Sharks Blow 4-0 Lead, Cooley Loses Home Debut in OT

The San Jose Sharks welcome the Chicago Blackhawks into SAP Center.

Thomas Bordeleau (twice) and Fabian Zetterlund (twice) scored, but Devin Cooley lost his Sharks home debut 5-4 in OT.

Period 1

Barabanov starts off game by standing up Jones trying to exit. Good energy by Barbie. Not a good play by Jones, doing too much.

Bordeleau goal: Zetterlund does a really good job of settling down a tough Addison D-to-D pass (Addison was under a lot of PK pressure), then Bordeleau makes his stick available. Pretty. Bordeleau’s fourth power play goal this year, already second on the San Jose Sharks, behind Eklund, Hertl and Duclair at five.

6 in: Nice pass on entry by Kostin to Zetterlund. Soft hands.

8 in: Sharks up 9-2 shots. To paraphrase “The Wire”, the Sharks are giving a fuck when it’s not their turn to give a fuck haha.

Bordeleau goal: Up to 13-2 shots. Nice drop by Bailey. This line has been one of the better for the Sharks, going back to the road trip. Good for Bordeleau, looking like he may have figured it out.

6 left: Addison is underrated feisty, gets into it with Johnson.

Athanasiou, surprisingly, 10-9 over Kunin.

2 left: Good backcheck by Granlund.

Might have been San Jose Sharks’ most dominant period of the year, and yes, I know the opponent, 9-1 Slot Shots at Even Strength.

Period 2

Zetterlund goal: Mrazek vulnerable up high tonight? Bordeleau beat him there too, I think? Kostin up to six points in seven games with the San Jose Sharks.

Zetterlund goal: What a pass from Eklund. 20 for Fabian! Good for him.

My pressbox seat mate, Ben Pope, informs me that the Hawks have lost 25 of their last 26 road games. Tracks.

3 in: Looks like Cooley just made a whale of a save on Bedard. Two in a row?

Donato goal: Cooley will probably regret the rebound, but Addison has also got to tie him up. Donato’s fourth in 10 games versus the Sharks since they let him walk.

8 in: Barabanov does a good job intercepting the Hawks NZ pass, covering for Vlasic at D. That allows Vlasic to fill back in behind him.

Johnson goal: Gut check time for Cooley. No one rotates to Johnson on a delayed penalty.

4 left: Eklund double-teamed in DZ corner, turnover. That’s a live to fight another day situation. Glass and out. Chasing offense there, I think.

3 left: Zadina drop in slot to Kunin, pretty, almost connects.

1 left: Good stick by Rutta as Hawks try to exit, sets up a Rutta clapper that’s deflected out.

Famous #SJSharks fan Condoleezza Rice just shown on scoreboard, she's here — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) March 24, 2024

Period 3

1 in: Right play by Bordeleau, harrassed by F1 Johnson in DZ, makes a move, dumps it to safety valve Vlasic.

3 in: Sturm good stick on Kurashev to Jones low to high PP pass.

5 in: Big save by Cooley on Slaggert.

Then he takes one off the mask from Bedard.

Jones goal: Off another delayed penalty. Cooley leaky there.

7 in: Beaut one-touch exit pass from Bordeleau to Sturm in traffic, then TB17 has a backhand Grade-A that Mrazek gloves. Bordeleau looks like a different player now.

9 left: If Sharks manage to lose this one, here’s a pretty obvious shift as to why. Zetterlund then Kostin lose the puck, Zetterlund unforced, trying to exit.

7 in: Luxury to have Bordeleau as your second center on a power play draw. Plus skill of his that obviously isn’t emphasized right now that he’s at wing.

Kurashev goal: Of course!

OT

Granlund-Zetterlund-Ferraro to start.