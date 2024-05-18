Connect with us

Links

SJHN Daily: Sharks’ SAP Center Lease Expires Next Year, Pavelski Goes to Conference Finals Again

Published

3 hours ago

on

The San Jose Sharks’ lease next year at SAP Center is about to expire.

But don’t worry!

According to San Jose Spotlight, both sides seem to be on the same page as they try to figure out the future of the Sharks at SAP Center.

“I’m very committed to keeping the Sharks here,” mayor Matt Mahan said.

“When it comes to economic development, we work with the city. We trust the city,” Sharks senior VP of Government Affairs Chris Shay said.

There are issues to hammer out, per Spotlight: “Next year the city, which owns the arena, can hike the Sharks’ rent annually, and Sharks Sports and Entertainment leaders are hinting at a desire for the city to help pay for upgrades in lease talks.”

Spotlight has a lot more details in their story, on a lease that expires next year and is up for annual renewal through 2040.

But it sounds like San Jose and the Sharks should be able to work it out.

At San Jose Hockey Now…

Boston University head coach Jay Pandolfo on why Macklin Celebrini is ready for the Sharks’ rebuild, how he’s like Sidney Crosby and Jonathan Toews. Celebrini sounds like the favorite to win the 2025 Calder Trophy — check out the best betting sites to see if he will be.

If the San Jose Sharks want to move up from no. 14, which teams are most open to make a trade?

Nico Sturm talks about navigating the crossroads that most young players face.

Other Sharks News…

Around the NHL…

Mike Sullivan will lead Team USA’s 2025 4 Nations Face-Off and 2026 Olympics teams.

Montreal Hockey Now has a great interview with Cole Eiserman.

Joe Pavelski got an assist on Matt Duchene’s series-winning goal for the Dallas Stars — the Colorado Avalanche are done, and it’s Zach Parise’s last NHL game.

This is Pavelski’s third trip to the Conference Finals since he left the Sharks in 2019 — the Stars await the winner of the Edmonton Oilers-Vancouver Canucks series, which is going to a Game Seven on Monday.

Why are the Buffalo Sabres winning the Casey Mittelstadt trade?

The Florida Panthers will take on the New York Rangers in the Eastern Conference Finals — and New York fans aren’t welcome in their arena, for now.

The Rangers’ Barclay Goodrow put the nail into Brent Burns and the Carolina Hurricanes’ coffin, scoring an empty net goal in the series-winning game.

Aleksander Barkov wins the Selke Trophy.

Sergei Bobrovsky creates moral problem for Philadelphia Flyers fans.

Potential UFA Jake DeBrusk left it all on the ice.

The Toronto Maple Leafs have tapped Craig Berube to be their next head coach.

New Jersey Devils‘ coaching decision coming soon?

Four reasons that the Calgary Flames should not trade for Martin Nečas.

Mark Wells, a member of the 1980 “Miracle on Ice” team, has passed away.

Related Topics:
Click to comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Sheng’s Travel Fund

Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.


Click here to contribute to Sheng's travel pool!

Get SJHN in your inbox!

Enter your email address to get all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.

Hockey Shots

Extra Hour Hockey Training

Cathy’s Power Skating

Sharks Team & Cap Info

SJHN on Facebook

Meta