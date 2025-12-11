Thrun Talks Sharks’ Trade, How Graf Surprised Him

Henry Thrun is set to make his Toronto Maple Leafs debut on Thursday night against his former team, the San Jose Sharks.

The Sharks traded Thrun to the Maple Leafs over the summer, in a trade that saw Ryan Reaves make his way to the Bay Area. “I was surprised by it, [I] was just at home hanging out, and Mike [Grier] had called me,” Thrun remembered. “When I found out where I was going, I was pretty excited. Toronto is the biggest hockey market in the world, so it’s pretty cool.The support we get from the fans and the city as well, [also] the organization is second to none. So I’m pretty excited about where I am right now.”

So far this season, Thrun has spent the entirety of his time with the Toronto Marlies in the American Hockey League. On the Marlies’ blue line, he played in 19 games, recording nine points.

“What they told me is, [I needed to] get back to the game I was playing more in my college days, where I was more of a two-way player and impacting both ends of the ice,” Thrun said. “They just wanted me to go down and play free, play a bunch, go buzz around. I feel like I’ve kind of got that puck movement back in my game now. So now I want to be able to prove I can do it at the NHL level, and be able to stay here.”

The Maple Leafs recalled Thrun on Wednesday when they placed 31-year-old defenseman Dakota Mermis on the injured reserve. According to TSN’s Mark Masters, Thrun is projected to play alongside Simon Benoit during his season debut.

“I’m just excited to be in the lineup, [and] get a chance to play,” Thrun stated. “Whoever you’re playing is just the luck of the draw. Obviously pretty ironic, but I’m just excited to play and help the team win.”

Despite spending three seasons in the NHL with the San Jose Sharks, Thrun was left off of the Maple Leafs roster to open the season and a short stint in the AHL seems to have benefited his game, but he’s ready to prove he can stay in the NHL.

“I’m happy with where my game’s at right now. I think they’re happy with it too,” Thrun said. “[I just need to] continue to play my game, be steady. At the end of day I’ve played enough NHL games, to know how it works. It might take a minute to adjust the speed, but a couple of shifts in I should be fine.

Despite moving to a new organization, Thrun is still staying in contact with his former teammates on the San Jose Sharks.

“There are a bunch of good guys on that team, obviously a couple of Massachusetts boys, which it is always exciting to see them throughout the summer,” he stated. “Certain guys I’ll text with throughout the year. [For example], I know Mario has had some exciting news with his family, so I’ve heard a little bit about that.”

Thrun also shared that he caught up with one of the so-called “Massachusetts Boys” ahead of Thursday’s game.

“Collin [Graf] and I had dinner last night. He’s a great dude,” Thrun shared. “He’s off to a good start of his career. [He’s] someone that I have played against for a long time and kind of followed his career path. So I’m excited to see he’s doing well.”

Thrun’s first game against the San Jose Sharks will not only be a night of reflection against a former team, but it also marks his first true opportunity with his new team, the Toronto Maple Leafs. While every game is important, it seems clear that this one will be meaningful in quite a few ways for the young defenseman.