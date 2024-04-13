Will He Stay or Will He Go? Decision Time for Star NCAA Sharks Prospect

It’s decision time for Will Smith.

The top San Jose Sharks prospect’s NCAA season ended today, in Boston College’s 2-0 loss to the University of Denver in the national championship game.

Smith, the San Jose Sharks’ fourth-overall pick in the 2023 Draft, enjoyed a spectacular freshman season with the Eagles, dropping 25 goals and 46 assists in just 41 games.

Smith’s 71 points is tied with Jack Eichel for the most points by an NCAA under-19 skater since 1993-94. He also led all NCAA players in points this season and was on the top-10 Hobey Baker Award shortlist.

In addition, Smith scored four goals and five assists in seven games to help the United States win World Junior Championships gold.

If Smith does join the San Jose Sharks this season, it will be in Canada, where the Sharks close their season on Apr. 15 at the Edmonton Oilers and Apr. 18 at the Calgary Flames.

Keep in mind, as an NCAA prospect, Smith has a lot of leverage on whether he comes out or not this year. BC teammate Cutter Gauthier, who forced his way from the Philadelphia Flyers organization to the Anaheim Ducks earlier this season, is an example of that.

Anyway, if Smith wants to play more than one NHL game this season, he’ll have to make a decision quick!