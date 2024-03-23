San Jose Sharks
Sharks Blow 4-0 Lead, Cooley Loses Home Debut in OT
The San Jose Sharks welcome the Chicago Blackhawks into SAP Center.
Thomas Bordeleau (twice) and Fabian Zetterlund (twice) scored, but Devin Cooley lost his Sharks home debut 5-4 in OT.
Period 1
Barabanov starts off game by standing up Jones trying to exit. Good energy by Barbie. Not a good play by Jones, doing too much.
Bordeleau goal: Zetterlund does a really good job of settling down a tough Addison D-to-D pass (Addison was under a lot of PK pressure), then Bordeleau makes his stick available. Pretty. Bordeleau’s fourth power play goal this year, already second on the San Jose Sharks, behind Eklund, Hertl and Duclair at five.
6 in: Nice pass on entry by Kostin to Zetterlund. Soft hands.
8 in: Sharks up 9-2 shots. To paraphrase “The Wire”, the Sharks are giving a fuck when it’s not their turn to give a fuck haha.
Bordeleau goal: Up to 13-2 shots. Nice drop by Bailey. This line has been one of the better for the Sharks, going back to the road trip. Good for Bordeleau, looking like he may have figured it out.
6 left: Addison is underrated feisty, gets into it with Johnson.
Athanasiou, surprisingly, 10-9 over Kunin.
2 left: Good backcheck by Granlund.
Might have been San Jose Sharks’ most dominant period of the year, and yes, I know the opponent, 9-1 Slot Shots at Even Strength.
Period 2
Zetterlund goal: Mrazek vulnerable up high tonight? Bordeleau beat him there too, I think? Kostin up to six points in seven games with the San Jose Sharks.
Zetterlund goal: What a pass from Eklund. 20 for Fabian! Good for him.
My pressbox seat mate, Ben Pope, informs me that the Hawks have lost 25 of their last 26 road games. Tracks.
3 in: Looks like Cooley just made a whale of a save on Bedard. Two in a row?
Donato goal: Cooley will probably regret the rebound, but Addison has also got to tie him up. Donato’s fourth in 10 games versus the Sharks since they let him walk.
8 in: Barabanov does a good job intercepting the Hawks NZ pass, covering for Vlasic at D. That allows Vlasic to fill back in behind him.
Johnson goal: Gut check time for Cooley. No one rotates to Johnson on a delayed penalty.
4 left: Eklund double-teamed in DZ corner, turnover. That’s a live to fight another day situation. Glass and out. Chasing offense there, I think.
3 left: Zadina drop in slot to Kunin, pretty, almost connects.
1 left: Good stick by Rutta as Hawks try to exit, sets up a Rutta clapper that’s deflected out.
Famous #SJSharks fan Condoleezza Rice just shown on scoreboard, she's here
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) March 24, 2024
Period 3
1 in: Right play by Bordeleau, harrassed by F1 Johnson in DZ, makes a move, dumps it to safety valve Vlasic.
3 in: Sturm good stick on Kurashev to Jones low to high PP pass.
5 in: Big save by Cooley on Slaggert.
Then he takes one off the mask from Bedard.
Jones goal: Off another delayed penalty. Cooley leaky there.
7 in: Beaut one-touch exit pass from Bordeleau to Sturm in traffic, then TB17 has a backhand Grade-A that Mrazek gloves. Bordeleau looks like a different player now.
9 left: If Sharks manage to lose this one, here’s a pretty obvious shift as to why. Zetterlund then Kostin lose the puck, Zetterlund unforced, trying to exit.
7 in: Luxury to have Bordeleau as your second center on a power play draw. Plus skill of his that obviously isn’t emphasized right now that he’s at wing.
Kurashev goal: Of course!
OT
Granlund-Zetterlund-Ferraro to start.
Sheng’s Travel Fund
Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.
Get SJHN in your inbox!
Hockey Shots
Extra Hour Hockey Training
Cathy’s Power Skating
Sharks Locker Room: Cooley Takes Us Behind His Mistakes, Has Bordeleau Arrived?
Sharks Blow 4-0 Lead, Cooley Loses Home Debut in OT
Bedard’s Advice to Celebrini, Any Prospect Entering Rebuild
Ex-Jr. Shark Cooley Excited for His First Start at SAP Center
Preview/Lines #70: Why Is Eklund Still on 4th Line?
Why Sharks Couldn’t Refuse Golden Knights’ Hertl Offer
SOURCE: Barabanov Trade to Rangers Fell Through Right Before Deadline
Hertl Explains Why He Chose To Leave Sharks for Golden Knights
The Hertl Debate: What Did NHL Scouts, Execs Think of Trade? (+)
Grier Talks Hertl Trade, Plattner’s Reaction, Excitement for Edstrom (+)
Sharks Locker Room: Cooley Takes Us Behind His Mistakes, Has Bordeleau Arrived?
Sharks Locker Room: The Mental Toll of Your Best Not Being Good Enough
GOTTA SEE IT: Goalie Romanov Loses Stick in Protective Netting During Game
Sharks Locker Room: What Can We Learn From Predators?
Our Top-10 Sharks Prospects, Post-Trade Deadline
Sharks Team & Cap Info
SJHN on Facebook
Log In
For all the psychological damage the Hockey gods are inflicting on the Sharks & their fanbase, they better deliver Celebrini to us.
The Hockey gods are cruel SOBs but I do hope they deliver us our Macklin.
We are earning this #1 pick with every cruel lose.
Celebrini is OURS!
As it becomes more and more likely the Sharks get the highest % spot in the draft lottery, it opens up an intriguing question. Should the Sharks trade that pick? I’ll offer this. The draft order appears very muddled after Celebrini. I’ve previously mentioned how hard it is to figure out the best d-man in a draft and from what I hear, the step down after Celebrini among forwards is pretty large. I’m sure this is an overstatement, but it feels like its ‘Celebrini or bust’. Expressed differently, there’s not a lot of difference in picks 2-5. So, here’s the… Read more »
Never happen. I can’t see any reality where Grier trades the chance at 1OA. Celebrini is the only one in the draft who people are saying is a legit franchise player. That being said, if there were a way to end up with Lindstrom & Leshunov if they don’t get Celebrini that would be pretty great.
He’s got a 75% chance of winning the trade. With a 13% chance of winning the trade huge. Just a 12% chance of losing it. But even losing it, there’s a good chance Chicagos’ 2025 pick is a very high pick again. They aren’t a ‘Macklin Celebrini rookie season’ away from being a contender next season. Even “losing” the trade, he winds up with a very high 2nd and likely another lottery pick next season. Don’t know what next years draft class is like at the high end, but having 2 lottery balls is probably a good spot to be… Read more »
Dude you’re galaxy braining again.
Stop for your own mental health.
thanks for caring, my mental health is fine.
Not likely, but it’s a fun idea.
In terms of fair value though, there’s no way Chicago is tossing in an unprotected 2025 1st for just better odds at Celebrini. Maybe they’d consider their 2024 first (if not No. 1) and an unprotected 2025 1st for the No. 1 overall, if the Sharks were to win that.
Another fun, not going to happen idea, but would you trade Will Smith and the Sharks’ 2024 1st (assuming it’s not No. 1) for the 2024 first-overall pick? I’d at least think about it.
Its funny to me, because I think my proposal is deal that everyone hates. Because the downside appears so emotional and potentially embarrassing. The odds are the Sharks come out ahead are 75% — and those 2 added draft picks could mitigate that quite a bit. Or put another way, if Chicago finishes with a bottom 6 record in 2025 (a scenario with a decent chance of happening) and the Sharks finish at the bottom again, the Sharks will have a 1/3 chance of the 2025 first overall and have 2 picks in the top 7 or so. Which are… Read more »
On the bright side, Luca Cagnoni scored possibly the cleverest goal I’ve ever seen tonight against Seattle and hit the 90 point mark.