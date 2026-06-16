Who Will PWHL San Jose Pick at No. 4?

PWHL San Jose will have the No. 4 pick in the 2026 Draft.

The PWHL announced the draft order on Monday, two days before the Jun. 17 draft.

The four expansion teams, PWHL San Jose, Detroit, Hamilton, and Las Vegas have the No. 3 through 6 selections.

The PWHL has announced the draft order: 1. Vancouver Goldeneyes

2. Seattle Torrent

3. Detroit

4. San Jose

5. Las Vegas

6. Hamilton

7. New York Sirens

8. Toronto Sceptres

9. Minnesota Frost

10. Boston Fleet

11. Ottawa Charge

12. Montréal Victoire — Hailey Salvian (@hailey_salvian) June 15, 2026

So who will San Jose pick at No. 4?

Here are who some publications have as their fourth-ranked draft prospect. Keep in mind, these are rankings and not mock drafts.

It looks like, according to these rankings, that there is a consensus top-three that PWHL San Jose will miss out on: Future no. 1 pick and defender Caroline Harvey, along with winger Abbey Murphy and defender Laila Edwards.

Who comes next? Here are fourth-ranked prospects for the Athletic, Kyle Cushman, the Hockey News, and Daily Faceoff. Click on the links for more details!

Kirsten Simms (W)

The Athletic: “She has some of the best hands in the sport, a great shot and an incredible clutch gene.”

Kyle Cushman: “I fully expect Simms to be one of the most prolific scorers in the PWHL over the next decade.”

Tessa Janecke (C)

The Hockey News: “A true impact player on both sides of the puck.”

The Hockey News (mock draft): “Janecke fits Troy Ryan and San Jose’s mold so perfectly it hurts.”

Lacey Eden (W)

Daily Faceoff: “She has an awareness that’s among the best in college hockey.”

Based on these publications, there’s a definite No.1 in Harvey, a debate at No. 2 or 3 between Murphy and Edwards, and a third layer starring Simms, Janecke, and Eden.

Each of these publications had Simms, Janecke, or Eden ranked No. 4-6, in varying order.

So there’s a good chance that PWHL San Jose will come out with one of those top forward prospects.