Barabanov Scratched, Golden Knights Shut Out Sharks 4-0

The San Jose Sharks welcome the Vegas Golden Knights into SAP Center.

But despite a decent effort, they got shut out 4-0.

Period 1

Good weakside pass by Kunin to Hoffman entering, then looks like Kunin deflection off post.

Then I think an Addison post?

Amadio goal: The San Jose Sharks’ season in three minutes there. The Sharks were all over the Golden Knights. Not sure how he got behind everyone for breakaway? Very nice play by Whitecloud on stretch. Ferraro needs to keep better tabs?

Karlsson goal: Sharks just running around. Good minute of VGK possession. Zetterlund can’t contain Karlsson in front.

6 in: Sharks got first four shots. VGK next seven of eight. Then a Labanc chance there. Very loose!

9 in: Miromanov walks down, maybe a post. No one marks him. Usually Hoffman’s man? Hoffman appears to chase Kunin’s man high, leaving backdoor open. Not sure why Hoffman goes on the other side of the ice?

9 left: Like that Granlund stick check on Stephenson along the bench wall.

7 left: Labanc forecheck on Pietrangelo, turns it over, but can’t connect next play.

6 left: Again, Granlund on NZ wall, can’t win puck, but he takes his man, Froese in this case, to prevent opposition from grabbing a hold.

4 left: Good Labanc breakout exit pass to Zadina. Labanc playing for his NHL life, I think he’s done decent last couple games.

Rutta penalty: Vet doesn’t like the call, will probably say Cotter tripped over his stick as opposed to Rutta tripping him. Good hustle by Cotter though, keep skating after he gets rid of puck.

#SJSharks give up a power play goal for the first time in almost a month, 1/22 at LA. 20-for-20 kill streak snapped. Morelli gets his 1st NHL goal on the power play in his 1st NHL game — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) February 19, 2024

FWIW per Hockey Reference, #SJSharks have given up 124 career 1st NHL goals in their franchise history. The Senators, who started play a year after the Sharks, are also at 124. The Lightning, also 1992-93 expansion year, are at 102 — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) February 19, 2024

Class of 1993-94, Anaheim Ducks at 108, Florida Panthers at 90. Some fun tidbits in the research: Hall of Famers Teemu Selanne and Scott Niedermayer both scored their first career NHL goals against the San Jose Sharks at the Cow Palace. Brent Burns also scored his first against the Sharks.

Vegas 8-3 Slot Shots, 5-3 High-Danger at Even Strength, looks about right. San Jose had nothing after a quick start.

Period 2

1 in: Eklund good entry up the middle, then Hoffman makes a forecheck play for the steal. A decent shift to start the period.

PP2 tonight is Labanc-Hoffman-Zadina-Kunin-Ferraro. San Jose Sharks don’t score, but that’s a pretty good power play, good chances, hopefully some momentum. But then Bailey takes a penalty.

7 in: Eklund does good job of PK, cutting off half the ice and forcing I think a Cotter shot, then almost getting ahead of Cotter for a break. Runs out of gas though.

Then Zetterlund slot chance, good Duclair speed and vision and work, after Granlund springs him.

9 in: Good Emberson work to back up Ferraro, lock up middle.

10 in: Good vision Vlasic, slow it up, find Hoffman in high slot. Hoffman is mired in the longest goal-less streak of his career, 25 games and counting. Previous high was 21 games.

9 left: Good pace by Thrun, quick pass up to MacDonald. He takes a hit to make a play. Sharks have come back with a decent, basic period.

Ferraro then eliminates Amadio on the wall with a second effort. Like.

6 left: Outstanding work by Zadina out of box, puck in OZ corner, to take the man first, he moved Pietrangelo away. That’s a pretty big, strong defenseman to be bodying.

3 left: Great OZ seem feed by Emberson to Ferraro. Carpenter just misses. Sharks playing hard.

Kolesar goal: Kunin looks a touch slow getting down to Kolesar. Can’t let that happen. Kunin’s reaction looks slow. Kolesar gimme off good Martinez find. Small thing, but on the Kolesar roll to the net, wonder if Hoffman high can him the slightest of bumps. That could’ve bought Kunin an extra split-second.

Shame for San Jose Sharks, they’ve honestly played a really good second period. Way better work than in opening frame. But scoreboard.

Per Natural Stat Trick, Sharks dominated that middle frame. Of course, score effects involved. But SJS 21-8 shot attempts, 11-3 Scoring Chances, 4-1 High-Danger at 5-on-5. Had a good power play and clean work on PK too. But that kind of season.

Period 3

Stone trips himself after Ferraro avoids him chasing puck, that draws a reaction from crowd.

7 in: Labanc loses it on his own circling NZ to DZ, losing it in DZ. Lucky that leads to nothing.

9 in: That was a good Labanc shift, fighting for the puck through traffic down low, getting it back to the point.

5 left: Another good Labanc shift. Quick exit pass to Zadina, crashes net, almost gets the tip.