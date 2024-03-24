SJHN Daily: Smith Chasing Eichel Mark, Musty Passes 100, Barracuda Sign Goalie

The San Jose Sharks may have lost last night to the Chicago Blackhawks, but their system had a really good day.

2023 fourth-overall pick Will Smith dominated the Hockey East Championship, winning tournament MVP after dropping five goals and four assists on UMass-Amherst and Macklin Celebrini’s Boston University in two games over the weekend.

He’s now chasing this Jack Eichel mark.

Five points for Will Smith (SJS) in the Hockey East Championship Game. So… for reference… He's now up to 67 points in 37 games. The only U19 player with more points in the last 30 years in a single NCAA season is Jack Eichel with 71. And Smith still has games to play. — Chris Peters (@chrismpeters) March 24, 2024

2023 No. 26 pick Quentin Musty is having a bang-up season himself, surpassing the century mark in points and leading the OHL in Points Per Game.

#SJSharks prospect Quentin Musty eclipsed the 100-point mark for the year with four points (2g, 2a) last night. He has 24 points over the past seven games and leads the OHL with a 1.96 points-per-game scoring clip this season. https://t.co/Ig2aSbcd1b — San Jose Sharks PR (@SanJoseSharksPR) March 24, 2024

Not to be outdone, 2023 fourth-rounder Luca Cagnoni eclipsed 90 points, the highest figure for a WHL defenseman since 1993-94.

Luca Cagnoni has three points tonight (2G/1A) giving him 90 on the year. The @SanJoseSharks prospect becomes the first WHL defenseman since Shane Peacock in 1993-1994 with Lethbridge to register 90+ points in a season. — Joshua Critzer (@jjcritzer) March 24, 2024

And hey, Thomas Bordeleau had a pretty good night too…

AT SAN JOSE HOCKEY NOW

The San Jose Sharks blew a 4-0 lead and lost in overtime to the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night.

Devin Cooley owned up to his mistakes in the loss.

Connor Bedard shared some words of advice for Macklin Celebrini ahead of the 2024 NHL Draft.

Cooley was excited for his first start at his hometown rink in San Jose.

Why is William Eklund still on the fourth line?

IN OTHER SHARKS NEWS…

Former Sharks star Tomas Hertl is nearing a return from his injury for the Vegas Golden Knights.

A moment for Michael 💙 Yesterday, we put our sticks out for Michael. Tonight, his team the San Francisco Sabercats, joined the #SJSharks on the blue line for a moment of silence in honor of him. https://t.co/Sj8aqlFIce pic.twitter.com/qw8B8pj1ma — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) March 24, 2024

Vermont goalie Gabe Carriere signs ATO with AHL San Jose Saw a lot of shots in his 4 years as a Catamount and was usually tough to beat Went to Bruins development camp a couple of summers ago — Mark Divver (@MarkDivver) March 23, 2024

AROUND THE NHL…

Kyle Okposo is settling in just fine with the Florida Panthers.

Montreal Canadiens prospect David Reinbacher scored his first AHL goal on his first shot.

Trevor Zegras is nearing a return to the Anaheim Ducks lineup.

A big mistake by Kyle Dubas crushed the Pittsburgh Penguins’ playoff hopes this season, writes PHN’s Dan Kingerski.

What are the biggest priorities for some of the NHL’s most disappointing teams?

Philadelphia Flyers captain Sean Couturier has been playing through injuries.

New Colorado Avalanche forward Yakov Trenin has embraced his role as a mentor.