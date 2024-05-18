Sturm Talks Sharks Firing Quinn, Drafting Celebrini

This week on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, we welcome back Nico Sturm! (57:15)

We ask Nico all about the David Quinn tenure and his recent firing by GM Mike Grier, what Nico thinks about Quinn’s coaching style and the 2023-2024 season in general. We also ask him about his likely future San Jose Sharks teammate Macklin Celebrini!

But before that, we cover just a few topics in what was a light few weeks for the Sharks. (01:33)

Who has been interviewed, or who has been rumored to be considered for the San Jose Sharks head coaching job so far? (03:20)

What do the coaching candidates so far seem to have in common?

We enter yet another week of Will Smith Watch! What did Will Smith say about his upcoming decision, stay in Boston College or sign with the San Jose Sharks for next year, at the World Championships? (12:17)

What can Will Smith learn by leaving the NCAA and breaking away from his long-time linemates? (18:45)

Sheng talks about an interesting dynamic that could form if both Celebrini and Smith leave college at the same time. (22:30)

We transition to the playoffs of Kasper Halttunen and Luca Cagnoni. Halttunen had 17 goals in 18 playoff games, leading the London Knights in goals in the postseason. (30:35)

The ultimate speculation: Leon Draisaitl to the San Jose Sharks in 2025? (35:00)

What do Sheng and Keegan think about moving up from the No. 14 pick to take a defenseman in the 2024 NHL Draft? (42:20)

Sheng dug deep and contacted local media members from each of the teams at No. 5-12 to get their thoughts on trading down to the Sharks, check out the article here! (43:20)

Finally, we talk about Brodie Brazil’s interview with Jason Demers, who also shared his thoughts about firing David Quinn. (53:00)

Nico Sturm joins our show for the second time, this time from Czechia and the World Championships! (57:15)

Sturm talks about the San Jose Sharks winning the Draft Lottery. (58:20)

Sturm discusses Macklin Celebrini as a responsible two-way player and just how rare that is for a 17-year-old. (59:05)

Sturm on David Quinn’s firing, was it a surprise? (1:02:25)

What did Nico think of Quinn as a coach? (1:04:15)

Why does Sturm think Quinn was fired? (1:06:00)

Does Nico think that Quinn lost the locker room? (1:08:00)

Does Sturm think there could have been more structure in the San Jose Sharks’ game last year? (1:09:40)

Was there a way that this 2023-24 San Jose Sharks team could’ve realistically been better last year? How much better? (1:12:40)

Sturm has also played for former Minnesota Wild coach Dean Evason. He’s a potential coaching hire for the Sharks, what does Nico remember from his time with him? (1:15:15)

Nico Sturm hasn’t played for Marco Sturm, but Marco’s name is making the rounds as a coaching candidate for the San Jose Sharks, what does Nico think about his fellow German countryman? (1:19:00)

How’s Sturm’s summer look after the World Championships? (1:21:10)

