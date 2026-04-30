SJHN Daily: Wang Represents China for 1st Time, Ravensbergen WHL Goaltender of the Year

San Jose Sharks prospect Haoxi (Simon) Wang is representing China in a major international tournament for the first time.

The 6-foot-6 defenseman is playing in the World Championships, Division I Group B. China is competing against Estonia, Netherlands, Romania, South Korea, and Spain for the right to move up to the D1A World Championships, which is the level right below the World Championships.

Wang, the Sharks’ No. 33 pick in 2025, is a long-term project. The Chinese-born defenseman started playing Canadian junior hockey at just 14.

Last season was his first full season in the OHL, where he put up six goals and 26 points in 57 games. Next season, the 18-year-old is slated to join Boston University.

He scored a point in China’s 7-4 tournament-opening loss to South Korea. China followed that up with an overtime win over Romania.

Calgary Hitmen starting goalie Eric Tu, who’s Draft-eligible next year, is also on Team China.

AT SAN JOSE HOCKEY NOW…

Macklin Celebrini is a Ted Lindsay Award finalist!

Sam Dickinson discusses the challenges of being a rookie NHL defenseman.

San Jose Barracuda eliminated in Eric Pohlkamp‘s AHL debut.

Barracuda GM Joe Will talks next steps for Pohlkamp, Leo Sahlin Wallenius, and more.

Tyler Toffoli endorses Celebrini for captain.

OTHER SHARKS NEWS…

Congratulations to Joshua Ravensbergen, who was awarded the Del Wilson Memorial Trophy as WHL Goaltender of the Year! The 19-year-old went 32-13-0 in the regular season with a .919 SV% with the Prince George Cougars. Ravensbergen will play for Michigan State next season.

Quentin Musty details his first professional season.

The Tank was rockin' 🗣️@TPSNofficial got mic'd up for his first game in San Jose. pic.twitter.com/K6LhqjlIHx — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) April 29, 2026

Brodie Brazil chats with prospect Eric Pohlkamp.

The Hockey Guy discusses the likelihood of the Sharks making the playoffs next season.

Jeffrey Viel finding home with Anaheim Ducks.

AROUND THE NHL…

The Philadelphia Flyers are on to the second round!

Jessica Campbell leaves the Seattle Kraken.

Brendan Gallagher shines in return to lineup and the Montreal Canadiens win!

BRETT HOWDEN, IT'S FINALLY OVER 🚨 VEGAS WINS IT IN DOUBLE OVERTIME 😱 pic.twitter.com/zblfHUFZrq — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 30, 2026

The Pittsburgh Penguins react to series loss.

Jeremy Swayman named Vezina Trophy finalist!

Nathan Mackinnon shockingly snubbed from Ted Lindsay Award.

Toronto Maple Leafs should announce front office signings soon.

Edmonton Oilers facing elimination again in Game Six.

Alex DeBrincat talks future with Detroit Red Wings.