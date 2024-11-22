What’s Going Right With Sharks’ Rebuild? Biggest Concerns?

This week on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast we cover the state of the rebuild. What’s gone right? What’s gone wrong? What are some potential options going forward for rebuilding the San Jose Sharks?

But before all that, we have some news of the week, including a Vitek Vanecek injury leading to a Yaroslav Askarov callup (02:00) and an update on the Nico Sturm injury. (04:00)

We discuss the San Jose Sharks’ recent play and do a line-by-line discussion. (05:05)

Is this the most depth the Sharks have had at forward in years? Sheng ponders. (10:30)

We talk about Will Smith changing to wing, the Macklin Celebrini-Smith duo and what Barclay Goodrow gives to that line. (17:50)

Next we cover the defense pairs, including the addition of Timothy Liljegren and his pairing with Mario Ferraro. (37:50)

The main topic for the show: What’s going right in the San Jose Sharks rebuild? (51:40)

There’s a lot going right with this rebuild, but what are the questions still unanswered going forward? (1:23:30)

Finally we wonder when should the San Jose Sharks take the next big step in free agency and the trade market, and what are some potential pitfalls to try to avoid? (1:29:02)

