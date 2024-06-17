San Jose Sharks
My Takeaways From Warsofsky’s Introductory Press Conference
It’s a new era for the San Jose Sharks…they hope.
Ryan Warsofsky was introduced today as head coach, the 11th head coach in franchise history.
His predecessor, David Quinn — Warsofsky was an assistant coach under Quinn — lasted just two seasons, helming arguably the worst NHL team in three decades last year.
Bob Boughner, Quinn’s predecessor, lasted two-and-a-half seasons.
Pete DeBoer, Boughner’s predecessor, was the last head coach to lead the San Jose Sharks to the playoffs, all the way back in 2018-19.
So what’s going to be different under Warsofsky?
Obviously, having the first-overall pick of the 2024 Draft, and last year’s fourth-overall pick Will Smith in the organization should mean that brighter days, finally, are ahead for the San Jose Sharks.
What else?
Warsofsky, GM Mike Grier, and president Jonathan Becher spoke to that, other head coach candidates, and Logan Couture’s place in the organization today.
Read the Full Article at NBC Sports Bay Area
Really like Grier’s comments on Couture. I was skeptical about Grier at first, but over the last year he has won me over. I am skeptical about Warsofsky now. I hope he wins me over too.
Celebrini, Smith, Eklund, Zetterlund, Musty, Muk, Blackwood, lots of picks, tons of cap space to bring in some FA’s. Fewer bad contracts. Things are looking up for the Sharks!
I was also skeptical about Grier at first .His first year wasn’t very good. But more recently, he’s been doing better and I like the recent moves. Big Summer for him coming up.
I like the Warsofsky hire – I was never into Quinn.
Warsofsky had responsibility for the defense, the Sharks had a terrible defense (yes, subpar players as a group), but I don ‘t recall any experts praising his system. If Grier didn’t hire Warsofsky as head coach, I wonder if any other GM in the NHL hires him as a head coach. Let’s hope he does a good job. Perhaps Warsofsky set himself up for snarky comments next season, a quote from him in an nhl.com article: I think fans will leave the building and say, ‘Wow, that was a really fun team to watch,’ win or lose. The opponent will… Read more »
As an assistant coach, you are usually charged with implementing head coaches system not creating/implanting your own. Plus it is not just sub par but also 4-5 guys that were developing, that need to learn stuff beyond a system. It was also hard to lock down what Quinn system was! At one point seemed a box one and it was a zone type in beginning. RWs comments seem to me to suggest some of Quinn system might have been overly complicated, at least for this talent vs better talent. We will see! Probably have some more offensive horses so should… Read more »
Coaches say a lot of stuff when they are hired.
Let’s see it.
What I saw they last two years (at least).
Over and over and over…the defensemen turnover the puck in their own zone. Resulting in a goal against.
Goalie gets run multiple times and NO response.
These going to be fixed?
Does anyone else think it’s odd that Mike Grier is on mission to weed out the unscrupulous horrible people in the league? He talks about it being the most important attribute in his decisions. Can there really be enough horrible people in the league to make it a constant theme when he speaks? He talks about it ad nauseam I wish Peng would ask him if there is actually that many undesirable characters in the league to make it a constant talking point.
No, but we do think your negative obsession with a man doing a very good job at a hard task is pretty weird.
Bruh very good job? That’s a huge TBD you either win the Stanley and I would have a Mike Grier jersey on my wall if he had made the correct hire…imo
What has Grier done that you think is wrong? As for winning the cup, yes, that is the goal, but previous Sharks GM’s have failed in that, so let’s try something different.
I strongly disagree with the idea that if you don’t win the cup you’re not doing a good job. The best team doesn’t win the cup every year, and if you put together a roster that has a good chance to win the cup you’re doing a good job. The GM isn’t on the ice with the players and he can’t control injuries. In the case of GMMG his job so far has been to clear out bad contracts and get young players into the system. He’s done as much as can be done realistically to clear out cap space,… Read more »
Goodrow is on waiver due to cap crush Rangers are in, do you think he could be a good fit for Sharks to pick up for our bottom-6? He’s still got game and has been a playoff warrior , even this season in NY he scored quite a few in the playoffs at key moments. Could be a good leader for our growing players.
Goodrow is one of my favorite players to watch on the ice; a good team player, competes hard, does the little things, tough to play against. He’s a Grier player, good idea to have him back on the Sharks!
According to TSN he has a no-trade clause, but all the NHL teams have an opportunity to claim him before Wednesday at 2pm ET, hope he wants to play for the Sharks.
Goodrow, Kakko and a 2026 2nd rd pick for a 2025 4th +Scott Sabourin + Zadina (RFA, so he’ll be low cost with upside).
Salary dump it is. Might as well get something which might turn into something — change of scenery on both sides. Kakko has not panned out in NYR and its a bit puzzling why they apparently re-signed him.
As long as those guys fit the culture.
Kakko is exactly the sort you get when you hire a development-oriented coach like Warsofsky.
Despite the near constant reminder that Quinn got fired after the Sharks were the worst team in 30 years… it felt like he was a helluva lot better coach than Boughner.
Back to the draft/rankings 8 rankers, all from this month (no paywalled in this group). Larry Fisher, Button, Horn (THW), Kennedy (THN), Chris Peters, hockeyprospect, Dobber and Ferrari (THN). Tossed out the high and low for each, averaged the rest. Anyone who got a top 35 rank in any of these polls made it onto the master list I used (54 players in total). So here it is: 1.0 Celebrini (Sharks spot 1st overall) 2.8 Demidov 5.0 Buium 5.2 Levshunov 5.5 Lindstrom 7.0 Silayev 8.3 Ignila 8.5 Catton 8.5 Dickinson 8.5 Parekh 12.0 Sennecke 12.2 Helenius 12.3 Yakemchuk 13.0 Eiserman… Read more »
A few notes. Button’s list varied a lot from his prior list. The range on some of these was enormous. Example, 4 rankers had Wallenius in the 30’s, 1 at 67, 1 outside the top 100. Hutson between 18 and 71. Freij from 7(!!) to 58. MBN seems to be moving higher, as high 6 in one ranking, top 20 in all rankings. Sennecke is also moving up. I’ll assume the Sharks ability to trade up goes only as high as 7. At 7 or later, Buium was ranked there once, Levshunov 3 times. Villenueve, Marques, Ustinov and Hynninen had… Read more »