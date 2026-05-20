PWHL San Jose Is Here: Season Ticket Deposits “Over the Roof”

San Jose is now “Hockey City, USA”.

The PWHL is officially coming to San Jose, sharing ice with the NHL’s San Jose Sharks, AHL’s San Jose Barracuda, and all the youth and adult league teams at Sharks Ice, the largest indoor ice skating facility west of the Mississippi River.

“That’s more proof that San Jose is definitely a hockey town,” Sharks president Jonathan Becher said at the press conference at SAP Center on Tuesday afternoon. “There’s another city that likes to call themselves Hockey City, USA. I think we’re coming for that title.”

The unnamed PWHL San Jose team will begin play in the 2026-27 season, joining three other expansion squads, Hamilton, Detroit, and Las Vegas. The PWHL will become a 12-team league.

The 2026-27 schedule hasn’t been announced yet, but based on the 2025-26 campaign, PWHL San Jose should debut in late November.

There is no timeline yet for the introduction of the team name.

PWHL San Jose follows the success of pro women’s basketball and soccer in the Bay Area, the Golden State Valkyries of the WNBA and Bay FC of the NWSL.