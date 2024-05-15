REPORT: Sharks ‘Considering’ Blashill for Head Coach?

Here’s an out-of-left-field candidate for the San Jose Sharks head coach position.

Jeff Blashill, anybody?

“I think Blashill is someone they’re considering,” Elliotte Friedman reported on his 32 Thoughts Podcast today.

Blashill was the head coach of the Detroit Red Wings from 2015 to 2022, going 204-261-72. He made the playoffs once, a first-round loss in 2016, before the Red Wings went into a prolonged rebuild.

Blashill has been an assistant coach with the Tampa Bay Lightning for the past two seasons.

Friedman also had plenty of notes about other potential San Jose Sharks coaching candidates.

Listen to his podcast for a lot more details, but here’s a quick rundown:

Marco Sturm and Ryan Warsofsky are names that he also associated with the San Jose Sharks.

Friedman wondered if the Los Angeles Kings will look to keep Sturm, who’s led the Ontario Reign to the AHL Pacific Division Final, to be their NHL bench boss: “I think that the Kings are going to have to make a decision on Sturm. Is he going to proceed in their organization or is he going to have to end up going somewhere else?”

Speaking of keeping things in house, the Seattle Kraken are interviewing assistant coach Jay Leach (which San Jose Hockey Now reported last week) and Coachella Valley Firebirds head coach Dan Bylsma for their head coaching position. Leach has also been associated with the San Jose Sharks’ job. Ex-Sharks head coach Todd McLellan is also in the mix.

Speaking of ex-Sharks, Dean Evason, most recently Minnesota Wild head coach, has likely interviewed with the Winnipeg Jets. Friedman also wondered about GM Kevin Cheveldayoff’s past connection with Hershey Bears head coach Todd Nelson.

At the moment, Friedman likes Craig Berube going to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Meanwhile, for the New Jersey Devils, Friedman has alternated from Berube to Jay Woodcroft to Sheldon Keefe as his lead candidate.

Back to Blas.

Before 2015, Blashill enjoyed extensive NCAA and AHL experience. He was an assistant coach with Ferris State and Miami University of Ohio from 1998 to 2008. He moved on to become GM and head coach of the USHL’s Indiana Ice from 2008 to 2010, head coach of Western Michigan in 2010-11, assistant coach with the Red Wings in 2011-12, before becoming head coach of the Grand Rapid Griffins from 2012 to 2015.

He won the Clark Cup for USHL champion in 2009 and the Calder Cup in 2013.

So there’s obviously a lot of developmental and rebuild experience there, which does suit the San Jose Sharks.

Of course, Blashill would not be the most exciting hire.

But maybe second time is the charm?

“I like to see what people learn their first time through,” Friedman said.