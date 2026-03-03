How Should Sharks Attack Trade Deadline? | Demers on Sherwood, Ferraro, Misa, Mukhamadullin

How should the San Jose Sharks approach the upcoming Trade Deadline?

Jason Demers, NHL Network star and San Jose Hockey Now Podcast friend, shares his thoughts with insider Sheng Peng and beer league champ Zubair Jeewanjee. (1:00)

Before that, Demers, who was in Milan, talks Macklin Celebrini at the Olympics. He’s also excited about Michael Misa’s development!

So who should the San Jose Sharks trade for, if anybody, at the Deadline? (30:04) Demers suggests a host of names like Michael Kesselring, Braden Schneider, and Zach Whitecloud. He also says no to a few names, and bats around impact defensemen like Adam Fox and Josh Morrissey.

Will the Sharks keep or trade Kiefer Sherwood or Mario Ferraro?

Next, how does prospects guru Keegan McNally think the San Jose Sharks should approach the Trade Deadline? (1:01:17)

Sheng and Keegan agree: “Buy responsibly.”

Should the Sharks keep or flip Sherwood?

What did we make of what Ryan Warsofsky said about analytics and Sherwood versus Collin Graf on the Celebrini line? (1:31:14)

Finally, Keegan breaks down top 2026 Draft prospect Chase Reid’s game! (2:02:36)

Subscribe to the San Jose Hockey Now YouTube channel!

Listen to the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast — it’s a new link — on Apple Podcasts and Spotify and more.