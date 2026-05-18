San Jose Sharks
REPORT: Crosby Pushed for Celebrini To Remain Canada Captain
Sidney Crosby pushed for Macklin Celebrini to remain as Canada’s captain.
The San Jose Sharks teenage superstar was originally named captain of Canada’s World Championships side last Sunday, but two days later, the Pittsburgh Penguins legend announced that he was joining the team. The 38-year-old future first-ballot Hockey Hall of Famer, after a long season that included both captaining an Olympics and playoff appearance, was not expected to go to Switzerland.
“We named Mack captain before Sid agreed to participate,” Canada GM Brad Treliving told Steve Simmons. “When Sid came, he was adamant that Mack remain the captain. At the same time, Mack was adamant that Sid be the captain.”
Not surprisingly, Crosby got his way.
Elliotte Friedman had alluded to a similar exchange a couple days earlier, in his 32 Thoughts Podcast.
This speaks volumes to the respect that Celebrini has for Crosby — the San Jose Sharks center has been open about how he idolized Crosby growing up — and vice versa. Crosby will serve as an alternate captain, along with veterans John Tavares and Ryan O’Reilly.
This is, no exaggeration, a symbolic passing of the torch.
“It’s very clear,” Friedman said of the future San Jose Sharks captain, “the respect his peers have for him is off the charts.”
Celebrini has centered Crosby so far in Worlds round-robin play, a 5-3 win over Sweden and a 6-0 shutout of Italy.
The Canadian captain was named player of the game after his last contest, a two goal and one assist effort, highlighted by this filthy backhand strike.
Another look at #sjsharks Celebrini's nifty backhand goal pic.twitter.com/v8ipCJoILA
— Jonathan Becher (@jbecher) May 16, 2026
Canada takes on Denmark on Monday at 7:20 AM PT. The medal round will begin on May 28.
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I mean what’s Sid going to do? Make him take the C off because he showed up? He would look like a dick. Especially in this tourney.
Agreed.
I also think both of these men deeply respect one another for a variety of legit reasons notwithstanding the obvious mirror image generational aspect. One could argue this is more surreal for the old star giving way to what is arguably the younger version of himself. Meanwhile, a young man gets to arguably embody his idol (hopefully with the eventual hardware to match !!!???)
Its trippy but above all touching IMO
That back handler might be one of the filthiest shots I’ve seen. Degree of difficulty for accuracy and limited space to put it is just nuts.
its because he still uses a stick without an insane toe curve. Warrior W88 is the only stick a civilian can find that is even close to the legendary Easton Modano/Forberg.
Go look it up, he uses a cross between a P92 and P28 which is the very definition of an insane toe curve. He says it’s straight near the heel though which would allow a backhander like that.
https://www.youtube.com/shorts/DmjbC5mMTmo
Both his goals were works of art
Anybody in the NHL can take a one timer. That backhander though is possible by maybe only 5-10% of the league max.
It was a particularly snappy one timer, even a grumpy curmudgeon such as yourself will have to agree
Looks like he had a goal waived off today? Saw it logged and now I don’t
Not saying it wasn’t. All one timers are snappy but even average players can score like that. The most impressive part of that play was Martones pass. Polkamp who may not be more than a 6-7 can shoot them even harder. Shit I’ve played with and against more than one guy who shoots that hard. That’s the point. Go watch Datsyuk highlights to see art. That backhander was Datsyukian.
I wonder, how does Mack process this? For him Canadien hockey is unimaginable without Sid. Sid started playing before Mack was born. I’m sure Mack doesn’t exaggerate when he’s saying the Captain Canada was his idol. Of course, he watched Sid play, learned from him, mimicked him, imagined playing for team Canada.
And now end up with his role model on the same team, on his wing, taking the C! How can he process that? At 19?
I think he’s been preparing for this for a long time and he has a good head on his shoulders.