San Jose Sharks
Preview/Lines #17: Smith Will Face Michkov, But Celebrini Might Not
PHILADELPHIA — Will Smith or Matvei Michkov?
The San Jose Sharks had the No. 4 pick in the 2023 Draft, and for many fans, the popular decision came down to Smith or Michkov.
The Sharks selected Smith, Michkov fell to the Philadelphia Flyers at No. 7.
For the first time, Smith will face Michkov.
Smith will play on Monday night, after sitting out yesterday against the New Jersey Devils because of a development day. Michkov will play too, after consecutive healthy scratches.
“Met him once at rookie orientation,” Smith said. “He’s really skilled, has great playmaking ability. He’s really good.”
Michkov was off to a strong offensive start, with four goals and six assists through 13 games. Head coach John Tortorella, however, has scratched him recently, citing “development” too.
Smith got off to a slow start this season, going pointless in his first eight NHL appearances, but he’s come on recently with two goals and one assist in his last four, all of the highlight-reel variety.
Smith, however, wasn’t too worked up about his match-up with Michkov, or previous games this season against the three teams that passed him up, the Chicago Blackhawks, Anaheim Ducks, and Columbus Blue Jackets.
“We’re in the same Draft, but I’m not too focused about other teams. That’s in the past,” Smith said. “More worried about just the Sharks now.”
Of course, no matter what Smith says, Smith or Michkov will be rattling in the brains of Sharks fans for a long time.
It’s a good time for this reminder: It’ll also take a long time to know who the right choice was.
Will Smith says that on his development days, he likes to pick out a player to watch on the other team from up top. Yesterday, naturally, it was Hughes (Jack not Luke)
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) November 11, 2024
San Jose Sharks (5-9-2)
Vitek Vanecek starts. Jake Walman is still out with a day-to-day upper-body injury.
Head coach Ryan Warsofsky wouldn’t commit to Macklin Celebrini playing in a back-to-back.
Is Celebrini subject to development days like Smith, or is he banged up?
“They have different plans, I’ll leave it at that,” Warsofsky replied.
We’ll see during warm-ups!
Philadelphia Flyers (5-8-2)
Lineup update for #SJSvsPHI:
• Forwards Matvei Michkov and Ryan Poehling draw back into the lineup tonight.
• Erik Johnson returns to action on the blueline.
• Samuel Ersson starts in net.
• Jamie Drysdale and Morgan Frost come out of the lineup. pic.twitter.com/YJQOb4b1Ky
— Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) November 11, 2024
Check out Jon Bailey at Philly Hockey Now for projected Philadelphia Flyers’ lines!
Where To Watch
Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and Philadelphia Flyers is 4 PM PT at Wells Fargo Center. Watch it live on NBC Sports California. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.
Tougher to sit a healthy Mack than a healthy Smith, it disrupts the line combinations quite a bit more and, well, he’s really good.
I agree. I hope they play Celebrini as he has missed twelve games already. I think it would have been more probable if he had played as much as Smith has. I honestly am not too fussed with having Granlund on the line with Celebrini. I would rather have seen Eklund there and then move Smith into a line with Granlund and Zetterlund. This would keep Wennberg in the third line where I think he should be. I also would like to see Wennberg centering Dellandria and Granlund. I do not know if that sounds like a promotion for Sturm… Read more »
Granny & Wennberg shouldn’t be together. Not sure what you’re trying to do there? Sturm is 4C, that’s really the only place he should be. Granny only moves to wing for Celly & Smith.
Not what I meant.
Line 1: Eklund Celebrini Toffoli
Line 2: Smith Granny Zetterlund
Line 3: Dellandria Wennberg Grundstrom
Line 4: Goodrow Sturm Kunin
You said Wennberg centering Dellandrea and Granny?
According to reporting, Celly is more physically developed too which could have a lot to do with Smith missing games.
Yeah, and possibly with their desire to keep Will out of the AHL entirely. Hard to build muscle when you’re riding busses and eating fast food.