SJHN Daily: Sharks’ SAP Center Lease Expires Next Year, Pavelski Goes to Conference Finals Again

The San Jose Sharks’ lease next year at SAP Center is about to expire.

But don’t worry!

According to San Jose Spotlight, both sides seem to be on the same page as they try to figure out the future of the Sharks at SAP Center.

“I’m very committed to keeping the Sharks here,” mayor Matt Mahan said.

“When it comes to economic development, we work with the city. We trust the city,” Sharks senior VP of Government Affairs Chris Shay said.

There are issues to hammer out, per Spotlight: “Next year the city, which owns the arena, can hike the Sharks’ rent annually, and Sharks Sports and Entertainment leaders are hinting at a desire for the city to help pay for upgrades in lease talks.”

Spotlight has a lot more details in their story, on a lease that expires next year and is up for annual renewal through 2040.

But it sounds like San Jose and the Sharks should be able to work it out.

At San Jose Hockey Now…

Boston University head coach Jay Pandolfo on why Macklin Celebrini is ready for the Sharks’ rebuild, how he’s like Sidney Crosby and Jonathan Toews. Celebrini sounds like the favorite to win the 2025 Calder Trophy — check out the best betting sites to see if he will be.

Nico Sturm joins the pod! 🦈Did David Quinn lose #SJSharks room?

🦈What he thought of Quinn

🦈Sturm on Celebrini, winning Draft Lottery

🦈I give 2 reasons for Will Smith to come out Watch/subscribe here: https://t.co/IwR7DH5ksy — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) May 18, 2024

If the San Jose Sharks want to move up from no. 14, which teams are most open to make a trade?

Nico Sturm talks about navigating the crossroads that most young players face.

Other Sharks News…

I made it to the VMC this afternoon to participate in the Winterhawks exit interviews. I will have more in the coming days on @pnwhockeytalk, but a couple of key takeaways: pic.twitter.com/Q2QW7JY9bf — Joshua Critzer (@jjcritzer) May 18, 2024

Had a great chat with Vincent today. We'll have the full interview posted next week. Despite signing a new deal for next year, he's still working two jobs this summer😤😆 https://t.co/4yWk87yVg6 pic.twitter.com/OlqqkZc1PN — Nick Nollenberger (@NickNollen) May 17, 2024

Full circle moment 🥹 https://t.co/k0sV3RP1eU — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) May 17, 2024

Cole Cassels signed a 1-year contract with KHL team Avangard Omsk. I'm a bit surprised he's traveling so far since he has a newborn. It will be his third stint playing outside of North America. Cassels ranked third on the Barracuda with 45 points this season. #sjbarracuda — Kevin Lacy 🇺🇦 (@KevinLacy22) May 17, 2024

Around the NHL…

Mike Sullivan will lead Team USA’s 2025 4 Nations Face-Off and 2026 Olympics teams.

Montreal Hockey Now has a great interview with Cole Eiserman.

Joe Pavelski got an assist on Matt Duchene’s series-winning goal for the Dallas Stars — the Colorado Avalanche are done, and it’s Zach Parise’s last NHL game.

You see it time & time again in handshake lines with players who were previously coached under Pete DeBoer. He’s so well-liked & respected amongst his former players. He’s now headed to his 7th conference final.#NJDevils #SJSharks #VegasBorn #TexasHockeypic.twitter.com/svMhnVrrOu — SnipeCity420  (@SnipeCity420) May 18, 2024

This is Pavelski’s third trip to the Conference Finals since he left the Sharks in 2019 — the Stars await the winner of the Edmonton Oilers-Vancouver Canucks series, which is going to a Game Seven on Monday.

Why are the Buffalo Sabres winning the Casey Mittelstadt trade?

The Florida Panthers will take on the New York Rangers in the Eastern Conference Finals — and New York fans aren’t welcome in their arena, for now.

The Rangers’ Barclay Goodrow put the nail into Brent Burns and the Carolina Hurricanes’ coffin, scoring an empty net goal in the series-winning game.

BARCLAY GOODROW WITH THE EMPTY NET DAGGER COMEBACK COMPLETE ✅ pic.twitter.com/tuCBsBfxZO — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) May 17, 2024

Aleksander Barkov wins the Selke Trophy.

Sergei Bobrovsky creates moral problem for Philadelphia Flyers fans.

Potential UFA Jake DeBrusk left it all on the ice.

The Toronto Maple Leafs have tapped Craig Berube to be their next head coach.

New Jersey Devils‘ coaching decision coming soon?

Four reasons that the Calgary Flames should not trade for Martin Nečas.

Mark Wells, a member of the 1980 “Miracle on Ice” team, has passed away.