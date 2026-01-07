Sharks Surpass Last Year’s Win Total In Just 42 Games, Beat Jackets 5-2

The San Jose Sharks welcome the Columbus Blue Jackets into SAP Center.

Pavol Regenda and Alex Wennberg and Zack Ostapchuk and Mario Ferraro and Macklin Celebrini scored, and the Sharks won 5-2.

Period 1

Dickinson-Iorio to start for some reason, instead of warm-up pairing of Ferraro-Iorio, Dickinson-Leddy.

5 in: San Jose Sharks have struggled so far, Iorio then Dickinson don’t get it to the next Shark, leads to a Fantilli cross-slot one-timer. Then Leddy struggles with puck, turns into an Aston-Reese chance. Nedeljkovic has been clutch so far.

Severson penalty: Sharks really needed a breath, get some offense going.

8 left: Dickinson steps up, gets it to Regenda for an exit. That’s a nice play by Dickinson, he joins the rush too. Leads to a Toffoli deflection in front.

7 left: Celebrini just misses Eklund for a lead pass. Jackets intercept. But Sharks starting to skate and counter.

6 left: Third line follows with a strong forecheck shift. Graf, especially aggressive on puck. Skinner like dog on bone on puck, and Dellandrea too…but Dellandrea takes a penalty.

4 left: PK’er Graf closes on Fantilli on the wall, he really seems to have learned the art of that. Then Dickinson has calm under duress, takes an extra beat, which gets the full clear, instead of throwing it toward a Jacket. After a slow start, Sharks are righting their game.

2 left: Orlov knocks Gaunce with puck down, that’s killing a play.

Regenda goal: Now six goals in five games. John Druce, anybody? Jackets team defense completely falls asleep, looks like their NZ forecheck gets overloaded on one side. Nice spot by Toffoli, who stretches it out to Wennberg, there’s now a 2-on-1 with Regenda. That’s a textbook shoot yourself in the foot goal. As well as Columbus as played in this period, got to be a little deflating to head into the room down, and on a completely preventable goal.

The dads were loving that one! 👏 pic.twitter.com/3bU5VrG5Ar — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) January 7, 2026

Period 2

1 in: Severson said no to the Celebrini spin-o-rama move.

3 in: 3-on-2 chance on power play, but Eklund in front doesn’t get enough on the Wennberg pass.

Wennberg goal: Never mind! Good aggressiveness by Wennberg there, to take it himself to net. Backhand. Top power play unit hasn’t scored in a while, I think. Jacket knocks Celebrini into net, causing an inadvertent pick. Aaron Portzline tells me that Columbus still paying Wennberg; they bought him out in 2020. This is the last year of that.

Chernyshov penalty: That’s an NHL pace penalty, Chernyshov just a step behind Monahan. Chernyshov needs to recognize that gap that Monahan is hitting hard.

6 in: Nice kill by Wennberg, skates it in deep, five Jackets all over him, he kills time. Sharks barely allowing Jackets to set up. And when they do, last gasp of PP one-timer by Severson, Ned is there.

8 in: Sharks’ fourth line draws another penalty, Goodrow on cycle draws a Febbro interference. Earlier it was Reaves in NZ.

8 left: Ostapchuk hits Goodrow with a gorgeous pass. Behind-the-back feed from the corner. Another example of Ostapchuk’s offense trending up.

6 left: Orlov had a couple fantastic lead passes to Celebrini. Perfectly timed, right into Celebrini’s stride.

Mateychuk penalty: Dellandrea taken hard into net, Mateychuk trips him as Dellandrea is taking puck inside. He’s helped off. Tough beat for Dellandrea, who’s definitely been playing hurt.

Ty Dellandrea left the ice after being tripped and then colliding with the goalie pic.twitter.com/wuLFIfE3He — Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) January 7, 2026

Jenner penalty: Chernyshov on the Sharks 5-on-3 unit.

Werenski goal: What a shot. Second line was backchecking hard, but gave the wrong guy just enough space. San Jose Sharks may rue not doing more with the power plays.

Olivier 10-9 Reaves. A true heavyweight bout, it was Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots for a while, until Olivier landed a decisive blow that brought Reaves to his knees.

Ryan Reaves vs Mathieu Olivier pic.twitter.com/6hA5O9lgcS — JD Young (@MyFryHole) January 7, 2026

San Jose Sharks played a good second, but Jackets may ride momentum in the third, between the Werenski goal and the Olivier KO.

Period 3

Toffoli has 7 shots so far through two periods, hopefully that means a slump-buster is coming soon — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) January 7, 2026

Correction, Reaves is in the penalty box, amazing. Dellandrea not on bench — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) January 7, 2026

Sharks say Dellandrea done for game.

Jackets coming on, as expected, to start final frame. Let’s see what the Sharks got.

5 in: Reaves skating around as they clean the ice, he looks poised to go. Impressive, you assume he must have gone through a layer or two of checks to make sure he was OK.

6 in: Dellandrea out, bet there will be lots of double-shifting Celebrini. Let’s see if he can close out the Jackets. Doesn’t start out fantastic with a near-giveaway trying to skate it out away from Nedeljkovic. But he has defensive back-up.

9 in: Eklund does a great job up high on Provorov, defensively, swipes it away and attacks.

9 left: Love that NZ steal from Ostapchuk, leads to a Skinner chance. Zack has been good tonight. But then Johnson, who’s plenty fast, beats Celebrini down the slot for a great chance, Nedeljkovic erases it.

6 left: Going into tonight, San Jose Sharks were 0-7-2 in games that Celebrini did not score a point. Do they snap that tonight?

Ostapchuk goal: Love that for him, his best offensive game this season.

Monahan goal: Wennberg looked like he might have caught a missed high stick? But then, they don’t sort it out, and Monahan squirts free. It was a missed high stick, but Sharks defended poorly. As Remenda said, Ferraro and Liljegren, neither were below forwards battling, both were fronting.

Ferraro goal: When’s the last time that the Sharks scored a 200-foot empty netter? Feels like forever.

Celebrini goal: OK Sharks are still winless if he doesn’t get a point lol.