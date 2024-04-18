These Scouts Believe Will Smith Is NHL-Ready

Three scouts, all from outside the San Jose Sharks organization, think that Will Smith is ready for the NHL.

“I don’t see why not,” Scout #1 told San Jose Hockey Now. “He has nothing left to prove in college hockey.”

“Heard [Boston College is] trying hard to keep all three of those guys for one more season,” Scout #2 said, referring to the dynamite Smith-Ryan Leonard-Gabe Perreault trio. “Probably the best thing for Leonard and Perreault, but Smith can play in the NHL next year.”

All this leaves the top San Jose Sharks prospect, who led the NCAA with 71 points – as a freshman, no less – with an interesting decision.

On one hand, BC just fell short of a national championship, good reason for Smith and long-time linemates Leonard and Perreault to play it back.

On the other hand, if the 2023 fourth-overall pick is ready for the San Jose Sharks?

The reviews are in for Smith’s 25-goal and 46-assist campaign, and it doesn’t sound like he has anything left to prove with the Eagles.