Preview/Lines #17: Smith Will Face Michkov, But Celebrini Might Not

PHILADELPHIA — Will Smith or Matvei Michkov?

The San Jose Sharks had the No. 4 pick in the 2023 Draft, and for many fans, the popular decision came down to Smith or Michkov.

The Sharks selected Smith, Michkov fell to the Philadelphia Flyers at No. 7.

For the first time, Smith will face Michkov.

Smith will play on Monday night, after sitting out yesterday against the New Jersey Devils because of a development day. Michkov will play too, after consecutive healthy scratches.

“Met him once at rookie orientation,” Smith said. “He’s really skilled, has great playmaking ability. He’s really good.”

Michkov was off to a strong offensive start, with four goals and six assists through 13 games. Head coach John Tortorella, however, has scratched him recently, citing “development” too.

Smith got off to a slow start this season, going pointless in his first eight NHL appearances, but he’s come on recently with two goals and one assist in his last four, all of the highlight-reel variety.

Smith, however, wasn’t too worked up about his match-up with Michkov, or previous games this season against the three teams that passed him up, the Chicago Blackhawks, Anaheim Ducks, and Columbus Blue Jackets.

“We’re in the same Draft, but I’m not too focused about other teams. That’s in the past,” Smith said. “More worried about just the Sharks now.”

Of course, no matter what Smith says, Smith or Michkov will be rattling in the brains of Sharks fans for a long time.

It’s a good time for this reminder: It’ll also take a long time to know who the right choice was.

Will Smith says that on his development days, he likes to pick out a player to watch on the other team from up top. Yesterday, naturally, it was Hughes (Jack not Luke) — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) November 11, 2024

San Jose Sharks (5-9-2)

Vitek Vanecek starts. Jake Walman is still out with a day-to-day upper-body injury.

Head coach Ryan Warsofsky wouldn’t commit to Macklin Celebrini playing in a back-to-back.

Is Celebrini subject to development days like Smith, or is he banged up?

“They have different plans, I’ll leave it at that,” Warsofsky replied.

We’ll see during warm-ups!

Philadelphia Flyers (5-8-2)

Lineup update for #SJSvsPHI: • Forwards Matvei Michkov and Ryan Poehling draw back into the lineup tonight.

• Erik Johnson returns to action on the blueline.

• Samuel Ersson starts in net.

• Jamie Drysdale and Morgan Frost come out of the lineup. pic.twitter.com/YJQOb4b1Ky — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) November 11, 2024

Where To Watch

Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and Philadelphia Flyers is 4 PM PT at Wells Fargo Center. Watch it live on NBC Sports California. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.