REPORT: Crosby Pushed for Celebrini To Remain Canada Captain

Sidney Crosby pushed for Macklin Celebrini to remain as Canada’s captain.

The San Jose Sharks teenage superstar was originally named captain of Canada’s World Championships side last Sunday, but two days later, the Pittsburgh Penguins legend announced that he was joining the team. The 38-year-old future first-ballot Hockey Hall of Famer, after a long season that included both captaining an Olympics and playoff appearance, was not expected to go to Switzerland.

“We named Mack captain before Sid agreed to participate,” Canada GM Brad Treliving told Steve Simmons. “When Sid came, he was adamant that Mack remain the captain. At the same time, Mack was adamant that Sid be the captain.”

Not surprisingly, Crosby got his way.

Elliotte Friedman had alluded to a similar exchange a couple days earlier, in his 32 Thoughts Podcast.

This speaks volumes to the respect that Celebrini has for Crosby — the San Jose Sharks center has been open about how he idolized Crosby growing up — and vice versa. Crosby will serve as an alternate captain, along with veterans John Tavares and Ryan O’Reilly.

This is, no exaggeration, a symbolic passing of the torch.

“It’s very clear,” Friedman said of the future San Jose Sharks captain, “the respect his peers have for him is off the charts.”

Celebrini has centered Crosby so far in Worlds round-robin play, a 5-3 win over Sweden and a 6-0 shutout of Italy.

The Canadian captain was named player of the game after his last contest, a two goal and one assist effort, highlighted by this filthy backhand strike.

Another look at #sjsharks Celebrini's nifty backhand goal pic.twitter.com/v8ipCJoILA — Jonathan Becher (@jbecher) May 16, 2026

Canada takes on Denmark on Monday at 7:20 AM PT. The medal round will begin on May 28.