My Takeaways From Warsofsky’s Introductory Press Conference

It’s a new era for the San Jose Sharks…they hope.

Ryan Warsofsky was introduced today as head coach, the 11th head coach in franchise history.

His predecessor, David Quinn — Warsofsky was an assistant coach under Quinn — lasted just two seasons, helming arguably the worst NHL team in three decades last year.

Bob Boughner, Quinn’s predecessor, lasted two-and-a-half seasons.

Pete DeBoer, Boughner’s predecessor, was the last head coach to lead the San Jose Sharks to the playoffs, all the way back in 2018-19.

So what’s going to be different under Warsofsky?

Obviously, having the first-overall pick of the 2024 Draft, and last year’s fourth-overall pick Will Smith in the organization should mean that brighter days, finally, are ahead for the San Jose Sharks.

What else?

Warsofsky, GM Mike Grier, and president Jonathan Becher spoke to that, other head coach candidates, and Logan Couture’s place in the organization today.