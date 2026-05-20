PWHL
PWHL San Jose Is Here: Season Ticket Deposits “Over the Roof”
San Jose is now “Hockey City, USA”.
The PWHL is officially coming to San Jose, sharing ice with the NHL’s San Jose Sharks, AHL’s San Jose Barracuda, and all the youth and adult league teams at Sharks Ice, the largest indoor ice skating facility west of the Mississippi River.
“That’s more proof that San Jose is definitely a hockey town,” Sharks president Jonathan Becher said at the press conference at SAP Center on Tuesday afternoon. “There’s another city that likes to call themselves Hockey City, USA. I think we’re coming for that title.”
The unnamed PWHL San Jose team will begin play in the 2026-27 season, joining three other expansion squads, Hamilton, Detroit, and Las Vegas. The PWHL will become a 12-team league.
The 2026-27 schedule hasn’t been announced yet, but based on the 2025-26 campaign, PWHL San Jose should debut in late November.
There is no timeline yet for the introduction of the team name.
PWHL San Jose follows the success of pro women’s basketball and soccer in the Bay Area, the Golden State Valkyries of the WNBA and Bay FC of the NWSL.
Read the Full Article at NBC Sports Bay Area
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What awesome news for hockey fans in the Bay area!
if only would they fix youth program, and maybe have a junior team
San Jose Blades. Would be a great nod to the origins of the Sharks and, sort of, tie back to the Thoroughblades.
I’d rather they blaze their own path.
Blades was the OG name for the junior Sharks, I don’t know if they’d want to name themselves after a former youth team.
The SJ Blades was a finalist before they settled on the Sharks so that’s where that came from. Plus, it’s the name of the Fantasy hockey Championship team
Sorry, name of MY Fantasy Hockey Championship team
I like the name “Former Youth”!
We are all former youth, I suppose
Cherry bombers or something to pay homage to our rich history of stone fruit orchards and farming. For the love of god nothing to do with the soulless tech industry.
I love cherry bombers because it also pays homage to the war effort in WW2 that was so influential to the south bays future.
Ok you’re off the naming committee. Insanely tone deaf and tacky name for a women’s hockey team.
geez sorry I grew up on a cherry farm and come from a line of Slavic immigrants farmers from the Santa Clara valley. My wife said the same thing you guys have your mind in the gutter.
Don’t be ignorant. It’s tacky.
Whatever but how cliché is the Blades? You have to have a moniker that is representative of the Santa Clara valley and its culture and heritage. Absolutely nothing tech related.
Cliche? How so? It’s a nod to the past and has a tie in to the Sharks.
how about the San Jose Hearts for the valley of hearts delight
San Jose Valleys!
Nice!
Yeah!!!! I’m so stoked on the PWHL!!
I don’t think it’s likely, but I’d love the team to be named the Seals!
With Sharks, Celebrini and now this team a huge hockey wave is coming! Exciting!
I wish they’d picked a different city in the Bay Area, but I understand the reasoning. Maybe they’ll move later.
Hear me out: The San Jose Winchesters.
This would have been a great derisive nickname for the 2007-2019 Sharks. Always building, never going anywhere.
Is that a typo cause they went pretty far and was in final 2016 or maybe I am not understanding the concept.
Cup or bust baby
I was just building on the joke. Or, at least I thought I was. Hey, full circle!
If your not first your last
I thought “Mystery House FC” would be a good name for a soccer team. Like a parody of Crystal Palace.
San Jose Mystery and leave people to connect the dots
Haunted by past ghosts
The color scheme surprised me – I had assumed they’d stick with a teal theme. But I don’t hate the blue/orange at all.
I’ll take “San Jose Otters” on the name bingo card
Hopefully the name will be better than “Ottawa Charge” or “Seattle Torrent.”
Pray it’s not San Jose Crypto(singular)
San Jose Tsunami! It sounds good& as far as I know not other pro sport uses Tsunami. It would go well with the announced colors too.
I’m excited about this development for sure, but I did want to say I’m not a fan of those colors. To each their own, I guess