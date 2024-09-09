VIDEO: Yaroslav Askarov, Will Smith Join Sharks’ Captain’s Skate

Yaroslav Askarov has landed.

The San Jose Sharks’ highly-touted goaltending prospect, acquired from the Nashville Predators last month, has arrived in the Bay Area after a summer in Russia.

Askarov joined Captain’s Skate on Monday in a plain white mask.

2023 fourth-overall pick Will Smith also joined the practice. 2024 first-overall pick Macklin Celebrini is in Las Vegas, taking part in the NHL Player Media Tour.

Here’s the full list of San Jose Sharks and Barracuda players on the ice on Monday: Will Smith (2), Henry Thrun (3), Cody Ceci (4), Nico Sturm (7), Klim Kostin (10), Luke Kunin (11), development coach Patrick Marleau (12), Quentin Musty (13), Kasper Halttunen (14), Filip Bystedt (18), Fabian Zetterlund (20), Alex Wennberg (21), Barclay Goodrow (23), Jack Thompson (26), Mackenzie Blackwood (29), Yaroslav Askarov (30), Georgi Romanov (31), Mario Ferraro (38), Vitek Vanecek (41), Scott Sabourin (49), Collin Graf (51), Ty Dellandrea (53), Ethan Cardwell (56), Jake Furlong (61), Roman Kinal (63), Brandon Coe (70), William Eklund (72), Tyler Toffoli (73), Danil Gushchin (75), Anthony Vincent (76), Valtteri Pulli (77), Shakir Mukhamadullin (85), Carl Grundstrom (91), and Jake Walman (96).

Notably, free agent signing Wennberg is wearing No. 21. Goaltender Aaron Dell, sporting an Ontario Reign jersey, was also on the ice, helping out.

Here’s an extended look at Askarov’s day: Askarov (sporting a white mask) jumps on the ice with Vitek Vanecek, Danil Gushchin (assist from Smith?) greets Askarov with a well-placed shot, Askarov stops Brandon Coe and shovels the puck into the corner, and finally, Askarov stonewalls San Jose Sharks development coach Patrick Marleau in 3-on-3.