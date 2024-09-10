SJHN Daily: Hedican On Why He Took Ducks Job, Celebrini Talks Living With Jumbo

Bret Hedican is ready for his new role with the Anaheim Ducks.

The former San Jose Sharks broadcaster, in an interview with the AHL’s Patrick Williams, discussed his return to Anaheim and preparedness for a player development role with Ducks and San Diego Gulls.

Hedican shared that with his daughters having grown up, he has more time and energy that could be devoted to a hockey operations role.

“This gives me an opportunity to be more involved in an organization,” Hedican told Williams. “I’m extremely excited about [Gulls head coach] Matt McIlvane and their coaching staff and the young talent that’s within the Ducks organization that allows me to get these players up to speed even quicker than maybe you thought.

“That’s utilizing one of my strengths, which is helping guys be the best they can be.”

Hedican shares perspective on his path to the NHL, regretting not spending more time in the minor leagues, and how he can help the Ducks develop young players in their rebuild. Be sure to check out the full story!

AT SAN JOSE HOCKEY NOW…

The San Jose Hockey Now Podcast answered your questions on their latest episode! Keegan and Sheng talk about where the Sharks are in their rebuild, if this is the best offseason in franchise history, and more! Listen on Youtube, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify:

Will Joe Pavelski make the Hall of Fame? Two Hall of Game writers say yes.

Does anybody have this #SJSharks cap or know where to get this exact one? It's for a great cause! This is a '47 Brand McCaw: pic.twitter.com/ql3SuIDMw0 — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) September 10, 2024

Yaroslav Askarov and Will Smith join the Sharks’ captain’s skate…check out the video!

Brodie Brazil‘s contract was not renewed by NBC.

OTHER SHARKS NEWS…

I love you, 5000 @sapcenter!

Happy to be a part of over 2000 events! pic.twitter.com/uZQuF3JLiv — #SJSharkie (@sjsharkie) September 6, 2024

5️⃣,0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ events! @Ringling was SAP Center's first event and now they're back as our 5,000th! The Greatest Show on Earth is here tonight through Sunday to help us celebrate. Get your tickets: https://t.co/ec8UEGGdNM pic.twitter.com/D5I6R4M5q8 — SAP Center (@SAPCenter) September 6, 2024

Macklin Celebrini is excited to live with Joe Thornton this season. He also took this sweet snap with Sidney Crosby at the NHL Player Media Tour:

Two generations of first-overall draft picks. pic.twitter.com/LOKisMUsgq — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) September 10, 2024

AROUND THE NHL…

Sidney Crosby hints that new contract could be coming.

Despite the new contract, will Nick Robertson be traded?

Adam Larsson signs extension with Seattle Kraken.

Ilya Nabokov was shocked to be drafted by the Colorado Avalanche.

Devon Levi pulled his own rookie card while opening a pack for a fan and signed it 🔥🔥 (via @DACWBuffalo) pic.twitter.com/uZxpzqH8Vw — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) September 10, 2024

Daughter of Buffalo Sabres owner competes in US Open Final.

Robert Thomas was with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl when the offer sheet news broke. The Oilers were not happy.

Could Radko Gudas captain the Anaheim Ducks?

Rhyah Stewart could become first woman to play Junior-A Canadian hockey.

