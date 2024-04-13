BREAKING: Top Sharks Prospect Mukhamadullin’s Season Is Over

Shakir Mukhamadullin’s season is over.

That’s what multiple sources told San Jose Hockey Now last night.

The top San Jose Sharks prospect hasn’t played for the Barracuda since Mar. 31, suffering an upper-body injury.

Initially, there was some hope that Mukhamadullin, who leads team defensemen with 34 points in 55 games and enjoyed an impressive NHL debut with the Sharks in January, could return for the Cuda’s season-ending back-to-back against the Tucson Roadrunners in Arizona on Apr. 19 and 20.

But out of an abundance of caution, the San Jose Sharks will instead sit out their prized young defender.

A SJHN source confirmed that Mukhamadullin’s upper-body injury isn’t a concussion, and that he’ll be fully recovered from his “nothing serious” injury by training camp this fall.

The 22-year-old two-way defenseman, one of the centerpieces of last February’s trade of star winger Timo Meier to the New Jersey Devils, will be expected to compete for a regular job with the San Jose Sharks.