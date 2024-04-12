Connect with us

San Jose Sharks

Bystedt Talks Struggles This Season, Adjustments to North American Game…and Fashion (+)

Published

6 hours ago

on

Credit: Dean Tait/Hockey Shots

Filip Bystedt needs more…suits?

We knew that the San Jose Sharks’ 2022 first-round pick, just two weeks removed from playing in Sweden, would have to make adjustments in his move to North America. Obviously, the 6-foot-4 center was skating on bigger ice with the SHL’s Linkoping HC than he is now with the San Jose Barracuda.

But that’s not the only thing he’s getting used to here.

“Always wear suits here,” Bystedt told San Jose Hockey Now about the custom of looking your best before a game. “We don’t do that in Sweden.”

So what’s Bystedt been wearing?

“I brought one,” he smiled. “So maybe I will go to the store.”

Maybe 6-foot-5 countryman Magnus Chrona can take Bystedt to a big & tall store?

This content is for SJHN+ subscribers only. Get this exclusive content and an ad-free experience for only $4.49 per month or get your first year for just $39.99!

Current subscribers, please log in to view.

Log In Join Now

Welcome to your new home for San Jose Sharks breaking news, analysis and opinion. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and don't forget to subscribe to SJHN+ for all of our members-only content from Sheng Peng and the National Hockey Now network plus an ad-free browsing experience.
Related Topics:

Sheng’s Travel Fund

Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.


Click here to contribute to Sheng's travel pool!

Get SJHN in your inbox!

Enter your email address to get all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.

Hockey Shots

Extra Hour Hockey Training

Cathy’s Power Skating

Sharks Team & Cap Info

SJHN on Facebook

Meta