What a Summer for the Sharks! Preseason Mailbag

Ken Fischer: Now that Brodie Brazil is out at NBC, who are we going to get stuck with for Pre and Post-Game? (3:16)

James R: Any recent chatter about Joe Pavelski joining the San Jose Sharks’ front office or coaching staff in some capacity? (6:15)

Rothgar: What is Shakir Mukhamadullin’s preferred nickname?

Flying Frenchman: Can you talk about the phases of a rebuild and where the Sharks are? (12:28)

Bring Back Celebrini: Since Grier has taken over, he appears to have changed over about 60 percent of the organizational depth chart. Have you seen any other NHL club go through such a dramatic change in such a short period of time, and if so, how long did it take for those clubs to climb back into contention? (20:15)

Chris Boucher: How do the Sharks get into the position where they’re contending for a playoff spot by the 2025-26 season? (33:36)

Joshua: Who do you see as a realistic target for the Sharks to pursue or what position do you see them building upon? (39:50)

SJShorky: Do you think Mike Grier makes some big purchases or acquisitions next summer?

Matt Harrison: Who are some potential free agents or trade targets that you think may be on Grier’s radar in the next 1-3 years?

Stephen Akerson: How do you each view the balance between tanking and establishing a winning culture these next few seasons? I find it tempting to keep chasing top-five picks, but obviously that has to change at some point. (55:38)

Mark Bonham: Which top prospects are most likely to be on the opening night roster? (1:06:41)

Lizbeth DeSelm: Not really a question, but a vision that is both exciting and terrifying. I can’t help but look at the Leon Draisaitl extension and looming Connor McDavid extension and feel like I am looking at issues the Sharks will be facing in eight years with Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith (or William Eklund or Sam Dickinson). (1:08:45)

Meetyourmako: I was told that the San Jose Sharks’ goal horn is a foghorn taken from a decommissioned ship, I have been dying to know its provenance? Can you uncover the name of the ship that foghorn came from?

Alaskan_ice: At this point, there are quite a lot of ex-Sharks players around the organization. Some have issues with this process, I like it. Do you think it’s a good idea to bring back people that wore teal? (1:14:20)

TJ: Is there any concern that the Sharks alumni that Grier is hiring back, they never got over the hump and that may translate to the younger players they are developing? Always seemed like there was an element missing from those 2000s and 2010s teams despite all the success.

_sharkzilla_: Is there anything in the works to get another guest on the show like Pierre McGuire/Jimmy Murphy again (or better yet Greg Wyshynski) talking about the current state of the Sharks’ rebuild? (1:19:42)

Embrace_the_rebuild: How many more seasons would it take before Sharks get to the playoffs? Win a playoff series? (1:26:37)

Gary To: What do you think is Mukhamadullin’s biggest skill-set and what is his weakest skill that he needs to work on?

Jenna B: When should the holiday video return? Who is lowkey the funniest guy on the Sharks, staff or player? (1:36:25)

jacob b: Is this the off-season the best in San Jose Sharks history?

Steven Stoker: Is this the end of Logan Couture’s return? (1:51:18)

David Gotlieb: Who are the best mascots?

Patrick: Among the prospects, who are the potential busts? (2:00:10)

Zeke: What happened to Yaroslav Askarov in the playoffs?

Alex Genadinik: Who should the San Jose Sharks deal at the Trade Deadline? Any surprises there? Any Askarov-like trade targets for a young defenseman? (2:07:00)

Eric Pichette: Who has the better offensive numbers this season, Eklund, Celebrini, or Smith?

Matthias893: Have there been any indications the Sharks or NBC would be interested in a more direct streaming model? (2:19:55)

Splash114: Of the veteran defensemen, who, if any, do you think will spend time with the Barracuda and/or on waivers?

George West: What are the odds of Celebrini playing 1C for most of the year? And does Will Smith have a chance at being the 2C? (2:27:35)

El Gato Joe: Why didn’t they buy out Vlasic?

Chaz Marshall: Have the San Jose Sharks hired a Russia-based scout to replace Igor Eronko? (2:35:15)

Fin Coe: What players have benefited or suffered from the Sharks’ system? How has the Luke Kunin trade aged? (2:36:48)

Daniel Almaraz: With the announcement of Celebrini and Smith living with Thornton and Marleau respectively next season, I’m curious, have there been any other Sharks vet/rookie combos that we know about over the last couple years?

