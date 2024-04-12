Bystedt Talks Struggles This Season, Adjustments to North American Game…and Fashion (+)

Filip Bystedt needs more…suits?

We knew that the San Jose Sharks’ 2022 first-round pick, just two weeks removed from playing in Sweden, would have to make adjustments in his move to North America. Obviously, the 6-foot-4 center was skating on bigger ice with the SHL’s Linkoping HC than he is now with the San Jose Barracuda.

But that’s not the only thing he’s getting used to here.

“Always wear suits here,” Bystedt told San Jose Hockey Now about the custom of looking your best before a game. “We don’t do that in Sweden.”

So what’s Bystedt been wearing?

“I brought one,” he smiled. “So maybe I will go to the store.”

Maybe 6-foot-5 countryman Magnus Chrona can take Bystedt to a big & tall store?

