Thornton Holds Court at City Hall

Joe Thornton declared it Joe Thornton Weekend, not Joe Thornton Day.

And who’s arguing with the always smiling, larger than life San Jose Sharks legend, whose No. 19 jersey is being retired at SAP Center on Saturday?

Thornton spoke at San Jose City Hall on Thursday afternoon, after Mayor Matt Mahan officially proclaimed Nov. 23 as Joe Thornton Day. It’s Jumbo’s only media availability this weekend.

He touched on a wide range of topics, from going up to the rafters next to Patrick Marleau, if he’s ever going to take an official position with the San Jose Sharks, and if he’s hoping to score four goals in Friday’s Legends Game.

The San Jose Sharks legend’s opening statement:

Joe Thornton Day in San Jose … sounds pretty good, eh?

Jonathan Becher, thank you so much for your kind words. You know how much the city of San Jose means to me and my family, who are right up here. It’s important for the city to have a winning team, and I know that you and the Sharks management team are on the right path again.