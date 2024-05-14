SJHN Daily: NHL Vet Calls Celebrini ‘True Pro’, Who Did Pronman Mock for Sharks at No. 14?

Macklin Celebrini wasn’t at the World Championships for long, but he made a real impression on his Team Canada teammates.

“Away from the rink, he’s a true professional already,” St. Louis Blues defenseman Colton Parayko told Aaron Vickers of NHL.com. “It’s crazy. It’s really cool to see from a guy that was playing in university this year. I can’t say enough good things off the ice. On the ice, he’s obviously a great player. We can all watch how good he is.”

The future San Jose Sharks’ No. 1 pick was with Canada before last week, practicing with the national team in Vienna and Budapest, and getting into one exhibition game. But the 17-year-old was dropped from the squad after they added some veteran stars who had just been eliminated from the NHL playoffs.

Connor Bedard, Owen Power, and Jack McBain also shared their thoughts with Vickers about Celebrini.

Three of the aforementioned mock drafts have the Sharks picking defenseman Adam Jiricek…and now, Corey Pronman too.

Kasper Halttunen is on fire with back-to-back hat tricks, leading the London Knights to a 3-0 lead in the OHL Championship.

When Sharks make hats fly, they're named #OHLPerformer of the Night 🦈 🧢@SanJoseSharks prospect Kasper Halttunen scored 3⃣ and added an assist in Game 2 of the #OHLChampionship!@bastardburrito | @LondonKnights pic.twitter.com/46pGfoJrSs — Ontario Hockey League (@OHLHockey) May 12, 2024

Luca Cagnoni and his Portland Winterhawks are down 2-0 to the Moose Jaw Warriors in the WHL Championship.

Three free agents who might be able to help the Sharks and Celebrini?

Will Smith hasn’t been playing a lot at the World Championships, but JD Young has been watching closely at the Reef.

Around the NHL…

If Smith leaves Boston College, will the Washington Capitals make another run at signing his BC teammate Ryan Leonard?

The Colorado Avalanche, now down 3-1 in their series against the Dallas Stars, reacted to Valeri Nichushkin‘s minimum six-month suspension.

#Avs Jack Johnson on Val Nichushkin: “He made his decisions. That’s all I’m going to say on that. He made his decisions.” Nichushkin’s nameplate has already been replaced in the Avs locker room. — Corey Masisak (@cmasisak22) May 14, 2024

Ex-Arizona Coyotes are excited for a fresh start in Utah.

The Carolina Hurricanes are staying alive in their quest to come back from down 3-0 to the New York Rangers.

Sam Bennett is public enemy No. 1 in Boston.

GM Don Sweeney wants officials to answer to the media for some of their more controversial calls.

Carson Soucy was suspended one game for this post-game crosscheck on Connor McDavid…fair or not?