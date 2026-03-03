San Jose Hockey Now Podcast
How Should Sharks Attack Trade Deadline? | Demers on Sherwood, Ferraro, Misa, Mukhamadullin
How should the San Jose Sharks approach the upcoming Trade Deadline?
Jason Demers, NHL Network star and San Jose Hockey Now Podcast friend, shares his thoughts with insider Sheng Peng and beer league champ Zubair Jeewanjee. (1:00)
Before that, Demers, who was in Milan, talks Macklin Celebrini at the Olympics. He’s also excited about Michael Misa’s development!
So who should the San Jose Sharks trade for, if anybody, at the Deadline? (30:04) Demers suggests a host of names like Michael Kesselring, Braden Schneider, and Zach Whitecloud. He also says no to a few names, and bats around impact defensemen like Adam Fox and Josh Morrissey.
Will the Sharks keep or trade Kiefer Sherwood or Mario Ferraro?
Next, how does prospects guru Keegan McNally think the San Jose Sharks should approach the Trade Deadline? (1:01:17)
Sheng and Keegan agree: “Buy responsibly.”
Should the Sharks keep or flip Sherwood?
What did we make of what Ryan Warsofsky said about analytics and Sherwood versus Collin Graf on the Celebrini line? (1:31:14)
Finally, Keegan breaks down top 2026 Draft prospect Chase Reid’s game! (2:02:36)
This is just garbage for someone who may want to listen to hours of podcasts.
If someone wants to listen to hours of podcasts, one man’s trash is another man’s treasure, I suppose.
I’m probably overthinking it cuz I took an edible a bit ago, but what does your comment even mean?
Is the issue that the podcast is too short in duration, and you may want to listen to a few hours more? Or are you saying it’s just low quality?
If you don’t like podcasts, I used to be able to relate, until I realized it’s like the reincarnation of talk radio. Talk radio is back under a new name, and more popular than ever!
1.5x speed. 1.25x with an edible.
😆
Curious.. Dallas Stars are very ‘win now’
Any chance they can pull Lian Bishel out of Dallas perhaps for Sherwood + Liljegren. Maybe add a pick if needed. Players they can use now.
I liked what I’ve seen from Bishel, though I’m not sure my take is fully accurate. In Dallas, he’s getting 3rd pair minutes. He’s not helping them now and that’s a big step up at forward. Style-wise, he’s very different from Liljegren, but maybe not better at this point.
I hope Grier doesn’t trade any more draft picks for UFA players for the slight chance of a wild card for the playoffs. He should trade the UFA Sherwood, but unfortunately he may get as little as a late second round pick. Sherwood may still have a hand injury and based on his games with the Sharks (a small number) he hasn’t proven he can fairly quickly have a significant positive impact for a new team. In a trade today, Chicago only received a 2028 second round pick from Edmonton for UFA defenseman Connor Murphy. Regarding the physical play of… Read more »
I do like Keegan’s thought to move Sherwood + Mario + Liljegren and take those assets ++ two(?) 1sts for Adam Fox.
You’re going to need way more to get Adam Fox than 2 1sts and some 2nds. The starting point for a Fox trade probably starts with Eklund/Dickinson, Bystedt/Musty, and a 1st and would probably end up being a bit more than that.
Assume Sherwood + Mario + Liljegren gets the equivalent of a 1st + 2nd
That’s three 1sts + 2nd for Fox. That seems about right. Fox is top 10, but not top 5. The key is whether Fox wants to force his way out of NYR and wants to come to SJS.
Also said I’d offer 3 of Bystedt, Lund, Musty and Halttunen — the folks up here didn’t seem to like that. But its roughly the equivalent of 3 firsts.
In what world is 3 of Bystedt, Lund, Musty, and Halttunen roughly equal to 3 1sts?
So Keegan wants the Sharks to use the draft picks for trades but not 1st rounders unless they are for a major upgrade. This goes back to my issue. What picks? Over the next 4 drafts we have 3 2nds (one is Colorado’s which is basically a 3rd) and 1 3rd. Where are the picks the Sharks should use at the deadline this year? We aren’t flush with picks like a Chicago or Pittsburgh. At least with Sheng he’s suggesting trading Ferraro for a 2nd then using said 2nd to get Whitecloud who fits the roster a bit better being… Read more »