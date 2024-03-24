Connect with us

SJHN Daily: Smith Chasing Eichel Mark, Musty Passes 100, Barracuda Sign Goalie

Published

4 hours ago

on

Credit: BC Athletics/Meg Kelly

The San Jose Sharks may have lost last night to the Chicago Blackhawks, but their system had a really good day.

2023 fourth-overall pick Will Smith dominated the Hockey East Championship, winning tournament MVP after dropping five goals and four assists on UMass-Amherst and Macklin Celebrini’s Boston University in two games over the weekend.

He’s now chasing this Jack Eichel mark.

2023 No. 26 pick Quentin Musty is having a bang-up season himself, surpassing the century mark in points and leading the OHL in Points Per Game.

Not to be outdone, 2023 fourth-rounder Luca Cagnoni eclipsed 90 points, the highest figure for a WHL defenseman since 1993-94.

And hey, Thomas Bordeleau had a pretty good night too…

Sharks Locker Room: Cooley Takes Us Behind His Mistakes, Has Bordeleau Arrived?

AT SAN JOSE HOCKEY NOW

The San Jose Sharks blew a 4-0 lead and lost in overtime to the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night.

Devin Cooley owned up to his mistakes in the loss.

Connor Bedard shared some words of advice for Macklin Celebrini ahead of the 2024 NHL Draft.

Cooley was excited for his first start at his hometown rink in San Jose.

Why is William Eklund still on the fourth line?

IN OTHER SHARKS NEWS…

Former Sharks star Tomas Hertl is nearing a return from his injury for the Vegas Golden Knights.

 

AROUND THE NHL…

Kyle Okposo is settling in just fine with the Florida Panthers.

Montreal Canadiens prospect David Reinbacher scored his first AHL goal on his first shot.

Trevor Zegras is nearing a return to the Anaheim Ducks lineup.

A big mistake by Kyle Dubas crushed the Pittsburgh Penguins’ playoff hopes this season, writes PHN’s Dan Kingerski.

What are the biggest priorities for some of the NHL’s most disappointing teams?

Philadelphia Flyers captain Sean Couturier has been playing through injuries.

New Colorado Avalanche forward Yakov Trenin has embraced his role as a mentor.

SJShorky

Just can’t see anyway Smith, Musty and cagnoni aren’t pro next season. Musty has the size advantage so he’s a good learn on the fly candidate. I guess Cagnoni could go back for his overager season? Not 100% sure there. Might be better served learning to defend at the pro level in the AHL though. Smith needs to move on from college. Spend some time in the AHL next season being introduced to the defensive zone. 🤣

Last edited 24 minutes ago by SJShorky
