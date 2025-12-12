Klingberg Comeback Tour Continues, Wennberg Wins It in OT!

TORONTO — The San Jose Sharks visit Scotiabank Arena to take on the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Dmitry Orlov and John Klingberg and Alex Wennberg scored, and the Sharks won it in 3-2 OT!

Period 1

1 in: Good start by the Sharks, Skinner draws a penalty, Toffoli just had a chance too.

4 in: Reaves separates Benoit from puck on forecheck, in front for a chance. That’s Reaves at his best.

5 in: Klingberg shoots the pass to Dellandrea through a tight window.

9 in: Leafs forecheck coming on, Domi takes it from Celebrini, Tavares from Wennberg, both Sharks trying to exit. Leafs fans starting to chant. Momentum swing to read?

10 in: Good Mukhamadullin backhand pass to Celebrini past a Leaf. Earlier, was aggressive supporting Ferraro’s side. Had a good start, I think.

Dellandrea penalty shot: Nice work moving puck up from Kurashev to Skinner to Dellandrea, who got ahead of Rielly. Big Hildeby stop.

8 left: Good second line cycle, led by Eklund’s energy. He was rolling around down low there.

7 left: Reaves loses it right on exiting zone, can’t lose it there. DZ faceoff results.

Outstanding Graf shift, blocks Ekman-Larsson shot, sticks it away from OEL in NZ to OZ, wins puck there, Sharks’ top line with chances.

6 left: Eklund, on backcheck, disrupts Roy, he has a step tonight.

Joshua goal: But Joshua deflects a bad-angle shot in. Liljegren just a bit slow to take Joshua’s stick. Evenly-played start, but Sharks find themselves down a goal. Went off Joshua then Liljegren past Ned?

4 left: Celebrini then Mukhamadullin do a little too much there, Celebrini tries to force-feed a cross-slot pass through two Leafs to Smith, then Mukhamadullin is stripped trying to beat two forecheckers coming out. He is playing with an aggressiveness, which is good.

Period 2

1 in: Smith with a move at the point, whoa, makes space for a chance down low.

Klingberg penalty: Klingberg doesn’t like the tripping call. Earlier, Nedeljkovic stopped a slot one-timer from Robertson, bang-bang play, huge save. Big PK spot here.

7 in: Another Robertson one-timer, another Nedeljkovic save. He’s been seeing the shots, but he’s more than doing his job.

8 in: Trading good defensive plays, Wennberg intercepts a Leafs centering pass, but then Matthews pickpockets Wennberg before he exits.

9 in: Gaudette has it in NZ, Roy pickpockets him, bad place for a turnover, Robertson has a 2-on-1 chance, another big Nedeljkovic stop.

9 left: Leafs were coming on, had three broken sticks to show for it, but then Sharks break it out, Wennberg hits Toffoli attacking net for a tip in-tight. Huge Hildeby save on golden chance.

Matthews goal: What a pass, Nedeljkovic had no chance there. What was the Celebrini penalty there?

Orlov goal: That’s Klingberg, in part, too, feinting, manipulating space for Orlov to have more space down left lane.

This wasn't a power play, but this was an example of why Klingberg keeps getting chances for #SJSharks, his ability to manipulate defense up top. Cowan and Stecher (and maybe Hildeby) bite on his shot, then a clean pass to Orlov, who has a great shot, but certainly benefits… — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) December 12, 2025

Changes on the wing for Sharks, Kurashev now with Celebrini/Smith, Graf with Wennberg/Toffoli, Eklund with Dellandrea-Skinner.

Period 3

Klingberg good pinch to start period.

2 in: Eklund makes Benoit look bad, then attacks net. San Jose Sharks starting this period with purpose.

Ekman-Larsson got tangled up with Gaudette, down for a while, not putting weight on his left leg — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) December 12, 2025

3 in: Puck squirts in front to Jarnkrok all alone, think Nedeljkovic stoned him.

5 in: Not Celebrini’s best game, but strong shift there, all over puck, has great chance is slot, Hildeby glove, then fends off F1 Knies to get it to open man.

6 in: Dellandrea has done a lot good tonight, I think, but don’t like that. High pass to Liljegren coming down on right, no problem, but when pass is intercepted, Dellandrea chases the puck on the wall, opening up middle of ice, Liljegren also committed low, now 2-on-1 other way. Cowan gets a slot shot, Eklund hustling to cover, big Ned save again.

8 in: Celebrini out there for all two minutes of the power play.

Goodrow no-goal: That would’ve been nice for hometown kid.

Dellandrea penalty: Another now, a critical penalty kill, you think you’ve tied it, you didn’t, and now you face Toronto PP. Off NZ draw, Mukhamadullin was handcuffed by Ferraro D-to-D pass, Leafs pounced on Mukhamadullin, and they were off to races on 2-on-1. Looked like kind of a necessary penalty.

9 left: That’s an alert Celebrini backcheck, Liljegren had a bad bounce with puck behind net, Leafs had down-low 2-on-1, Celebrini does his job as a centerman staying low.

Wow, Wennberg has won just 4-of-20 faceoffs tonight. Just one of those nights. Also, Reaves is well ahead of everybody on both teams with eight hits.

4 left: Hildeby with a circus save, behind the back catch. Crowd loves it.

Klingberg goal: The John Klingberg Fuck You Tour lol. San Jose Sharks had a great third, they deserve a point out ofv this game, at least.

OT

Wennberg-Celebrini-Klingberg to start, this is new.