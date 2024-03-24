San Jose Sharks
Hoffman Says Tkachuk Hit Concussed Him, Knows Time Running Out To Make Statement This Year
Mike Hoffman has had himself a rough couple of weeks.
On Mar. 5 against the Dallas Stars, the veteran San Jose Sharks winger left the game with a bloody mouth after taking a high stick.
Three days later, the pending UFA wasn’t moved at the Trade Deadline, which speaks to the six-time 20-goal scorer’s underwhelming production this season. The 34-year-old has 10 goals in 61 games.
And then, the following night against the Ottawa Senators, he suffered what he says was the first concussion of his 13-year NHL career.
“I got high sticked in Dallas, I was fine,” Hoffman said. “It was against Ottawa there when [Brady] Tkachuk hit me from behind and I hit my head on the glass, so that’s where it was from.
“I remember the puck was in the defensive zone, I got it on the low winger in the corner and I kind of went back to the play and made a play off the wall and then I just got finished from behind and I really didn’t see him coming at all.”
Tkachuk on Hoffman 💥 #GoSensGo
(🎥: Sportsnet) pic.twitter.com/Wv4rBGZHbU
— UNSENSRD (@unsensrd) March 10, 2024
Hoffman has skated regularly since the hit, and he was close to playing as recently as last Thursday against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Hoffman participated fully in practice, and took multiple turns with his line, but he didn’t end up playing.
That’s just the unfortunate nature of concussions. Hoffman could be back for the San Jose Sharks this Tuesday against the Stars — or out for longer.
“Really, it’s just rest, sleep, hydration, and trying not to use your brain too much,” Hoffman said. “Limit your phone time, limit TV. And I’ve tried to be outdoors a lot, going on walks, just to give me something to do other than sitting on the couch and doing nothing.”
The free agent-to-be knows that time is running out for him to change the narrative of his season, in his quest for another NHL contract.
The San Jose Sharks have just 12 games left this season. But there’s also no rushing concussions, and Hoffman knows this.
“It’s just about resting your brain as much as you can,” he said. “That’s pretty much all you can do.”
I think the statement has been made, and we have probably seen the last of Mike Hoffman.
Seems weird to me that the NHL has completely given up on enforcing hitting from behind penalties in the last 5-8 years. In the 80s maybe 2015 you could hit guys in the numbers even against the glass like that. It was mentally lost nights unless it was missed. Now it’s a free for all and the repercussions are going to be more injuries.