactions to the hiring of Ryan Warsofsky and discuss some of the industry chatter about his reputation and coaching style. (02:15)

Why does Warsofsky, now the youngest coach in the NHL, make sense for a rebuilding San Jose Sharks team? (08:50)

Will they keep Brian Wiseman as a power play coach for next season? (12:00)

Who should they bring in to coach the defense? (15:05)

Why Warsofsky despite the Sharks having a terrible defense and penalty kill last season? (19:20)

Why not Marco Sturm? (22:30)

Lastly, we focus a bit on the upcoming 2024 NHL Entry draft, including adding a few more confirmed names to the Sharks’ Combine interview list. (38:00)

Now, it’s time for the Henry Thrun interview! (56:00)

We start off hot: Ryan’s a coach who was part of a staff that led the San Jose Sharks to just 47 points last year. What’s going to be different next season? (56:30)

How did Henry think he got better under Warsofsky? (57:32)

What makes Warsofsky a strong development coach? (1:00:45)

How does his coaching style compare to David Quinn’s? (1:02:20)

Thrun shares just how direct Ryan’s communication can be, and how that’s helpful to his development. (1:03:55)

Sheng asks about Warsofsky’s competitiveness and shares a story about Ryan knocking over former Shark Steven Lorentz in practice in the AHL. (1:08:21)

Finally, Henry shares his offseason plans and outlines some plans for late-summer scrimmages with Will Smith and Collin Graf. (1:10:22)

Subscribe to the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast YouTube channel!

Listen to the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast — it’s a new link — on Apple Podcasts and Spotify and more.